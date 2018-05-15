Global
Please note that our Privacy Policy has changed. By continuing to use this website, you acknowledge that you have read and agree to the terms of the updated Privacy Policy. Accept
New All Me
Formula 1 Spanish GPFormula 1Spanish GPMore events
Formula 1 Barcelona May testing Breaking news

Verstappen edges Sainz on first Barcelona test day

0 shares
Verstappen edges Sainz on first Barcelona test day
Oliver Turvey, McLaren MCL33
Romain Grosjean, Haas F1 Team VF-18
Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing RB14 with aero sensor
Antonio Giovinazzi, Sauber C37
Get alerts
By: Edd Straw, Journalist
15/05/2018 04:05

Red Bull driver Max Verstappen ended the first day of the Barcelona in-season Formula 1 test on top, pipping Renault’s Carlos Sainz by 0.034s.

Verstappen used hypersoft Pirelli tyres to post his best time of 1m17.528s early in the final hour of running, relegating Sainz to second.

Sainz used hypersofts to set his time with just under two hours remaining, initially knocking Sebastian Vettel off top spot before Verstappen jumped both of them.

Vettel ended up third fastest and 0.131s off the pace, with Romain Grosjean’s pacesetting time from the morning, set on hypersofts, good enough to hold onto fourth fastest.

Force India driver Nicholas Latifi improved several times in the final hour using hypersofts to secure fifth, bumping Mercedes driver Lewis Hamilton to sixth after the Spanish GP winner did not improve on his morning time set on the soft Pirellis.

McLaren’s Stoffel Vandoorne used supersofts for his best time in the final hour to go seventh.

Antonio Giovinazzi made a series of incremental improvements during the afternoon, ending up in eighth place, 2.165s down in his Sauber.

Williams debutant Oliver Rowland improved on his morning time late on with a 1m20.009s set on supersofts, and completed well over 100 laps.

McLaren and Force India both had second cars running for Pirelli testing, with Lando Norris fastest of the tyre testers in 10th place despite a brief trip through the gravel this morning before handing over to Oliver Turvey for the afternoon.

George Russell was 11th in the Force India Pirelli test car, ahead of Sean Gelael in the Toro Rosso and Turvey.

A late red flag, caused by Giovinazzi, interrupted the running with just over 10 minutes to go, but the session swiftly resumed.

Testing times:

Pos. Driver Team Time Laps
1  Max Verstappen
 Red Bull 1'17.528
 148
2  Carlos Sainz
 Renault 1'17.562
 119
3  Sebastian Vettel
 Ferrari 1'17.659
 136
4  Romain Grosjean
 Haas 1'18.449
 129
5  Nicholas Latifi
 Force India 1'18.530
 107
6  Lewis Hamilton
 Mercedes 1'18.543
 151
7  Stoffel Vandoorne
 McLaren 1'18.981
 85
8  Antonio Giovinazzi
 Sauber 1'19.693
 135
9  Oliver Rowland
 Williams 1'20.009
 121
10  Lando Norris
 McLaren 1'20.997
 76
11  George Russell
 Force India 1'21.478
 123
12  Sean Gelael
 Toro Rosso 1'21.935
 50
13  Oliver Turvey
 McLaren 1'23.070
 58
Write a comment
Show comments
About this article
Series Formula 1
Event Barcelona May testing
Track Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya
Drivers Max Verstappen
Article type Breaking news
0 shares
To the Formula 1 main page
Formula 1 Spanish GPFormula 1Spanish GPMore events