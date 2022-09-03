Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me
Motorsport Network
part of
Tickets TV Jobs Watch Shop rewards
Download your apps
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
Tickets TV Jobs Watch Shop
Previous / Dutch GP: Verstappen pips Leclerc to pole by 0.021s Next / Hamilton: Front row possible without yellows, but pole "highly optimistic"
Formula 1 / Dutch GP News

Verstappen condemns "silly, stupid" use of flares by F1 fans

Max Verstappen has condemned the "silly" and "stupid" flare throwing during Dutch Grand Prix qualifying, while other Formula 1 drivers said even ones just kept in grandstands pose a danger.

Alex Kalinauckas
By:
Co-author:
Luke Smith
Verstappen condemns "silly, stupid" use of flares by F1 fans
Listen to this article

The second part of 2022 qualifying at Zandvoort was halted after a lit flare was thrown from the grandstand overlooking the exit of Turn 12 and the final part of the track's stadium-like section, while a second flare was dropped near the pit exit in Q3.

It is understood that the second flare did not reach the track, but its orange smoke could be seen billowing through the barriers ahead of the final qualifying runs, where Verstappen edged title rival Charles Leclerc to claim pole.

When asked by Motorsport.com for his reaction to the incidents and if there was anything he could say to dissuade any fans tempted to repeat such dangerous actions during Sunday's grand prix as the reigning world champion and home hero, Verstappen replied: "It's just very silly to do.

"To hold flares, it's nice but of course there is a limit to how much. But to throw it on the track is just stupid. And I think also the person who did that got removed.

"Just don't do that. It's not good for anyone – you get thrown out so you can't see the race and for us the session is stopped because it's dangerous when there is stuff on the track. [You] shouldn't do it."

Speaking alongside Verstappen in the post-qualifying press conference, Leclerc also stressed to fans "don't do this type of thing" and hoped "in the future we can do [something] to avoid that".

Carlos Sainz, third behind Verstappen and Leclerc, urged Dutch GP organisers to "let the fans know when it's possible to use the flares and when it's not", although there is already a ban in place and the fans that lit and threw flares on Saturday did so in breach of the order.

"I think it was good that in the in-lap for Max to [getting] pole they used them, but [do] not use them in the middle of the race or in lap one when we are in the middle of fights," Sainz continued.

"At 300km/h with these cars you don't want any kind of distraction from smoke.

"Hopefully the organisation can do a good job in warning when it's the time to use them and when it's not. And, of course, even more important when not to throw it into the track."

Verstappen-supporting fans have been most notable for letting off large numbers of orange smoke flares at his Red Bull team's home race in Austria in recent years, as well as at Zandvoort when the track final rejoined the F1 calendar in 2021.

Fans

Fans

Photo by: Erik Junius

But there have been other instances of flares being lit in support of other drivers and teams – including at the Italian and Mexican races last year.

Perhaps the most famous example of flares being lit en masse occurred after Verstappen crossed the line to win the 2021 Dutch GP and smoke billowed across the track while rivals in his wake were still racing.

One of those was Williams driver Nicholas Latifi, who, after qualifying last for the 2022 Dutch race, recalled how he "couldn't see anything in the chicane at the end" last year.

"If there is still a race going on behind then it can be quite dangerous," he added. "Maybe needs to be some stricter security checks...well maybe not stricter security checks because you can't screen 100,000 people properly, but stricter consequences if someone's seen doing that."

Read Also:

Latifi also highlighted how flares being let off during last weekend's Belgian GP left him "actually confused whether there was a car off ahead of you or whether it was just an orange flare" – a concern that was raised in the Zandvoort drivers' briefing.

"Most of the time I find it is a very distinct orange or you know 'OK, that's a flare that's not gravel' [from someone going off ahead]," Latifi explained.

"But in Spa there's a few times it was like 'oh, has someone gone off in front and there's just not a yellow flag?' You don't exactly know.

"So, it's not ideal and especially on a track like this where everything is very close. Spa, Red Bull Ring the grandstands [are] so much further away from the track.

"I think the fans do need to behave a little bit."

shares
comments

Related video

Dutch GP: Verstappen pips Leclerc to pole by 0.021s
Previous article

Dutch GP: Verstappen pips Leclerc to pole by 0.021s
Next article

Hamilton: Front row possible without yellows, but pole "highly optimistic"

Hamilton: Front row possible without yellows, but pole "highly optimistic"
Alex Kalinauckas More from
Alex Kalinauckas
Dutch GP: Verstappen takes 10th win of 2022 ahead of Russell, Leclerc Dutch GP
Formula 1

Dutch GP: Verstappen takes 10th win of 2022 ahead of Russell, Leclerc

Leclerc says Turn 10 mistake cost him Dutch GP F1 pole shot Dutch GP
Video Inside
Formula 1

Leclerc says Turn 10 mistake cost him Dutch GP F1 pole shot

The data loss that clouds Zandvoort's true leading picture Dutch GP Prime
Formula 1

The data loss that clouds Zandvoort's true leading picture

Latest news

AlphaTauri investigating Tsunoda’s "drifting" F1 car issue that led to VSC
Formula 1 Formula 1

AlphaTauri investigating Tsunoda’s "drifting" F1 car issue that led to VSC

AlphaTauri is investigating the issue that ended Yuki Tsunoda’s Dutch Grand Prix early after his Formula 1 car felt like it was “drifting”, causing him to stop twice on track.

Ricciardo: Webber apologises as pair finally talk over Piastri situation
Formula 1 Formula 1

Ricciardo: Webber apologises as pair finally talk over Piastri situation

Daniel Ricciardo says he and Mark Webber have cleared things up over the Oscar Piastri situation, following a chat at Formula 1’s Dutch Grand Prix.

Ferrari blames "late call" for messy Sainz F1 pitstop in Dutch GP
Formula 1 Formula 1

Ferrari blames "late call" for messy Sainz F1 pitstop in Dutch GP

Ferrari Formula 1 team principal Mattia Binotto has put Carlos Sainz's messy opening pitstop at the Dutch Grand Prix down to a "late call" to box the Spaniard.

Moment of "confusion" behind Hamilton-Russell Dutch GP F1 near-miss
Formula 1 Formula 1

Moment of "confusion" behind Hamilton-Russell Dutch GP F1 near-miss

George Russell has explained his near-miss with Mercedes Formula 1 teammate Lewis Hamilton while mounting his overtake in the Dutch Grand Prix, as the two had a moment of "confusion".

Prime
Subscribe to PRIME
Why Hollywood's latest motorsport foray faces familiar stumbling blocks  Prime

Why Hollywood's latest motorsport foray faces familiar stumbling blocks 

The proposed F1 movie may have Lewis Hamilton as a co-producer but, as MATT KEW points out, the problems it faces have been around for years

Formula 1
8 h
The data loss that clouds Zandvoort's true leading picture Prime

The data loss that clouds Zandvoort's true leading picture

After a flawless Belgian Grand Prix, Max Verstappen and Red Bull were given a tougher time on the opening day at Zandvoort due to a gearbox problem and set-up worries. But as a data dropout partially hides the full story, the world championship leaders remain an ever-present threat able to strike at the Dutch GP...

Formula 1
Sep 2, 2022
Why Verstappen’s absolute F1 domination is no turn-off Prime

Why Verstappen’s absolute F1 domination is no turn-off

OPINION: With Verstappen dominating the Formula 1 world championship battle, few are in doubt about where this year’s trophy is going. But that "absolute purple patch" is something fans should relish watching, not be dissuaded by

Formula 1
Sep 1, 2022
The scale of the challenge facing Audi’s F1 assault Prime

The scale of the challenge facing Audi’s F1 assault

OPINION: Audi's arrival in Formula 1 for 2026 was confirmed on the eve of the Belgian Grand Prix. It marks the series' first new manufacturer of the hybrid era since Honda's difficult return with McLaren in 2015. The might of Audi will surely make it a force in F1 in time, but the scale of the task ahead of it is massive

Formula 1
Aug 31, 2022
The myth and merit in Alonso's Hamilton F1 racing claim at Spa Prime

The myth and merit in Alonso's Hamilton F1 racing claim at Spa

OPINION: Fernando Alonso was typically forthright in his immediate view of Lewis Hamilton’s driving in their crash at the start of the 2022 Belgian Grand Prix. But away from the spotlight pressure and team radio adrenaline, it’s worth assessing the accuracy of his claims in the context of Formula 1’s changing eras

Formula 1
Aug 30, 2022
Belgian Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2022 Prime

Belgian Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2022

Formula 1 roared back into action after the summer break at the Belgian Grand Prix, where the grid was shaken up by engine penalties which created different opportunities for drivers to shine. While the sole top score can probably be predicted, there were plenty of other high marks at Spa

Formula 1
Aug 29, 2022
How Verstappen scored the best win of his F1 career at Spa Prime

How Verstappen scored the best win of his F1 career at Spa

Nothing could deny Max Verstappen’s Spa surge as he charged to a ninth Formula 1 win of the season, while yet more bad luck and questionable calls mired Charles Leclerc. Here’s how the Red Bull driver dominated the Belgian Grand Prix.

Formula 1
Aug 29, 2022
The traditionalist F1 venue stuck in a philosophical row  Prime

The traditionalist F1 venue stuck in a philosophical row 

With the future of Spa as a grand prix venue in doubt, Ben Edwards admits not everyone will be disappointed if it is dropped from the calendar

Formula 1
Aug 28, 2022
Subscribe to our newsletter
The Motorsport.com app
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.