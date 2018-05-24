Global
Verstappen escapes punishment for reversing on track

Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing
Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing RB14 sparks
Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing RB14
Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing RB14, strikes sparks exiting the tunnel
By: Scott Mitchell, Journalist
24/05/2018 12:22

The Monaco Grand Prix stewards have taken no action against Max Verstappen for reversing onto the track in the opening Formula 1 practice session.

Verstappen locked up and went straight on at Ste Devote and had to reverse onto the racing line to get back on track.

As he did so, Ferrari's Sebastian Vettel was approaching the first corner and took to the pitlane exit road to avoid the Red Bull.

Verstappen was summoned to the stewards, who also reviewed evidence, but was cleared because approaching drivers were being warned a car had gone off by yellow flags.

The stewards thus decided Verstappen rejoined “under yellow flags and in a manner that posed no danger to the other drivers”.

Verstappen was second-fastest behind teammate Daniel Ricciardo in FP1.

Red Bull is anticipating a much more competitive race weekend on a circuit that should expose its engine performance deficit less than usual.

About this article
Series Formula 1
Event Monaco GP
Track Monte Carlo
Drivers Max Verstappen
Teams Red Bull Racing
Article type Breaking news
