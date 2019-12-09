Formula 1
Formula 1
R
Formula 1
Japanese GP
10 Oct
-
13 Oct
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
Mexican GP
24 Oct
-
27 Oct
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
United States GP
01 Nov
-
03 Nov
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
Brazilian GP
14 Nov
-
17 Nov
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
Abu Dhabi GP
28 Nov
-
01 Dec
Event finished
Summary Results
See full:
Schedule Results Standings
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

© 2019 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Buy tickets Store
Previous
Formula 1 / Breaking news

Horner: 2019 Verstappen's strongest F1 season

shares
comments
Horner: 2019 Verstappen's strongest F1 season
By:
Dec 9, 2019, 5:04 PM

Red Bull Racing Formula 1 team boss Christian Horner says that 2019 was Max Verstappen's best season to date – and the statistics back him up.

Having finished fourth in the 2018 world championship with 249 points, Verstappen moved into the top three for the first time with third place, and he improved on his previous best total by 29, logging 278 points.

The Dutchman also won three grands prix in one season for the first time, having scored two victories in each of the previous two years, while he also took his first two pole positions, but lost a third to a yellow flag infringement.

"I think it's been Max's strongest year in F1," said Horner. "The three pole positions, albeit we only kept two of them, three victories. Nine podiums is a really impressive performance this year.

"I think the way Max has driven as well has been very, very positive."

Read Also:

Verstappen said it was no surprise that his form improved in his fifth full season in F1.

"I think overall, it's been a more consistent season and we had some good results," he said at the FIA gala.

"But also for me that is pretty natural thing where, just by experience, I think that just helps you to get to deliver more constant results."

Verstappen admitted that his victory in Austria was a significant turning point for both himself and the team.

"We were coming out of a few difficult races where we were just not competitive enough. But I think the whole weekend, it was very warm. I think we made the right compromise for the car for the race.

"Suddenly throughout the race I think the car came alive. From the weekend before where we're not competitive, we brought a few updates to the car and they seemed to be working a lot better.

"Still, I think was a bit unexpected. But I think for the whole team, it was a big confidence boost. And especially for Honda after their difficult years they had had at the beginning of when they came back into F1 so there was a bit of relief in there as well."

Verstappen downplayed the fact that he was clearly the senior driver in the team for the first time after Daniel Ricciardo left and was replaced first by Pierre Gasly and then by Alexander Albon.

"It didn't really make a lot of difference because I was giving the feedback I think was right. I didn't really change my approach. In a way, it's nice to say they all listen to you from the start. It's maybe a bit more focused on one car. I can really share my ideas, before it was always from two sides.

"That was a positive thing, but I didn't really change anything. For me it was just people talking about it more than I actually was changing anything."

Next article
Russia GP chiefs confident sporting ban will not impact F1 race

Previous article

Russia GP chiefs confident sporting ban will not impact F1 race
Load comments

About this article

Series Formula 1
Drivers Max Verstappen Shop Now
Teams Red Bull Racing Shop Now
Author Adam Cooper

Race hub

Australian GP

Australian GP

12 Mar - 15 Mar
Latest results Standings

Trending

1
Formula 1

Renault "exasperated" by rivals voting to keep "stupid" Q2 rule

2
NASCAR Cup

What the new Cup Series sponsorship model means for NASCAR

3
Formula 1

Mercedes can secure F1 future by reducing Daimler spending

4
Formula 1

Russell completes 18-inch tyre test for Pirelli

3h
5
Formula 1

Russia GP chiefs confident sporting ban will not impact F1 race

3h

Latest videos

Would Hamilton switch to Ferrari for 2021? 10:43
Formula 1

Would Hamilton switch to Ferrari for 2021?

10 times F1 teams employed “interim” cars 10:27
Formula 1

10 times F1 teams employed “interim” cars

Zandvoort Architect sheds light on the new changes 04:41
Formula 1

Zandvoort Architect sheds light on the new changes

Virtual lap of the new Zandvoort circuit 01:24
Formula 1

Virtual lap of the new Zandvoort circuit

Zandvoort banking under construction ahead of 2020 F1 return 00:49
Formula 1

Zandvoort banking under construction ahead of 2020 F1 return

Latest news

Horner: 2019 Verstappen's strongest F1 season
F1

Horner: 2019 Verstappen's strongest F1 season

Russia GP chiefs confident sporting ban will not impact F1 race
F1

Russia GP chiefs confident sporting ban will not impact F1 race

Russell completes 18-inch tyre test for Pirelli
F1

Russell completes 18-inch tyre test for Pirelli

Carey says F1 sponsors interest on a "steady rise"
F1

Carey says F1 sponsors interest on a "steady rise"

Hamilton: 2019 went from "heap" of car to best ever season
F1

Hamilton: 2019 went from "heap" of car to best ever season

Schedule

WEC
Tickets
Powered by
12 Dec
Tickets
30 Jan
Tickets
18 Mar
Tickets
23 Apr
Tickets
See full schedule
Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2019 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.