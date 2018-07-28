Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

Download your apps

All me
Global
Tickets Shop
Previous Next
Formula 1 / Hungarian GP / Breaking news

Verstappen escapes penalty for Grosjean run-in

shares
comments
Verstappen escapes penalty for Grosjean run-in
Valentin Khorounzhiy
By: Valentin Khorounzhiy
Jul 28, 2018, 4:18 PM

Max Verstappen has avoided a grid penalty after the FIA stewards investigated him for potentially impeding Romain Grosjean in qualifying for Formula 1's Hungarian Grand Prix.

Verstappen, who qualified in seventh, drew the ire of Haas driver Grosjean late on in Q3, as the Frenchman felt he was significantly hampered by the Red Bull.

Grosjean radioed to his team that Verstappen "f**ked" him and told media afterwards: "It cost me the last two laps. I lost 1.6 seconds on the lap I caught him and I tried to open a bit of a gap and start the next lap.

"I was so close and there was so much spray I couldn't see a thing."

However, after summoning Verstappen, Grosjean and representatives of their respective teams, and reviewing evidence, the stewards opted to take no further action.

Their decision was based on the fact that Verstappen was slowing to create a gap to the Toro Rosso of Pierre Gasly up the road, and that the distance between the cars involved changed dramatically in a short amount of time in conditions with "limited visibility".

"Verstappen was on a fast lap but then caught Gasly early in the lap," the stewards' explanation read. "He then aborted the lap. Grosjean who was on a fast lap, was catching Verstappen. He was six seconds behind at Turn 11 and four seconds behind at Turn 13.

"Verstappen was close to Gasly going into Turn 13. At this point Gasly set up for his flying lap and Verstappen in turn slowed to get a gap. Grosjean caught Verstappen between Turn 13 and Turn 14, which impeded Grosjean.

"While Verstappen was given reasonable, if slightly delayed information by his team, the Stewards took into account that with the very wet conditions, there was limited visibility ahead, and no visibility behind the drivers.

"The gaps between Gasly, Verstappen and Grosjean changed over a very short section of the track, and under the conditions the Stewards determined that the impeding was not, as the rule states, 'unnecessary impeding' and therefore take no further action."

The decision means that Verstappen keeps seventh on the grid and will line up three places ahead of Grosjean, who was last in Q3.

Additional reporting by Edd Straw

Next Formula 1 article
Hungarian GP: Post-qualifying press conference

Previous article

Hungarian GP: Post-qualifying press conference

Next article

"Annoyed" Alonso says F1 singles out his radio messages

"Annoyed" Alonso says F1 singles out his radio messages

About this article

Series Formula 1
Event Hungarian GP
Location Hungaroring
Drivers Romain Grosjean Shop Now , Max Verstappen Shop Now
Teams Red Bull Racing Shop Now , Haas F1 Team
Author Valentin Khorounzhiy
Article type Breaking news

Red zone: trending stories

Giovinazzi beats Vettel's lap record to top first test day Hungaroring testing
Formula 1 / Testing report

Giovinazzi beats Vettel's lap record to top first test day

7h ago
Latest F1 tech updates in post-Hungarian GP testing Article
Formula 1

Latest F1 tech updates in post-Hungarian GP testing

Force India sale plans compromised by rival teams Article
Formula 1

Force India sale plans compromised by rival teams

Latest videos
A closer look at the F1 2018 game 02:31
Formula 1

A closer look at the F1 2018 game

Red Bull and Renault schism opens again 02:01
Formula 1

Red Bull and Renault schism opens again

Shop Our Store
Romain Grosjean

Romain Grosjean

Shop Now

Red Bull Racing

Shop Now
Max Verstappen

Max Verstappen

Shop Now

News in depth
Latest F1 tech updates in post-Hungarian GP testing
Formula 1

Latest F1 tech updates in post-Hungarian GP testing

Strategy Report: How wet qualifying opened the door for Mercedes
Formula 1

Strategy Report: How wet qualifying opened the door for Mercedes

Vandoorne: Hungary shows things
Formula 1

Vandoorne: Hungary shows things "back to normal"

Leave Us Your Feedback
© 2018 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.