Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
Motorsport Network
part of
Tickets TV Jobs Watch Shop MULTIVERSE
Download your apps
© 2023 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
Tickets TV Jobs Watch Shop MULTIVERSE
Previous / Magnussen: No pressure to be best pals with Hulkenberg at Haas Next / Williams reveals date for F1 2023 livery unveil and season launch
Formula 1 News

Verstappen: Impossible for understeery F1 car to be fast

Max Verstappen has further outlined his early frustrations with the handling of Red Bull’s 2022 Formula 1 challenger, saying “a car cannot be fast with understeer”.

Alex Kalinauckas
By:
Verstappen: Impossible for understeery F1 car to be fast
Listen to this article

Although Verstappen went on to claim the 2022 title with four races to spare and with a total of 15 victories, his title rival Charles Leclerc won two of the opening three events for Ferrari and might have won more in the first phase of the year but for his team’s issues with strategy and unreliability.

While Verstappen’s Red Bull squad also had early-season retirements due its fuel pump issues, which meant the Dutchman retired from the Bahrain and Australia races Leclerc won, he also lost qualifying positions (including pole in Jeddah) to team-mate Sergio Perez as the RB18 at that time did not suit his driving style.

This centred on the car being above the 798kg minimum weight limit at the start of the campaign, which added understeer to a package where that was already being felt due to the unexpected handling issues from Pirelli’s 2022 front tyres – newly constructed for the switch to 18-inch wheel rims – in the slow-speed corners where ground-effects cars do not perform at their best.

Read Also:
Early in 2022 Max Verstappen was struggling to get the oversteery car balance he enjoys due to the Red Bull being overweight.

Early in 2022 Max Verstappen was struggling to get the oversteery car balance he enjoys due to the Red Bull being overweight.

Photo by: Zak Mauger / Motorsport Images

The combined problems left Verstappen unable to have the extremely pointy and nimble front end he prefers until Red Bull was able to get the RB18 under the weight limit and could apply ballast to load up the front axle and create Verstappen’s wilder, oversteer-happy approach.

Speaking to Motorsport.com in an exclusive interview, Verstappen explained how his driving style fitted in along with the requirements of the new ground-effects machines, with the understeer issue felt most when running on near-empty tanks in qualifying.

“Well, now it was just related to the weight of the car,” he said.

“Being really overweight created an understeering balance and once we started to get rid of that, it started to be more agile again.

“Not just twitchy but more agile. You could really use the front end. At the end of the day, that’s also how you really drive a fast car.

“A car cannot be fast with understeer. It’s impossible.

“Especially with the tyres we had this year being a bit more understeer limited as well. You cannot have a car like that.”

When asked how he had adapted to work around the understeer issues – Verstappen would win six races in the season’s first half before the lightened RB18 really allowed him to produce his best from the summer onwards – he replied: “To be honest, most of it came from the weight.

“But also the updates we did to the car [helped].

“[It was about] trying to learn the tyres, trying to really understand how we can preserve them better, which hasn’t been the easiest for sure.”

What is preventing women drivers from reaching Formula 1? Make sure your voice is heard on this important topic by taking part in the More than Equal fan attitude survey

shares
comments
Magnussen: No pressure to be best pals with Hulkenberg at Haas
Previous article

Magnussen: No pressure to be best pals with Hulkenberg at Haas
Next article

Williams reveals date for F1 2023 livery unveil and season launch

Williams reveals date for F1 2023 livery unveil and season launch
Alex Kalinauckas More from
Alex Kalinauckas
How a Honda F1 failure demonstrates massive Mercedes progress Prime
Formula 1

How a Honda F1 failure demonstrates massive Mercedes progress

How Mercedes W13 struggles prompted F1 factory rethink
Formula 1

How Mercedes W13 struggles prompted F1 factory rethink

Russell: F1 car weight now on the edge of being a safety issue
Formula 1

Russell: F1 car weight now on the edge of being a safety issue

Max Verstappen More from
Max Verstappen
Verstappen found F1 points gap in 2022 ‘a bit surprising’
Formula 1

Verstappen found F1 points gap in 2022 ‘a bit surprising’

Verstappen doesn't know why he crashes with Hamilton so often
Formula 1

Verstappen doesn't know why he crashes with Hamilton so often

What the Verstappen/Hamilton Brazil crash teaches F1 about a 2021 rematch São Paulo GP Prime
Formula 1

What the Verstappen/Hamilton Brazil crash teaches F1 about a 2021 rematch

Red Bull Racing More from
Red Bull Racing
Red Bull: Cost cap has "changed the discipline" in F1 development race
Formula 1

Red Bull: Cost cap has "changed the discipline" in F1 development race

Newey expects "tough year" against Ferrari, Mercedes: "They’ll be right back"
Formula 1

Newey expects "tough year" against Ferrari, Mercedes: "They’ll be right back"

How Vettel put in the hard yards to exploit Red Bull's F1 potential Prime
Formula 1

How Vettel put in the hard yards to exploit Red Bull's F1 potential

Latest news

McLaren, Larson open-minded on future IndyCar opportunities
IndyCar IndyCar

McLaren, Larson open-minded on future IndyCar opportunities

Kyle Larson doesn’t want his entry into the 2024 Indy 500 with a Hendrick-backed Arrow McLaren-Chevrolet to be a one-off, while McLaren’s Zak Brown is interested to see where this partnership could lead.

Tickford provides Best update after full-time snub
Supercars Supercars

Tickford provides Best update after full-time snub

Tickford Racing says it's committed to the development of young driver Zak Best after overlooking him for a main game Supercars promotion.

Tickford confirms Fraser for 2023 Supercars
Supercars Supercars

Tickford confirms Fraser for 2023 Supercars

Tickford Racing has confirmed that Declan Fraser will replace Jake Kostecki in the Tradie Mustang for the 2023 Supercars season.

BMW M3 CS to debut ahead of Rolex 24 Hours at Daytona
Automotive Automotive

BMW M3 CS to debut ahead of Rolex 24 Hours at Daytona

The BMW M division celebrated record global sales for 2022 by delivering 177,257 vehicles, and has new models on the way for 2023. The first of them on the way is the M3 CS debuting the last weekend in January at the Rolex 24 at Daytona.

Prime
Subscribe to PRIME
Why Andretti is both right and wrong with his F1 "greed" accusations Prime

Why Andretti is both right and wrong with his F1 "greed" accusations

OPINION: Ever since Michael Andretti made his intentions clear to form a team to join the Formula 1 grid, it has been hit with resistance. While the Andretti Cadillac set-up still has hurdles to get over, a stand-off has formed and the American is critical of the championship's self-interest. Andretti may have a point but he must also realise the reasons behind the "greed"

Formula 1
12 h
How glitzy car launches can help sustain the F1 boom Prime

How glitzy car launches can help sustain the F1 boom

OPINION: Formula 1 car launches have lost their spectacle over the years, as Spice Girls-fronted unveils gave way to boring PR exercises where nothing more than a livery on a show car was revealed to the world. As F1's popularity continues to grow, however, perhaps the glitzy car launches of old can once again have their place - but in a much more inclusive way

Formula 1
Jan 11, 2023
How a Honda F1 failure demonstrates massive Mercedes progress Prime

How a Honda F1 failure demonstrates massive Mercedes progress

OPINION: Back in 2007, the Honda squad launched an ambitious Formula 1 car with big expectations. Fast-forward 15 years and what is now the Mercedes team did likewise in 2022. Both seasons were horror shows for the same Brackley base, but the most recent showed just how far a team can develop when set on the right course. This is a lesson for one of Mercedes’ rivals heading in 2023…

Formula 1
Jan 10, 2023
How Ferrari's new boss paved the way for Audi's F1 arrival Prime

How Ferrari's new boss paved the way for Audi's F1 arrival

Fred Vasseur has handed the reins to Andreas Seidl as Sauber gears up for its Audi era from 2026. The Frenchman was key to the deal with Ingolstadt reaching fruition, as he revealed in an interview with Motorsport.com prior to his Ferrari switch

Formula 1
Jan 9, 2023
The decisive steps in Vettel’s Ferrari F1 disappointments Prime

The decisive steps in Vettel’s Ferrari F1 disappointments

It was a different Sebastian Vettel who moved to Ferrari: a driver who knew what he wanted and how to get it, full of the confidence and commanding influence four world championships could bring. ROBERTO CHINCHERO recalls that the mission was nothing less than to recreate the glory days of Michael Schumacher. What could possibly go wrong?

Formula 1
Jan 8, 2023
The hockey expansion rule that could benefit Andretti's F1 bid Prime

The hockey expansion rule that could benefit Andretti's F1 bid

OPINION: The wheels have been set into motion for a new team to join the Formula 1 grid, with Andretti expressing plans to enter the series in the coming years together with Cadillac. It will likely be a winding road lined with many hurdles, but what if F1 turned to the NHL and its expansion rules to welcome a new team?

Formula 1
Jan 6, 2023
Why a power shift in F1 2023 could open fresh intrigue Prime

Why a power shift in F1 2023 could open fresh intrigue

With Formula 1's engine war becoming an ever closer affair, reliability tweaks made by teams over the winter break despite an engine freeze could be key in the 2023 title fight. What is really intriguing though is where Ferrari stacks up, and a decent step from Maranello could open up a political debate about performance gains

Formula 1
Jan 5, 2023
Why the perception of Alonso's Aston Martin switch has transformed Prime

Why the perception of Alonso's Aston Martin switch has transformed

OPINION: Fernando Alonso's switch from Alpine to Aston Martin on a multi-year deal for 2023 was a shock upon its announcement midway through last season. It's a move that has been questioned, given both Alonso's advanced stage in his career and Aston's underwhelming results. But the perception of this switch has seemingly changed to a more positive outlook

Formula 1
Jan 4, 2023
Subscribe to our newsletter
The Motorsport.com app
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2023 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.