All Series

Sign up for free

  • Get quick access to your favorite articles

  • Manage alerts on breaking news and favorite drivers

  • Make your voice heard with article commenting.

Registration Sign in

Edition

Global Global
Formula 1 Azerbaijan GP

Verstappen among drivers under investigation for overtaking under VSC

Verstappen risks sanctions in Baku after losing three points to Lando Norris in the drivers' championship

Filip Cleeren
Filip Cleeren
Upd:
Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing RB20

Max Verstappen and several other Formula 1 drivers are under investigation for undertaking under virtual safety car conditions after the finish of the Azerbaijan Grand Prix.

In Baku the VSC came out for a crash on the penultimate lap between Sergio Perez and Carlos Sainz, who tangled on the run down to Turn 3.

Their accident littered debris at that part of the track which drivers had to weave through, while the clash also brought out the medical car as a precaution.

The circuit-wide VSC situation, that prohibits any overtaking, stayed in force until after the chequered flag, when Red Bull driver Verstappen was seen passing Mercedes' George Russell and McLaren driver Lando Norris on the main straight before entering the pits, sticking his thumb out to congratulate Norris on coming out on top of their battle.

Afterwards Verstappen was summoned by the stewards for overtaking while the yellows were still out, as were Alpine drivers Esteban Ocon and Pierre Gasly and Haas' Nico Hulkenberg.

Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing RB20

Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing RB20

Photo by: Sam Bloxham / Motorsport Images

Verstappen, who finished fifth after a rough afternoon with an ill-handling Red Bull, said he was surprised to be investigated for what he deemed standard practice.

"Yeah, I don't know. I did everything correct," Verstappen said. "I crossed the finish line, all good. Chequered flag.

Read Also:

"I think on the in-lap, you know, end of the race, there are many examples before where it was the same, virtual safety car, safety car. You drive in and on the in-lap, people are passing each other slowly or wave well done, stuff like that. That's what I did. So I'm a bit surprised."

Verstappen saw his championship lead shrink from 62 to 59 points as Norris rallied from 15th on the grid to finish ahead of the world champion in fourth.

Be part of Motorsport community

Join the conversation

Share Or Save This Story

Previous article Horner blames Sainz for late crash with Perez at F1 Azerbaijan GP
Next article Colapinto hopes Baku points score proves he 'deserves' F1 seat

Top Comments

Filip Cleeren
More from
Filip Cleeren
Frustrated Hamilton had to "yank" the steering wheel in Baku comeback race

Frustrated Hamilton had to "yank" the steering wheel in Baku comeback race

Formula 1
Azerbaijan GP
Frustrated Hamilton had to "yank" the steering wheel in Baku comeback race
What was behind Verstappen's curiously poor Baku weekend?

What was behind Verstappen's curiously poor Baku weekend?

Formula 1
Azerbaijan GP
What was behind Verstappen's curiously poor Baku weekend?
How Ferrari responded to a 2023 reality check amid its promising F1 revamp

How Ferrari responded to a 2023 reality check amid its promising F1 revamp

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
How Ferrari responded to a 2023 reality check amid its promising F1 revamp
Max Verstappen
More from
Max Verstappen
Verstappen handed warning for VSC incident in Azerbaijan GP

Verstappen handed warning for VSC incident in Azerbaijan GP

Formula 1
Azerbaijan GP
Verstappen handed warning for VSC incident in Azerbaijan GP
Verstappen rues bouncing Red Bull that derailed Baku qualifying

Verstappen rues bouncing Red Bull that derailed Baku qualifying

Formula 1
Azerbaijan GP
Verstappen rues bouncing Red Bull that derailed Baku qualifying
Why Red Bull wasn't surprised to face a greater challenge in 2024 

Why Red Bull wasn't surprised to face a greater challenge in 2024 

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
Dutch GP
Why Red Bull wasn't surprised to face a greater challenge in 2024 

Latest news

Frustrated Hamilton had to "yank" the steering wheel in Baku comeback race

Frustrated Hamilton had to "yank" the steering wheel in Baku comeback race

F1 Formula 1
Azerbaijan GP
Frustrated Hamilton had to "yank" the steering wheel in Baku comeback race
Piastri's brilliance is both saving and causing problems for McLaren

Piastri's brilliance is both saving and causing problems for McLaren

Prime
Prime
F1 Formula 1
Azerbaijan GP
Piastri's brilliance is both saving and causing problems for McLaren
Seven things we learned at the 2024 Azerbaijan Grand Prix

Seven things we learned at the 2024 Azerbaijan Grand Prix

F1 Formula 1
Azerbaijan GP
Seven things we learned at the 2024 Azerbaijan Grand Prix
Ferrari and Toyota concede WEC drivers' title to Porsche

Ferrari and Toyota concede WEC drivers' title to Porsche

WEC WEC
Fuji
Ferrari and Toyota concede WEC drivers' title to Porsche

Prime

Discover prime content
Piastri's brilliance is both saving and causing problems for McLaren

Piastri's brilliance is both saving and causing problems for McLaren

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
Azerbaijan GP
By Alex Kalinauckas
Piastri's brilliance is both saving and causing problems for McLaren
Azerbaijan Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2024

Azerbaijan Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2024

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
Azerbaijan GP
By Alex Kalinauckas
Azerbaijan Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2024
The radio message Piastri “ignored” to win Baku’s three-way fight thriller

The radio message Piastri “ignored” to win Baku’s three-way fight thriller

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
Azerbaijan GP
By Jake Boxall-Legge
The radio message Piastri “ignored” to win Baku’s three-way fight thriller
F1 uncovered: A weekend behind the scenes with a team physio

F1 uncovered: A weekend behind the scenes with a team physio

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
By GP Racing
F1 uncovered: A weekend behind the scenes with a team physio
View more

Contact us

© 2024 Motorsport Network All rights reserved.

Sign up for free

  • Get quick access to your favorite articles

  • Manage alerts on breaking news and favorite drivers

  • Make your voice heard with article commenting.

Registration Sign in

Edition

Global Global