Verstappen adds F1 champion tweaks to helmet design

The Red Bull driver clinched his first world title last year, after a season-long duel with Lewis Hamilton that went down to the final lap of the campaign in Abu Dhabi.

And although there remains some controversy over the FIA's handling of events in that finale, Verstappen and Red Bull have not let that tarnish their success in beating Mercedes.

With the countdown now on to the start of the 2022 season, when all-new rules arrive, Verstappen has revamped his crash helmet design to big up his title success.

Shifting away from the red colours he used last year, Verstappen's has introduced a gold theme that runs across the wording and the lion logo that adorns the top of his helmet.

Furthermore, he has added the number '1' on to the helmet spoiler, with the Dutchman having elected to carry the champion's number this year rather than stick with his more regular #33.

Verstappen has also requested that a world championship star be added to the back of the helmet to serve as a permanent reminder of his 2021 triumph.

Speaking at the end of last year, Verstappen was clear that he would do everything he could to help celebrate his title success – which included running with #1.

"Yeah, I will run it," Verstappen said. "How many times can you do that? I don't know, maybe it's the only time I can in my life.

"I think it's the best number out there. I will definitely put it on the car."