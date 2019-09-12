Tech verdict: How Ferrari got it so right in Spa and Monza

Ferrari SF90 rear wing detail 1 / 5 Photo by: Giorgio Piola Ferrari chose to run a relatively conventional lower downforce rear wing arrangement for the Belgian GP, rather than the spoon shaped rear wing we’ve seen it favour in the past. It’s a decision that would not only boost straight-line speed but also help to keep rivals at arm’s length through the more demanding middle sector.

Ferrari SF90 rear wing 2 / 5 Photo by: Giorgio Piola The Italian GP saw the team make further changes to maximise their straightline performance, as it pulled the leading edge of the mainplane further forward, proportionally reducing downforce and drag.

Ferrari SF90 front wing 3 / 5 Photo by: Giorgio Piola At the front of the car, Ferrari needed to balance things out and opted for a redesign on the front wing's uppermost flap. This reduced its chord length over the entire span, but most importantly more so at the outer edges (red arrow).

Toro Rosso STR14 front wing 4 / 5 Photo by: Giorgio Piola Elsewhere, Toro Rosso introduced a revised front wing for the Italian GP too. Like Ferrari, it put the uppermost flap on a diet, trimming it back to reduce front-end load in order that it matched the teams use of a skinnier rear wing arrangement. It also tried to manipulate the Y250 vortex in an entirely different way too, with the shape of the mainplane and its slot altered as it met with the neutral section, whilst the upper three flaps featured an almost hook-shaped curvature their tip.