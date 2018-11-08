Sign in
Formula 1 / Special feature

The verdict on F1's definitive 2019 regulations

14m ago

The FIA recently finalised the new aerodynamic regulations for the 2019 Formula 1 season, featuring redefined simplified front and rear wings. Giorgio Piola and the Autosport team assess the changes.

With the new regulations aiming to improve the on-track action by reducing the front wing sensitivity in turbulent air, the hope is that the new ruleset will minimise the difficulty of following another car closely - which ought to yield closer racing.

In addition, the increasingly-complex brake ducts and bargeboards have been pared back, leaving the teams with aerodynamic performance to recoup over the winter.

With the help of a brand new video produced by Giorgio Piola, Glenn Freeman is joined by Ben Anderson and Jake Boxall-Legge to dissect the new rules, and to analyse whether the changes will have the effect desired by the FIA.

Have your say on F1's big topics with the Motorsport Fans app

Have your say on F1's big topics with the Motorsport Fans app
Formula 1
Special feature

