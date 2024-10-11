Vasseur: Hamilton's arrival proves Ferrari is on the right track

Ferrari chief Fred Vasseur reckons the fact Lewis Hamilton is joining from Mercedes confirms that his team is heading in the right direction.

Despite having a deal in place for next season, Hamilton broke his contract with the Silver Arrows to force through a move to Ferrari for 2025.

The switch rocked F1 as well as Mercedes, but Vasseur, who worked with Hamilton previously in GP2 and the F3 Euro Series, says he knew the seven-times world champion always had ambitions to join F1's most-famous team.

He said: "Yes, it was not that difficult to convince Lewis. I remember that in 2004 we were together (in the European F3 championship) he at the time was tied to McLaren-Mercedes, but he already had in mind that sooner or later he would go to Ferrari."

Speaking at the Festival dello Sport organised in Trento by the Gazzetta dello Sport, the Scuderia team principal added: "We talked about it some time ago, he always had this desire in mind, but of course, he is a driver who wants to have guarantees in terms of performance, for him this aspect is always in the first place.

"If he chose to join Ferrari, it confirms to me that we can have the right car. This is the ultimate goal, a driver like Lewis does not come to us on vacation and from my side, I think we are in the right place in terms of performance.

"We need a step forward and I can say that we are devoting a lot of resources to our next project."

Hamilton will join up with Charles Leclerc, who himself raced for Vasseur in the junior categories before making the step up to F1.

And Leclerc says that he is unfazed by Hamilton's arrival and will welcome the challenge of him being on the other side of the garage.

Leclerc said: "I don't think there is jealousy. Fred is not my girlfriend! We love each other, we value each other but there is no jealousy.

"I was always aware of the negotiations between Lewis and Ferrari, I knew there was this possibility, everything was very transparent and I was the first to say that for me to have a team-mate of this depth would be motivating.

"When you have a seven-time world champion driving your own car it's a super interesting challenge, then I have a very good relationship with Lewis and I'm sure that will be the case in the future.

"Having said that I really want to say that we also had a great partnership with Carlos [Sainz], we worked very well and our relationship has always been great.

"In a few months, we will turn the page, and I admit I am looking forward to the new challenge with Lewis, every team-mate always has very strong points and weaker ones, so you can always learn. I see this as a great opportunity."