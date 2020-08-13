Formula 1
Formula 1
R
Formula 1
Austrian GP
03 Jul
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
Styrian GP
10 Jul
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
Hungarian GP
17 Jul
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
British GP
31 Jul
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
70th Anniversary GP
07 Aug
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
Spanish GP
14 Aug
FP1 in
22 Hours
:
12 Minutes
:
06 Seconds
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Belgian GP
28 Aug
FP1 in
14 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Italian GP
04 Sep
FP1 in
21 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Tuscany GP
11 Sep
Next event in
28 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Russian GP
25 Sep
FP1 in
42 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Eifel GP
09 Oct
Next event in
56 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Portuguese GP
23 Oct
Next event in
70 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Emilia-Romagna GP
31 Oct
Next event in
78 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Abu Dhabi GP
27 Nov
FP1 in
105 days
See full schedule
See full:
Schedule Results Standings
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Buy tickets Store
Previous Next
Formula 1 / Breaking news

Vandoorne returns as McLaren reserve for Spanish GP

shares
comments
Vandoorne returns as McLaren reserve for Spanish GP
By:
Aug 13, 2020, 9:52 AM

Stoffel Vandoorne will return to being on standby for McLaren on Formula 1 race weekends from the Spanish Grand Prix following the conclusion of the Formula E season.

McLaren doesn't have a formally-appointed reserve within its team to support full-time drivers Lando Norris and Carlos Sainz, instead holding an agreement to share Mercedes’ back-ups if required.

But the team was forced to call on ex-Force India driver and current Sky Sports TV pundit Paul di Resta to be its standby driver for last weekend’s 70th Anniversary Grand Prix.

This is because Mercedes reserve Vandoorne was in Berlin racing in Formula E, while it emerged that fellow reserve Esteban Gutierrez was no longer eligible to race in F1.

Gutierrez was considered to deputise for Sergio Perez at Racing Point at Silverstone, but it emerged he must complete 300 km of running in an F1 car as it has been over three years since his last grand prix start.

Di Resta underwent a seat fitting at the McLaren factory in the MCL35 car in case he were to be required as a last-minute stand-in, much as he was for Williams at the 2017 Hungarian Grand Prix when Felipe Massa fell ill.

McLaren has now announced that it will return to its previous arrangement with Mercedes from this weekend’s Spanish Grand Prix as Vandoorne is available once again. 

“At the moment our consideration is that we have an agreement with Mercedes regarding the use of their reserve driver in case there's the need on our side,” team principal Andreas Seidl explained.

“What was special [last] weekend is that Stoffel Vandoorne was simply unavailable because he is doing Formula E.

“But with Stoffel being available again from Barcelona onwards, that is our main direction.”

Read Also:

Vandoorne was a product of McLaren’s junior programme, and raced for the team through 2017 and 2018 before being dropped to make way for the line-up of Norris and Sainz.

After leaving McLaren, Vandoorne linked up with Mercedes to join its Formula E team, and took up a reserve driver role on the German marque’s F1 project.

Vandoorne’s second season in Formula E will come to a close on Thursday in Berlin, after which he will travel to Barcelona to be on standby for both Mercedes and McLaren.

Related video

Why TV made Senna's qualifying laps look so fast

Previous article

Why TV made Senna's qualifying laps look so fast

Next article

FIA clamps down on corner cutting ahead of Spanish GP

FIA clamps down on corner cutting ahead of Spanish GP
Load comments

About this article

Series Formula 1
Drivers Stoffel Vandoorne
Teams McLaren Shop Now
Author Luke Smith

Trending Today

Vettel to get new F1 chassis after Ferrari finds issue
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Vettel to get new F1 chassis after Ferrari finds issue

Why Mercedes gets uncomfortable when the pressure goes up
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Analysis

Why Mercedes gets uncomfortable when the pressure goes up

FIA clamps down on corner cutting ahead of Spanish GP
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news
43m

FIA clamps down on corner cutting ahead of Spanish GP

The impressive number behind Hulkenberg's F1 race return Prime
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Special feature

The impressive number behind Hulkenberg's F1 race return

Mercedes would be "foolish" not to expect repeat of tyre issues
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news
2h

Mercedes would be "foolish" not to expect repeat of tyre issues

Horner: Mercedes could be guilty in Racing Point case
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Horner: Mercedes could be guilty in Racing Point case

Vandoorne returns as McLaren reserve for Spanish GP
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news
54m

Vandoorne returns as McLaren reserve for Spanish GP

Perez to make Barcelona F1 return after negative COVID test
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news
2h

Perez to make Barcelona F1 return after negative COVID test

Latest news

FIA clamps down on corner cutting ahead of Spanish GP
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news
43m

FIA clamps down on corner cutting ahead of Spanish GP

Vandoorne returns as McLaren reserve for Spanish GP
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news
54m

Vandoorne returns as McLaren reserve for Spanish GP

Why TV made Senna's qualifying laps look so fast Prime
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Special feature
1h

Why TV made Senna's qualifying laps look so fast

Mercedes would be "foolish" not to expect repeat of tyre issues
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news
2h

Mercedes would be "foolish" not to expect repeat of tyre issues

Trending

1
Formula 1

Vettel to get new F1 chassis after Ferrari finds issue

2
Formula 1

Why Mercedes gets uncomfortable when the pressure goes up

3
Formula 1

FIA clamps down on corner cutting ahead of Spanish GP

43m
4
Formula 1

Mercedes would be "foolish" not to expect repeat of tyre issues

2h
5
Formula 1

Vandoorne returns as McLaren reserve for Spanish GP

54m

Latest videos

My Job in 60 Seconds | F1 Number One Mechanic of Mercedes-AMG F1 Team 01:00
Formula 1

My Job in 60 Seconds | F1 Number One Mechanic of Mercedes-AMG F1 Team

Blistering, Tyre Choices and More | 2020 70th Anniversary GP Mercedes AMG F1 Debrief 07:41
Formula 1

Blistering, Tyre Choices and More | 2020 70th Anniversary GP Mercedes AMG F1 Debrief

Grand Prix Greats – 70th Anniversary GP best photos 03:18
Formula 1

Grand Prix Greats – 70th Anniversary GP best photos

Starting Grid for the 70th Anniversary GP 01:01
Formula 1

Starting Grid for the 70th Anniversary GP

The 10 Best British F1 Drivers Of All Time 12:39
Formula 1

The 10 Best British F1 Drivers Of All Time

Latest news

FIA clamps down on corner cutting ahead of Spanish GP
Formula 1

FIA clamps down on corner cutting ahead of Spanish GP

Vandoorne returns as McLaren reserve for Spanish GP
Formula 1

Vandoorne returns as McLaren reserve for Spanish GP

Why TV made Senna's qualifying laps look so fast
Formula 1

Why TV made Senna's qualifying laps look so fast

Mercedes would be "foolish" not to expect repeat of tyre issues
Formula 1

Mercedes would be "foolish" not to expect repeat of tyre issues

Perez to make Barcelona F1 return after negative COVID test
Formula 1

Perez to make Barcelona F1 return after negative COVID test

Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.