Skip to main content

Sign up for free

  • Get quick access to your favorite articles

  • Manage alerts on breaking news and favorite drivers

  • Make your voice heard with article commenting.

Recommended for you

Lewis Hamilton predicted to thrive in 2026 by former team-mate: "back to his best"

Formula 1
Formula 1
McLaren launch
Lewis Hamilton predicted to thrive in 2026 by former team-mate: "back to his best"

"F1" movie sequel confirmed by producer Jerry Bruckheimer after $630million box office success

Formula 1
Formula 1
McLaren launch
"F1" movie sequel confirmed by producer Jerry Bruckheimer after $630million box office success

F1 2026 cars faster than expected with performance levels similar to 2025 - Pirelli

Formula 1
Formula 1
Bahrain Pre-Season Testing
F1 2026 cars faster than expected with performance levels similar to 2025 - Pirelli

Which Norris will F1 get in 2026?

Formula 1
Which Norris will F1 get in 2026?

Oscar Piastri's new F1 support network revealed

Formula 1
Formula 1
Bahrain Pre-Season Testing
Oscar Piastri's new F1 support network revealed

Jorge Martin sought Marc Marquez’s advice before undergoing further surgery

MotoGP
MotoGP
Jorge Martin sought Marc Marquez’s advice before undergoing further surgery

New Max Verstappen docuseries released: Watch the trailer here

Formula 1
Formula 1
McLaren launch
New Max Verstappen docuseries released: Watch the trailer here

Valtteri Bottas teases Drive to Survive episode after Cadillac signing sparked Netflix call

Formula 1
Formula 1
McLaren launch
Valtteri Bottas teases Drive to Survive episode after Cadillac signing sparked Netflix call
Formula 1 McLaren launch

Valtteri Bottas teases Drive to Survive episode after Cadillac signing sparked Netflix call

Valtteri Bottas says Netflix's "Drive to Survive" producers were quick to plan filming after he signed for Cadillac

Lydia Mee
Published:
Valtteri Bottas, Cadillac Racing

Valtteri Bottas, Cadillac Racing

Photo by: Mark Sutton / Formula 1 via Getty Images

Cadillac Formula 1 driver Valtteri Bottas was quick to get a call from Netflix's Drive to Survive producers after he secured a contract with the American outfit for the 2026 season. 

Cadillac will join the F1 grid as the 11th team in 2026 with the experienced driver line-up of Bottas and former Red Bull driver Sergio Perez. Graeme Lowdon serves as the team principal, and Zhou Guanyu has taken the role of reserve driver alongside Colton Herta as the team's third driver.

The eighth season of Drive to Survive will follow the on and off-track events of the 2025 season, so it is reasonable to assume an episode will be centred around the highly anticipated team.

"Yes, they have [been in touch]. They want to start planning, but it's how it always goes, they always want to have time with every driver. Will they use it or not? That's what they decide later on," the former Mercedes driver explained to F1 photographer Kym Illman.

While Bottas confirmed that the feature had been filmed, there is no guarantee that it will be part of the final cut.

"I would be surprised if they don't do anything with the new team joining the sport," he continued. "So, I'm kind of hopeful that they will feature the team and their drivers."

Valtteri Bottas, Mercedes

Valtteri Bottas, Mercedes

Photo by: Jared C. Tilton / Getty Images

Drive to Survive Season 8 will be released on 27 February 2026 on Netflix. Further information is yet to be revealed about the upcoming season, but it is likely going to comprise 10 episodes.

Looking back at the 2025 season, the docuseries is likely to include episodes focused on McLaren's intra-team battle, Christian Horner's Red Bull exit, Lando Norris's maiden drivers' championship title, Lewis Hamilton's first year at Ferrari, Nico Hulkenberg's first F1 podium, Red Bull's second driver, Max Verstappen's comeback and Cadillac's debut preparations.

Read Also:

Share Or Save This Story

Previous article F1 Bahrain pre-season test: Max Verstappen tops opening morning
Next article New Max Verstappen docuseries released: Watch the trailer here

Top Comments

More from
Lydia Mee

"F1" movie sequel confirmed by producer Jerry Bruckheimer after $630million box office success

Formula 1
Formula 1
McLaren launch
"F1" movie sequel confirmed by producer Jerry Bruckheimer after $630million box office success

New Max Verstappen docuseries released: Watch the trailer here

Formula 1
Formula 1
McLaren launch
New Max Verstappen docuseries released: Watch the trailer here

F1 Academy confirms first wild card entry of 2026 as 2025 driver returns

F1 Academy
F1 Academy
Shanghai
F1 Academy confirms first wild card entry of 2026 as 2025 driver returns
More from
Valtteri Bottas

The challenges facing Cadillac ahead of F1 2026

Formula 1
Formula 1
The challenges facing Cadillac ahead of F1 2026

‘It seems every team had issues’ – how Valtteri Bottas’ first Cadillac F1 test went

Formula 1
Formula 1
Barcelona-Catalunya Pre-Season Testing
‘It seems every team had issues’ – how Valtteri Bottas’ first Cadillac F1 test went

Cadillac launches stealthy first F1 livery for Barcelona testing

Formula 1
Formula 1
Barcelona-Catalunya Pre-Season Testing
Cadillac launches stealthy first F1 livery for Barcelona testing
More from
Cadillac-Ferrari

Cadillac 2026 F1 launch: Catch up here

Formula 1
Formula 1
Williams launch
Cadillac 2026 F1 launch: Catch up here

Cadillac F1 x Tommy Hilfiger: New 2026 replica team kit and fanwear collection revealed

Formula 1
Formula 1
Williams launch
Cadillac F1 x Tommy Hilfiger: New 2026 replica team kit and fanwear collection revealed

Cadillac F1 teases new Tommy Hilfiger merch line with imminent release

Formula 1
Formula 1
Williams launch
Cadillac F1 teases new Tommy Hilfiger merch line with imminent release

Latest news

Lewis Hamilton predicted to thrive in 2026 by former team-mate: "back to his best"

Formula 1
F1 Formula 1
McLaren launch
Lewis Hamilton predicted to thrive in 2026 by former team-mate: "back to his best"

"F1" movie sequel confirmed by producer Jerry Bruckheimer after $630million box office success

Formula 1
F1 Formula 1
McLaren launch
"F1" movie sequel confirmed by producer Jerry Bruckheimer after $630million box office success

F1 2026 cars faster than expected with performance levels similar to 2025 - Pirelli

Formula 1
F1 Formula 1
Bahrain Pre-Season Testing
F1 2026 cars faster than expected with performance levels similar to 2025 - Pirelli

Which Norris will F1 get in 2026?

Formula 1
Which Norris will F1 get in 2026?