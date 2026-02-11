Valtteri Bottas teases Drive to Survive episode after Cadillac signing sparked Netflix call
Valtteri Bottas says Netflix's "Drive to Survive" producers were quick to plan filming after he signed for Cadillac
Valtteri Bottas, Cadillac Racing
Photo by: Mark Sutton / Formula 1 via Getty Images
Cadillac Formula 1 driver Valtteri Bottas was quick to get a call from Netflix's Drive to Survive producers after he secured a contract with the American outfit for the 2026 season.
Cadillac will join the F1 grid as the 11th team in 2026 with the experienced driver line-up of Bottas and former Red Bull driver Sergio Perez. Graeme Lowdon serves as the team principal, and Zhou Guanyu has taken the role of reserve driver alongside Colton Herta as the team's third driver.
The eighth season of Drive to Survive will follow the on and off-track events of the 2025 season, so it is reasonable to assume an episode will be centred around the highly anticipated team.
"Yes, they have [been in touch]. They want to start planning, but it's how it always goes, they always want to have time with every driver. Will they use it or not? That's what they decide later on," the former Mercedes driver explained to F1 photographer Kym Illman.
While Bottas confirmed that the feature had been filmed, there is no guarantee that it will be part of the final cut.
"I would be surprised if they don't do anything with the new team joining the sport," he continued. "So, I'm kind of hopeful that they will feature the team and their drivers."
Valtteri Bottas, Mercedes
Photo by: Jared C. Tilton / Getty Images
Drive to Survive Season 8 will be released on 27 February 2026 on Netflix. Further information is yet to be revealed about the upcoming season, but it is likely going to comprise 10 episodes.
Looking back at the 2025 season, the docuseries is likely to include episodes focused on McLaren's intra-team battle, Christian Horner's Red Bull exit, Lando Norris's maiden drivers' championship title, Lewis Hamilton's first year at Ferrari, Nico Hulkenberg's first F1 podium, Red Bull's second driver, Max Verstappen's comeback and Cadillac's debut preparations.
