Who’s the best bet for Mercedes: Bottas or Ocon?

After a flying start, Bottas's form has slipped in recent races. Although his qualifying form against Hamilton remains strong, Ocon’s performances with Force India (now Racing Point) in 2017 and '18 mean his stock is still high despite not competing in F1 this year.

Motorsport.com has evaluated Bottas’s and Ocon’s strengths and weaknesses, and asks who would you place with Hamilton for the 2020 season?