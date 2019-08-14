Who’s the best bet for Mercedes: Bottas or Ocon?
Mercedes faces a huge decision ahead of the 2020 Formula 1 season, with Toto Wolff and his squad needing to decide between Valtteri Bottas and Esteban Ocon to pair with Lewis Hamilton next season.
After a flying start, Bottas's form has slipped in recent races. Although his qualifying form against Hamilton remains strong, Ocon’s performances with Force India (now Racing Point) in 2017 and '18 mean his stock is still high despite not competing in F1 this year.
Motorsport.com has evaluated Bottas’s and Ocon’s strengths and weaknesses, and asks who would you place with Hamilton for the 2020 season?
