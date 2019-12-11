Formula 1
Formula 1
R
Formula 1
Mexican GP
24 Oct
-
27 Oct
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
United States GP
01 Nov
-
03 Nov
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
Brazilian GP
14 Nov
-
17 Nov
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
Abu Dhabi GP
28 Nov
-
01 Dec
Event finished
Summary Results
See full:
Schedule Results Standings
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

© 2019 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Buy tickets Store
Previous
Formula 1 / Breaking news

Rossi: “Much has changed” since I last drove an F1 car

shares
comments
Slider
List

Valentino Rossi, Mercedes-AMG F1 W08

Valentino Rossi, Mercedes-AMG F1 W08
1/10

Photo by: Monster Energy

Valentino Rossi, Mercedes-AMG F1 W08

Valentino Rossi, Mercedes-AMG F1 W08
2/10

Photo by: Monster Energy

Valentino Rossi, Mercedes-AMG F1 W08

Valentino Rossi, Mercedes-AMG F1 W08
3/10

Photo by: Monster Energy

Valentino Rossi, Mercedes-AMG F1 W08

Valentino Rossi, Mercedes-AMG F1 W08
4/10

Photo by: Monster Energy

Valentino Rossi, Mercedes-AMG F1 W08

Valentino Rossi, Mercedes-AMG F1 W08
5/10

Photo by: Monster Energy

Valentino Rossi, Mercedes-AMG F1 W08

Valentino Rossi, Mercedes-AMG F1 W08
6/10

Photo by: Monster Energy

Valentino Rossi, Mercedes-AMG F1 W08

Valentino Rossi, Mercedes-AMG F1 W08
7/10

Photo by: Monster Energy

Valentino Rossi, Mercedes-AMG F1 W08

Valentino Rossi, Mercedes-AMG F1 W08
8/10

Photo by: Yamaha MotoGP

Lewis Hamilton, Valentino Rossi

Lewis Hamilton, Valentino Rossi
9/10

Photo by: Monster Energy

Lewis Hamilton, Yamaha MotoGP YZR-M1, Valentino Rossi, Mercedes-AMG F1 W08

Lewis Hamilton, Yamaha MotoGP YZR-M1, Valentino Rossi, Mercedes-AMG F1 W08
10/10

Photo by: Yamaha MotoGP

By:
Dec 11, 2019, 8:04 PM

MotoGP legend Valentino Rossi says “much has changed” since he last drove a Formula 1 car – which was a Ferrari F2008 at Barcelona in 2010.

Speaking after the ride swap event with six-time F1 world champion Lewis Hamilton at Valencia, organized by their common sponsor Monster Energy, Rossi said that his run in the 2017 Mercedes W08 “was a spectacular opportunity for me”.

Read Also:

“I have tried an F1 car before, but much has changed since then,” said Rossi. “Sincerely, I was impressed with the car and its handling, as well as with the Mercedes-AMG Petronas Motorsport team, who were great to work with. They were very welcoming and made it easy for me to get familiar with the car.  

“At first you get an amazing sensation of speed. The G-forces were not so bad, but it takes some getting used to. Once I got into the rhythm I could really push. It was a great pleasure.

“I really enjoyed sharing this experience with [Lewis], and I think he had loads of fun too, demonstrated by how reluctant he was to stop riding!

“I sincerely hope we will get to have many more experiences like this in the future.”

Read Also:

Next article
Gallery: Hamilton and Rossi swap rides at Valencia

Previous article

Gallery: Hamilton and Rossi swap rides at Valencia
Load comments

About this article

Series Formula 1 , MotoGP
Drivers Valentino Rossi Shop Now
Teams Mercedes Shop Now
Author Charles Bradley

Race hub

Australian GP

Australian GP

12 Mar - 15 Mar
Latest results Standings

Trending

1
Formula 1

Rossi: “Much has changed” since I last drove an F1 car

30m
2
Formula 1

Gallery: Hamilton and Rossi swap rides at Valencia

1h
3
Formula 1

Hamilton and Rossi complete ride-swap

1h
4
MotoGP

Honda team boss hits back over rivals' Marc Marquez claims

5
Formula 1

Vietnam reveals updated F1 circuit layout

Latest videos

Would Hamilton switch to Ferrari for 2021? 10:43
Formula 1

Would Hamilton switch to Ferrari for 2021?

10 times F1 teams employed “interim” cars 10:27
Formula 1

10 times F1 teams employed “interim” cars

Zandvoort Architect sheds light on the new changes 04:41
Formula 1

Zandvoort Architect sheds light on the new changes

Virtual lap of the new Zandvoort circuit 01:24
Formula 1

Virtual lap of the new Zandvoort circuit

Zandvoort banking under construction ahead of 2020 F1 return 00:49
Formula 1

Zandvoort banking under construction ahead of 2020 F1 return

Latest news

Rossi: “Much has changed” since I last drove an F1 car
F1

Rossi: “Much has changed” since I last drove an F1 car

Gallery: Hamilton and Rossi swap rides at Valencia
F1

Gallery: Hamilton and Rossi swap rides at Valencia

Hamilton and Rossi complete ride-swap
F1

Hamilton and Rossi complete ride-swap

Gary Anderson: The 2019 verdict on top F1 teams and engines
F1

Gary Anderson: The 2019 verdict on top F1 teams and engines

F1's options to define its next powertrain step
F1

F1's options to define its next powertrain step

Schedule

WEC
Tickets
Powered by
12 Dec
Tickets
21 Feb
Tickets
18 Mar
Tickets
23 Apr
Tickets
See full schedule
Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2019 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.