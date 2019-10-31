US GP: Best images from Austin on Thursday
An aerial view of the Circuit of the Americas
Daniel Ricciardo, Renault F1 Team, meets Texas Longhorn cheerleaders, and displays a new helmet design
Mario Andretti, 1978 Formula 1 World Champion
McLaren MCL34 nose detail
A row of Pirelli tyres for Red Bull
Charles Leclerc, Ferrari
Charles Leclerc, Ferrari, and Sebastian Vettel, Ferrari
Sergio Perez, Racing Point, and Lando Norris, McLaren, play with radio controlled cars for Sky presenter Rachel Brookes
Press conference, Lance Stroll, Racing Point, and Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing
Romain Grosjean, Haas F1 Team, and Kevin Magnussen, Haas F1 Team, ride with Tony Stewart
The helmets of Romain Grosjean, Haas F1 Team Team, Tony Stewart and Kevin Magnussen, Haas F1 Team Team
Romain Grosjean, Haas F1 Team Team, and NASCAR legend Tony Stewart
Romain Grosjean, Haas F1 Team
Press conference, Lando Norris, McLaren
George Russell, Williams Racing
Ross Brawn, Managing Director of Motorsports, FOM, Chase Carey, Chairman, Formula 1 and Nikolaz Tombazi unveil the 2021 Formula 1 regulations in a press conference. Jean Todt, President, FIA, speaks via a video feed
Ross Brawn and Nikolas Tombazis unveil the 2021 Formula 1 regulations in a press conference
2021 F1 rules model
Lance Stroll, Racing Point, walks the track
Track detail
Happy Halloween sign on track
Robert Kubica, Williams Racing, talks to Mark Thompson of Getty Images
Pierre Gasly, Toro Rosso
Press conference, Lance Stroll, Racing Point, and Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing
Press conference, Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing and Lando Norris, McLaren
Helmet of Daniel Ricciardo, Renault F1 Team
Sebastian Vettel, Ferrari, walks the track
Honda Hybrid branding on an engine cover
Mercedes AMG F1 W10 detail
Lando Norris, McLaren, steering wheel detail
The Toro Rosso team practise a pit stop
Robert Kubica, Williams Racing
Fans hold a Haas banner
Chase Carey, Chairman, Formula 1
The 2021 Formula 1 technical regulations are unveiled in a press conference
Detail of a model illustrating the 2021 Formula 1 technical regulations
Detail of a model illustrating the 2021 Formula 1 technical regulations
The 2021 Formula 1 technical regulations are unveiled
Red Bul Racing RB15, rear
Mercedes Medical and Safety car in the FIA garage
COTA Track Detail
Check out the best photos so far from Motorsport Images as the Formula 1 circus descends on Austin for the United States Grand Prix, where Lewis Hamilton could be crowned a six-time world champion this weekend.
About this article
|Series
|Formula 1
|Event
|United States GP Tickets
|Sub-event
|Thursday
|Author
|Charles Bradley
US GP: Best images from Austin on Thursday
Race hub
|Session
|Date
|
Local time
Your time
|Content
|FP1
|Fri 1 Nov
|
|FP2
|Fri 1 Nov
|
|FP3
|Sat 2 Nov
|
|QU
|Sat 2 Nov
|
|Race
|Sun 3 Nov
|
