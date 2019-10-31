Formula 1
Previous
Formula 1 / United States GP / Top List

US GP: Best images from Austin on Thursday

Tickets
shares
comments
Slider
List

An aerial view of the Circuit of the Americas

An aerial view of the Circuit of the Americas
1/50

Photo by: Jerry Andre / Motorsport Images

Daniel Ricciardo, Renault F1 Team, meets Texas Longhorn cheerleaders, and displays a new helmet design

Daniel Ricciardo, Renault F1 Team, meets Texas Longhorn cheerleaders, and displays a new helmet design
2/50

Photo by: Simon Galloway / Motorsport Images

Daniel Ricciardo, Renault F1 Team, displays a new helmet design

Daniel Ricciardo, Renault F1 Team, displays a new helmet design
3/50

Photo by: Simon Galloway / Motorsport Images

Daniel Ricciardo, Renault F1 Team, meets Texas Longhorn cheerleaders, and displays a new helmet design

Daniel Ricciardo, Renault F1 Team, meets Texas Longhorn cheerleaders, and displays a new helmet design
4/50

Photo by: Simon Galloway / Motorsport Images

Mario Andretti, 1978 Formula 1 World Champion

Mario Andretti, 1978 Formula 1 World Champion
5/50

Photo by: Simon Galloway / Motorsport Images

McLaren MCL34 nose detail

McLaren MCL34 nose detail
6/50

Photo by: Simon Galloway / Motorsport Images

A row of Pirelli tyres for Red Bull

A row of Pirelli tyres for Red Bull
7/50

Photo by: Simon Galloway / Motorsport Images

Charles Leclerc, Ferrari

Charles Leclerc, Ferrari
8/50

Photo by: Simon Galloway / Motorsport Images

Charles Leclerc, Ferrari, and Sebastian Vettel, Ferrari

Charles Leclerc, Ferrari, and Sebastian Vettel, Ferrari
9/50

Photo by: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images

Sergio Perez, Racing Point, and Lando Norris, McLaren, play with radio controlled cars for Sky presenter Rachel Brookes

Sergio Perez, Racing Point, and Lando Norris, McLaren, play with radio controlled cars for Sky presenter Rachel Brookes
10/50

Photo by: Glenn Dunbar / Motorsport Images

Press conference, Lance Stroll, Racing Point, and Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing

Press conference, Lance Stroll, Racing Point, and Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing
11/50

Photo by: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images

Romain Grosjean, Haas F1 Team, and Kevin Magnussen, Haas F1 Team, ride with Tony Stewart

Romain Grosjean, Haas F1 Team, and Kevin Magnussen, Haas F1 Team, ride with Tony Stewart
12/50

Photo by: Simon Galloway / Motorsport Images

Romain Grosjean, Haas F1 Team, and Kevin Magnussen, Haas F1 Team, ride with Tony Stewart

Romain Grosjean, Haas F1 Team, and Kevin Magnussen, Haas F1 Team, ride with Tony Stewart
13/50

Photo by: Simon Galloway / Motorsport Images

Kevin Magnussen, Haas F1 Team, and Romain Grosjean, Haas F1 Team, take it in turns to ride in a NASCAR with Tony Stewart

Kevin Magnussen, Haas F1 Team, and Romain Grosjean, Haas F1 Team, take it in turns to ride in a NASCAR with Tony Stewart
14/50

Photo by: Simon Galloway / Motorsport Images

The helmets of Romain Grosjean, Haas F1 Team Team, Tony Stewart and Kevin Magnussen, Haas F1 Team Team

The helmets of Romain Grosjean, Haas F1 Team Team, Tony Stewart and Kevin Magnussen, Haas F1 Team Team
15/50

Photo by: Andrew Hone / Motorsport Images

Kevin Magnussen, Haas F1 Team Team, rides with Tony Stewart

Kevin Magnussen, Haas F1 Team Team, rides with Tony Stewart
16/50

Photo by: Andrew Hone / Motorsport Images

Romain Grosjean, Haas F1 Team Team, and NASCAR legend Tony Stewart

Romain Grosjean, Haas F1 Team Team, and NASCAR legend Tony Stewart
17/50

Photo by: Andrew Hone / Motorsport Images

Romain Grosjean, Haas F1 Team Team, and Kevin Magnussen, Haas F1 Team Team, ride with Tony Stewart

Romain Grosjean, Haas F1 Team Team, and Kevin Magnussen, Haas F1 Team Team, ride with Tony Stewart
18/50

Photo by: Andrew Hone / Motorsport Images

Kevin Magnussen, Haas F1 Team Team, rides with Tony Stewart

Kevin Magnussen, Haas F1 Team Team, rides with Tony Stewart
19/50

Photo by: Andrew Hone / Motorsport Images

Romain Grosjean, Haas F1 Team, and Kevin Magnussen, Haas F1 Team, ride with Tony Stewart

Romain Grosjean, Haas F1 Team, and Kevin Magnussen, Haas F1 Team, ride with Tony Stewart
20/50

Photo by: Simon Galloway / Motorsport Images

Kevin Magnussen, Haas F1 Team, and Romain Grosjean, Haas F1 Team, take it in turns to ride in a NASCAR with Tony Stewart

Kevin Magnussen, Haas F1 Team, and Romain Grosjean, Haas F1 Team, take it in turns to ride in a NASCAR with Tony Stewart
21/50

Photo by: Simon Galloway / Motorsport Images

Romain Grosjean, Haas F1 Team

Romain Grosjean, Haas F1 Team
22/50

Photo by: Andrew Hone / Motorsport Images

Press conference, Lando Norris, McLaren

Press conference, Lando Norris, McLaren
23/50

Photo by: Zak Mauger / Motorsport Images

George Russell, Williams Racing

George Russell, Williams Racing
24/50

Photo by: Jerry Andre / Motorsport Images

Ross Brawn, Managing Director of Motorsports, FOM, Chase Carey, Chairman, Formula 1 and Nikolaz Tombazi unveil the 2021 Formula 1 regulations in a press conference. Jean Todt, President, FIA, speaks via a video feed

Ross Brawn, Managing Director of Motorsports, FOM, Chase Carey, Chairman, Formula 1 and Nikolaz Tombazi unveil the 2021 Formula 1 regulations in a press conference. Jean Todt, President, FIA, speaks via a video feed
25/50

Photo by: Steven Tee / Motorsport Images

Ross Brawn and Nikolas Tombazis unveil the 2021 Formula 1 regulations in a press conference

Ross Brawn and Nikolas Tombazis unveil the 2021 Formula 1 regulations in a press conference
26/50

Photo by: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images

2021 F1 rules model

2021 F1 rules model
27/50

Photo by: Giorgio Piola

Lance Stroll, Racing Point, walks the track

Lance Stroll, Racing Point, walks the track
28/50

Photo by: Glenn Dunbar / Motorsport Images

Track detail

Track detail
29/50

Photo by: Zak Mauger / Motorsport Images

Happy Halloween sign on track

Happy Halloween sign on track
30/50

Photo by: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images

Robert Kubica, Williams Racing, talks to Mark Thompson of Getty Images

Robert Kubica, Williams Racing, talks to Mark Thompson of Getty Images
31/50

Photo by: Joe Portlock / Motorsport Images

Pierre Gasly, Toro Rosso

Pierre Gasly, Toro Rosso
32/50

Photo by: Joe Portlock / Motorsport Images

Press conference, Lance Stroll, Racing Point, and Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing

Press conference, Lance Stroll, Racing Point, and Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing
33/50

Photo by: Zak Mauger / Motorsport Images

Press conference, Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing and Lando Norris, McLaren

Press conference, Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing and Lando Norris, McLaren
34/50

Photo by: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images

Helmet of Daniel Ricciardo, Renault F1 Team

Helmet of Daniel Ricciardo, Renault F1 Team
35/50

Photo by: Renault F1

Sebastian Vettel, Ferrari, walks the track

Sebastian Vettel, Ferrari, walks the track
36/50

Photo by: Simon Galloway / Motorsport Images

Honda Hybrid branding on an engine cover

Honda Hybrid branding on an engine cover
37/50

Photo by: Simon Galloway / Motorsport Images

Mercedes AMG F1 W10 detail

Mercedes AMG F1 W10 detail
38/50

Photo by: Simon Galloway / Motorsport Images

Lando Norris, McLaren, steering wheel detail

Lando Norris, McLaren, steering wheel detail
39/50

Photo by: Simon Galloway / Motorsport Images

The Toro Rosso team practise a pit stop

The Toro Rosso team practise a pit stop
40/50

Photo by: Andrew Hone / Motorsport Images

Robert Kubica, Williams Racing

Robert Kubica, Williams Racing
41/50

Photo by: Jerry Andre / Motorsport Images

Fans hold a Haas banner

Fans hold a Haas banner
42/50

Photo by: Andrew Hone / Motorsport Images

Chase Carey, Chairman, Formula 1

Chase Carey, Chairman, Formula 1
43/50

Photo by: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images

The 2021 Formula 1 technical regulations are unveiled in a press conference

The 2021 Formula 1 technical regulations are unveiled in a press conference
44/50

Photo by: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images

Detail of a model illustrating the 2021 Formula 1 technical regulations

Detail of a model illustrating the 2021 Formula 1 technical regulations
45/50

Photo by: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images

Detail of a model illustrating the 2021 Formula 1 technical regulations

Detail of a model illustrating the 2021 Formula 1 technical regulations
46/50

Photo by: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images

The 2021 Formula 1 technical regulations are unveiled

The 2021 Formula 1 technical regulations are unveiled
47/50

Photo by: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images

Red Bul Racing RB15, rear

Red Bul Racing RB15, rear
48/50

Photo by: Giorgio Piola

Mercedes Medical and Safety car in the FIA garage

Mercedes Medical and Safety car in the FIA garage
49/50

Photo by: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images

COTA Track Detail

COTA Track Detail
50/50

Photo by: Glenn Dunbar / Motorsport Images

By:
Oct 31, 2019, 11:12 PM

Check out the best photos so far from Motorsport Images as the Formula 1 circus descends on Austin for the United States Grand Prix, where Lewis Hamilton could be crowned a six-time world champion this weekend.

