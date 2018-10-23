Sign in
Formula 1 / United States GP / Top List

US GP: Best of team radio

US GP: Best of team radio
Rachit Thukral
By: Rachit Thukral
1h ago

Recap the United States Grand Prix with selected radio messages from the Formula 1 race.

Ocon oversteps the pit box marks in FP1

Ocon oversteps the pit box marks in FP1
1/11

Photo by: Mark Sutton / Sutton Images

Team: “Practice pitstop. There will be a practice pitstop.”
Ocon: “Sorry about that!”

Hamilton is asked to take it easy while entering the pit box in practice

Hamilton is asked to take it easy while entering the pit box in practice
2/11

Photo by: Mark Sutton / Sutton Images

Team: “Nice and steady into the box.”
Hamilton: “You know when you tell me to go steady I’m not gonna go steady.”
Team: “Yeah, yeah, a leopard never changes his spots.”

Hartley is hit by debris in FP3

Hartley is hit by debris in FP3
3/11

Photo by: Steven Tee / LAT Images

Hartley: “OK, something just hit my head so maybe check the car. OK, have a good look at the halo and the front of the car.”

Sainz complains about being blocked by a Haas in Q2

Sainz complains about being blocked by a Haas in Q2
4/11

Photo by: Zak Mauger / LAT Images

Sainz: “Yeah, I got held up Grosjean in the last corner.”
Team: “That was Magnussen.”
Sainz: “Whatever.”

Vettel asks the gap to pole

Vettel asks the gap to pole
5/11

Photo by: Steven Tee / LAT Images

Vettel: “How much did we miss it by?”
Team: “Sixty thousand.”
Vettel: “Ah *****. ******.”

Alonso lashes out after being hit on the opening lap

Alonso lashes out after being hit on the opening lap
6/11

Photo by: Jerry Andre / Sutton Images

Alonso: “These guys are impossible to race with. Impossible. Yeah, I see a lot of damage on the right sidepod so box this lap and you check.”

Raikkonen is confused if he needs front wing adjustment

Raikkonen is confused if he needs front wing adjustment
7/11

Photo by: Zak Mauger / LAT Images

Raikkonen: “In the pits we need more front wing.”
Team: “Understood Kimi.”
Raikkonen: “OK, actually not. Sticking.”
Team: “Understood.”

Hamilton feels the gap to Verstappen is too big to bridge

Hamilton feels the gap to Verstappen is too big to bridge
8/11

Photo by: Andy Hone / LAT Images

Hamilton: “What’s the time difference between me and Verstappen?”
Team: “Verstappen’s doing 38.9s.”
Hamilton: “That’s too big a deficit! Too big a deficit!”

Raikkonen and Ferrari celebrate win

Raikkonen and Ferrari celebrate win
9/11

Photo by: Glenn Dunbar / LAT Images

Team: “Grande kimi. Grande. Well done. Well done my friend.”
Raikkonen: “Yeah, thank you. ****** finally. Thank you guys.”
Team: “Grande kimi. Grazie, grazie.”

Verstappen finishes second after starting 18th

Verstappen finishes second after starting 18th
10/11

Photo by: Sam Bloxham / LAT Images

Team: “Max, that’s P2 mate. How about that?”
Verstappen: “Bit unexpected. Starting 18th. Good race.”
Horner: “Well done, Max. That was a very, very mature drive. Fantastic. Really, really well done. Great job. You did a mega job with those tyres to get them that far. Nobody else could do that today so well done and enjoy the podium in your cowboy suit.”
Verstappen: “Hahaha. I will.”

Vettel congratulates Raikkonen for win

Vettel congratulates Raikkonen for win
11/11

Photo by: Manuel Goria / Sutton Images

Team: “And P4, Sebastian. P4. And mode slow.”
Vettel: “Congrats to Kimi. Congrats to Kimi.” .

About this article

Series Formula 1
Event United States GP
Author Rachit Thukral
Article type Top List

