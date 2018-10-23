US GP: Best of team radio

Ocon oversteps the pit box marks in FP1 1 / 11 Photo by: Mark Sutton / Sutton Images Team: “Practice pitstop. There will be a practice pitstop.”

Ocon: “Sorry about that!”

Hamilton is asked to take it easy while entering the pit box in practice 2 / 11 Photo by: Mark Sutton / Sutton Images Team: “Nice and steady into the box.”

Hamilton: “You know when you tell me to go steady I’m not gonna go steady.”

Team: “Yeah, yeah, a leopard never changes his spots.”

Hartley is hit by debris in FP3 3 / 11 Photo by: Steven Tee / LAT Images Hartley: “OK, something just hit my head so maybe check the car. OK, have a good look at the halo and the front of the car.”

Sainz complains about being blocked by a Haas in Q2 4 / 11 Photo by: Zak Mauger / LAT Images Sainz: “Yeah, I got held up Grosjean in the last corner.”

Team: “That was Magnussen.”

Sainz: “Whatever.”

Vettel asks the gap to pole 5 / 11 Photo by: Steven Tee / LAT Images Vettel: “How much did we miss it by?”

Team: “Sixty thousand.”

Vettel: “Ah *****. ******.”

Alonso lashes out after being hit on the opening lap 6 / 11 Photo by: Jerry Andre / Sutton Images Alonso: “These guys are impossible to race with. Impossible. Yeah, I see a lot of damage on the right sidepod so box this lap and you check.”

Raikkonen is confused if he needs front wing adjustment 7 / 11 Photo by: Zak Mauger / LAT Images Raikkonen: “In the pits we need more front wing.”

Team: “Understood Kimi.”

Raikkonen: “OK, actually not. Sticking.”

Team: “Understood.”

Hamilton feels the gap to Verstappen is too big to bridge 8 / 11 Photo by: Andy Hone / LAT Images Hamilton: “What’s the time difference between me and Verstappen?”

Team: “Verstappen’s doing 38.9s.”

Hamilton: “That’s too big a deficit! Too big a deficit!”

Raikkonen and Ferrari celebrate win 9 / 11 Photo by: Glenn Dunbar / LAT Images Team: “Grande kimi. Grande. Well done. Well done my friend.”

Raikkonen: “Yeah, thank you. ****** finally. Thank you guys.”

Team: “Grande kimi. Grazie, grazie.”

Verstappen finishes second after starting 18th 10 / 11 Photo by: Sam Bloxham / LAT Images Team: “Max, that’s P2 mate. How about that?”

Verstappen: “Bit unexpected. Starting 18th. Good race.”

Horner: “Well done, Max. That was a very, very mature drive. Fantastic. Really, really well done. Great job. You did a mega job with those tyres to get them that far. Nobody else could do that today so well done and enjoy the podium in your cowboy suit.”

Verstappen: “Hahaha. I will.”