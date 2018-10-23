US GP: Best of team radio
Recap the United States Grand Prix with selected radio messages from the Formula 1 race.
Ocon oversteps the pit box marks in FP1
Photo by: Mark Sutton / Sutton Images
Team: “Practice pitstop. There will be a practice pitstop.”
Ocon: “Sorry about that!”
Hamilton is asked to take it easy while entering the pit box in practice
Photo by: Mark Sutton / Sutton Images
Team: “Nice and steady into the box.”
Hamilton: “You know when you tell me to go steady I’m not gonna go steady.”
Team: “Yeah, yeah, a leopard never changes his spots.”
Hartley is hit by debris in FP3
Photo by: Steven Tee / LAT Images
Hartley: “OK, something just hit my head so maybe check the car. OK, have a good look at the halo and the front of the car.”
Sainz complains about being blocked by a Haas in Q2
Photo by: Zak Mauger / LAT Images
Sainz: “Yeah, I got held up Grosjean in the last corner.”
Team: “That was Magnussen.”
Sainz: “Whatever.”
Vettel asks the gap to pole
Photo by: Steven Tee / LAT Images
Vettel: “How much did we miss it by?”
Team: “Sixty thousand.”
Vettel: “Ah *****. ******.”
Alonso lashes out after being hit on the opening lap
Photo by: Jerry Andre / Sutton Images
Alonso: “These guys are impossible to race with. Impossible. Yeah, I see a lot of damage on the right sidepod so box this lap and you check.”
Raikkonen is confused if he needs front wing adjustment
Photo by: Zak Mauger / LAT Images
Raikkonen: “In the pits we need more front wing.”
Team: “Understood Kimi.”
Raikkonen: “OK, actually not. Sticking.”
Team: “Understood.”
Hamilton feels the gap to Verstappen is too big to bridge
Photo by: Andy Hone / LAT Images
Hamilton: “What’s the time difference between me and Verstappen?”
Team: “Verstappen’s doing 38.9s.”
Hamilton: “That’s too big a deficit! Too big a deficit!”
Raikkonen and Ferrari celebrate win
Photo by: Glenn Dunbar / LAT Images
Team: “Grande kimi. Grande. Well done. Well done my friend.”
Raikkonen: “Yeah, thank you. ****** finally. Thank you guys.”
Team: “Grande kimi. Grazie, grazie.”
Verstappen finishes second after starting 18th
Photo by: Sam Bloxham / LAT Images
Team: “Max, that’s P2 mate. How about that?”
Verstappen: “Bit unexpected. Starting 18th. Good race.”
Horner: “Well done, Max. That was a very, very mature drive. Fantastic. Really, really well done. Great job. You did a mega job with those tyres to get them that far. Nobody else could do that today so well done and enjoy the podium in your cowboy suit.”
Verstappen: “Hahaha. I will.”
Vettel congratulates Raikkonen for win
Photo by: Manuel Goria / Sutton Images
Team: “And P4, Sebastian. P4. And mode slow.”
Vettel: “Congrats to Kimi. Congrats to Kimi.” .
