US GP: Latest F1 tech updates, straight from the pitlane
Giorgio Piola and Sutton Images bring you the Formula 1 technical updates on show in the Austin pitlane at the US GP, giving insight into the relentless development undertaken by the teams in pursuit of more performance.
Scuderia Toro Rosso STR13 front wing detail
Toro Rosso's new front wing features a revised endplate, with an additional vertical flap at the rear, whilst the flapped region has been altered too, in order that the inner adjustable section is narrower.
Ferrari SF71H front wing detail
Ferrari has made further changes to its front wing design first introduced at the Russian GP, with the inner endplate canards now numbering four elements, rather than three
Ferrari SF-71H rear floor detail
A top-down shot of Ferrari's new floor, complete with three triple element fences sitting along the outer section.
Mercedes AMG F1 W09
The Mercedes W09 sporting several winglets atop their halo fairing at the US GP. Having installed them in Singapore they never actually ran in that configuration in race conditions.
Mercedes AMG F1 W09 rear wing detail
Mercedes with the high-downforce rear wing used to devastating effect in Singapore, the design of which features numerous strakes and is discerned from the other similar high downforce specification by the elongated slot at the rear of the endplate.
Marcus Ericsson, Alfa Romeo Sauber C37
A look at the bargeboard and sidepod deflectors on the Sauber C37 as it rolls out into the pitlane. The team have heavily modified this area of the car throughout 2018.
Pierre Gasly, Scuderia Toro Rosso STR13
Pierre Gasly at the wheel of the STR13 which has several modifications this weekend, note the new sidepod deflectors, which draw inspiration from Ferrari.
Ferrari SF-71H front wing detail
A close-up of Ferrari's newest specification front wing, which features a raised footplate and slotted endplate.
Red Bull Racing RB14 engine change
A power unit change by Red Bull exposes some of the detail of the Renault power unit and the ancillary ducting used to cool it.
Ferrari SF71H rear wing
A relatively high-downforce rear wing configuration was tested by Ferrari in practice.
Ferrari SF-71H rear floor detail
An extreme close-up of one of the rows of fins added to the edge of the SF71-H's floor.
Ferrari SF-71H front wheel hub and brake duct
A glimpse of the right hand front brake duct of the Ferrari SF71-H without the wheel on shows that the team are utilising the drum configuration that has three teardrop shaped outlets stamped in it, in order to release heat generated under braking.
Ferrari SF-71H rear wheel hub
A look at the rear brake drum of the Ferrari SF71-H shows how strakes are used to control the direction of airflow between it and the wheel rims surface.
Red Bull Racing RB14 mirror
A close-up of Red Bull's wing mirrors which took Ferrari's two-piece concept to a different level in terms of complexity.
