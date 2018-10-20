US GP: Latest F1 tech updates, straight from the pitlane

Scuderia Toro Rosso STR13 front wing detail 1 / 14 Photo by: Giorgio Piola Toro Rosso's new front wing features a revised endplate, with an additional vertical flap at the rear, whilst the flapped region has been altered too, in order that the inner adjustable section is narrower.

Ferrari SF71H front wing detail 2 / 14 Photo by: Giorgio Piola Ferrari has made further changes to its front wing design first introduced at the Russian GP, with the inner endplate canards now numbering four elements, rather than three

Ferrari SF-71H rear floor detail 3 / 14 Photo by: Mark Sutton / Sutton Images A top-down shot of Ferrari's new floor, complete with three triple element fences sitting along the outer section.

Mercedes AMG F1 W09 4 / 14 Photo by: Giorgio Piola The Mercedes W09 sporting several winglets atop their halo fairing at the US GP. Having installed them in Singapore they never actually ran in that configuration in race conditions.

Mercedes AMG F1 W09 rear wing detail 5 / 14 Photo by: Giorgio Piola Mercedes with the high-downforce rear wing used to devastating effect in Singapore, the design of which features numerous strakes and is discerned from the other similar high downforce specification by the elongated slot at the rear of the endplate.

Marcus Ericsson, Alfa Romeo Sauber C37 6 / 14 Photo by: Manuel Goria / Sutton Images A look at the bargeboard and sidepod deflectors on the Sauber C37 as it rolls out into the pitlane. The team have heavily modified this area of the car throughout 2018.

Pierre Gasly, Scuderia Toro Rosso STR13 7 / 14 Photo by: Jerry Andre / Sutton Images Pierre Gasly at the wheel of the STR13 which has several modifications this weekend, note the new sidepod deflectors, which draw inspiration from Ferrari.

Ferrari SF-71H front wing detail 8 / 14 Photo by: Mark Sutton / Sutton Images A close-up of Ferrari's newest specification front wing, which features a raised footplate and slotted endplate.

Red Bull Racing RB14 engine change 9 / 14 Photo by: Giorgio Piola A power unit change by Red Bull exposes some of the detail of the Renault power unit and the ancillary ducting used to cool it.

Ferrari SF71H rear wing 10 / 14 Photo by: Giorgio Piola A relatively high-downforce rear wing configuration was tested by Ferrari in practice.

Ferrari SF-71H rear floor detail 11 / 14 Photo by: Mark Sutton / Sutton Images An extreme close-up of one of the rows of fins added to the edge of the SF71-H's floor.

Ferrari SF-71H front wheel hub and brake duct 12 / 14 Photo by: Mark Sutton / Sutton Images A glimpse of the right hand front brake duct of the Ferrari SF71-H without the wheel on shows that the team are utilising the drum configuration that has three teardrop shaped outlets stamped in it, in order to release heat generated under braking.

Ferrari SF-71H rear wheel hub 13 / 14 Photo by: Mark Sutton / Sutton Images A look at the rear brake drum of the Ferrari SF71-H shows how strakes are used to control the direction of airflow between it and the wheel rims surface.