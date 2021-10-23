US GP: Latest F1 technical developments direct from pitlane

McLaren MCL35M bargeboard detail 1 / 21 Photo by: Giorgio Piola A top-down overview of the McLaren MCL35M’s bargeboard cluster shows how it has numerous slots in the surfaces in order they mirror one another and maintain legality. Also note the use of metal inserts to help retain the integrity of the assembly.

Mercedes W12 deflectors detail 2 / 21 Photo by: Giorgio Piola A great shot of the W12 looking rearward over the front suspension, which gives a good perspective of many of the surfaces that might otherwise appear to be flat or unimaginative but actually have a great deal of contouring.

Red Bull Racing RB16B bargeboard detail 3 / 21 Photo by: Giorgio Piola Top-down overview of the Red Bull RB16B’s bargeboard cluster, with the slots within the boomerang wings clearly visible. The main vertical element is also clearly broken down into numerous segments too. Also note the varied length and width of the strakes poking out from the leading edge of the floor.

Mercedes W12 floor detail 4 / 21 Photo by: Giorgio Piola The floor area ahead of the rear tyre on the Mercedes W12 has remained largely unchanged this season, as it started out with some pretty mature solutions as part of the regulatory overhaul. Note the upturned edge (arrowed) to help encourage the airflow's direction too.

Ferrari SF21 bargeboard detail 5 / 21 Photo by: Giorgio Piola A close up of the Ferrari SF21’s bargeboard cluster and, more specifically, the slotted footplate and conveyor belt of outwardly angled winglets that sit astride.

Ferrari SF21 rear detail 6 / 21 Photo by: Giorgio Piola High downforce rear wing combined with a double element looped T-Wing mounted on the Ferrari SF21 for scrutineering.

Alfa Romeo Racing C41 front wing detail 7 / 21 Photo by: Giorgio Piola Close up of the Alfa Romeo C41 – note the extremely thin upper flap which has been cut back to trim downforce levels. The flap tip is almost non-existent now as a consequence of the changes.

Mercedes W12 rear detail 8 / 21 Photo by: Giorgio Piola Mercedes with a high downforce rear wing and a Y-shaped T-Wing configuration as the car awaits scrutineering.

Ferrari SF21 rear detail 9 / 21 Photo by: Giorgio Piola The Ferrari SF21 from behind with a great view of the diffuser, rear cooling outlet and rear suspension.

Red Bull Racing RB16B rear detail 10 / 21 Photo by: Giorgio Piola Red Bull utilising a spoon-shaped rear wing, which carries the American branding for Acura/Honda and Exxon/Esso.

Daniel Ricciardo, McLaren MCL35M, leaves the garage 11 / 21 Photo by: Steven Tee / Motorsport Images Side view of the McLaren MCL35M as it exits the garage gives us a good view of the sidepod deflector array and the aero details on the rear wing endplate.

Sergio Perez, Red Bull Racing RB16B 12 / 21 Photo by: Uncredited During FP1, Red Bull outfitted Sergio Perez’s RB16B with a kiel probe array on either side of the car in order to collect data

Lando Norris, McLaren MCL35M 13 / 21 Photo by: Uncredited An overview of the McLaren MCL35M’s bargeboard cluster and sidepod deflector array.

Kimi Raikkonen, Alfa Romeo Racing C41 14 / 21 Photo by: Uncredited An overview of the Alfa Romeo C41’s bargeboard cluster and sidepod deflector array – note the slots in the leading edge of the boomerang winglet which match up with the slots in the bargeboard's footplate below.

George Russell, Williams FW43B 15 / 21 Photo by: Uncredited The Williams FW43B for comparative purposes – note the angled and overlapping feather-like edge on the upper section of the main vertical bargeboard element.

Nikita Mazepin, Haas VF-21 16 / 21 Photo by: Uncredited The Haas VF-21 with its boomerang winglet mounted a little further back, comparatively and the feather-like edge applied to the forward part of the main vertical element.

AlphaTauri AT02 rear sensor detail 17 / 21 Photo by: Giorgio Piola AlphaTauri briefly ran with this Kiel probe array mounted ahead of the rear wing during FP1 as it collected data on the airflow's behaviour around the assembly.

Fernando Alonso, Alpine A521, in the pit lane 18 / 21 Photo by: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images A look at the Alpine A521’s rear end as Alonso returns to the garage after a brush with one of the barriers. Note the gentle drooping of the diffuser in the outboard section, rather than it taking up the maximum section allowed.

Daniel Ricciardo, McLaren MCL35M 19 / 21 Photo by: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images Close up of the louvered panel on the side of the McLaren MCL35M which helps with cooling in the hot conditions.

Esteban Ocon, Alpine F1 20 / 21 Photo by: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images Similarly, Alpine has deployed its louvred panels to help keep the A521 in the right operating window.