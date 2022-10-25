Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
Motorsport Network
part of
Tickets TV Jobs Watch Shop rewards
Download your apps
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
Tickets TV Jobs Watch Shop
Previous / Why Hamilton could be wrong: Mercedes 2022 F1 win chances aren’t over Next / Hamilton welcomes F1’s female support series, but wants greater diversity push
Formula 1 / United States GP News

US GP could hit half-a-million fans attendance next year, says COTA boss

Formula 1’s United States Grand Prix could reach a race weekend attendance of half a million as early as next year given the fan demand, according to Bobby Epstein.

Luke Smith
By:
US GP could hit half-a-million fans attendance next year, says COTA boss
Listen to this article

The Circuit of The Americas welcomed a three-day crowd of 440,000 for the United States Grand Prix, making it a new race weekend record for F1.

COTA built a number of new grandstands to accommodate an extra 40,000 fans compared to the race in 2021, as well as increasing its transit options to help people get to the track.

It has put the 500,000 mark well within the Austin race's sights for the future, with track chief Epstein believing it could be reached as early as next year - so long as the fan experience is not diluted.

"We can get there," Epstein said when asked by Motorsport.com about the chances of making it to half-a-million fans.

"We're testing our bus system this year. It's a lot more robust. You go from 300 buses to 600, and if that works and the load times are possible, then this is really the litmus test for it.

"We've got to convert to mass transit, and if that works, then we can grow. So it could be next year."

COTA quickly sold out the additional tickets it put on sale for this year's race, while the general admission areas around the track were packed out with fans, especially on the hill at Turn 1.

Epstein said there was already the ticket demand to reach 500,000, but said the most important thing was to ensure the fan experience was as good as it could be.

COTA continued its tradition of hosting concerts over the race weekend this year as Ed Sheeran, Green Day and Interpol all performed at the circuit.

Steps were also taken to improve things such as food and beverage offerings for fans at the track as part of enhancing their race weekend experience.

Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing RB18

Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing RB18

Photo by: Glenn Dunbar / Motorsport Images

"I don't think it should be about necessarily getting to 500k, but carefully growing to make sure we can still handle the crowd," said Epstein.

"This is what we do. We don't drive the cars, we don't have anything to do with the quality of the racing. All we can do is worry about your parking, your food, your rest rooms and your fun, and the entertainment. And that's what we focus on."

Read Also:

Next year's United States Grand Prix looks set to feature an American driver on the grid for the first time since 2015 as Williams plans to sign Logan Sargeant, pending him gaining an FIA superlicence.

Epstein felt that getting an American driver on the grid was now "more meaningful now than it would have been a few years ago" given F1's growth in the United States.

"It's much more valuable now than it was. If you asked me that even three or four years ago, I'd say it'd be nice to have, but now it'll be great, great for him," he said.

"The bigger launch step is can we get an American on the front row, as there's only so much time people will pay attention to an American with the choices we have. You want to see winners."

shares
comments

Related video

Why Hamilton could be wrong: Mercedes 2022 F1 win chances aren’t over
Previous article

Why Hamilton could be wrong: Mercedes 2022 F1 win chances aren’t over
Next article

Hamilton welcomes F1’s female support series, but wants greater diversity push

Hamilton welcomes F1’s female support series, but wants greater diversity push
Luke Smith More from
Luke Smith
Mercedes to change F1 car architecture for 2023, says Wolff
Formula 1

Mercedes to change F1 car architecture for 2023, says Wolff

Red Bull’s F1 straight-line advantage is "good protection", says Ferrari
Formula 1

Red Bull’s F1 straight-line advantage is "good protection", says Ferrari

Connecting two of Ferrari's favourite F1 sons: Villeneuve and Leclerc Prime
Formula 1

Connecting two of Ferrari's favourite F1 sons: Villeneuve and Leclerc

Latest news

Herta extends Andretti Autosport contract through 2027
IndyCar IndyCar

Herta extends Andretti Autosport contract through 2027

IndyCar ace Colton Herta and title sponsor Gainbridge will remain with Andretti Autosport through 2027, following a contract extension.

Hamilton welcomes F1’s female support series, but wants greater diversity push
Formula 1 Formula 1

Hamilton welcomes F1’s female support series, but wants greater diversity push

Lewis Hamilton has welcomed news of Formula 1’s plans to introduce a female-only support series in 2023, but stresses that the more has to be done to encourage diversity.

Morbidelli wants talks with MotoGP stewards after Malaysia penalty "mistake"
MotoGP MotoGP

Morbidelli wants talks with MotoGP stewards after Malaysia penalty "mistake"

Yamaha’s Franco Morbidelli wants “an open conversation” with MotoGP stewards on its incident judgements, after feeling his Malaysian Grand Prix penalty for a collision with Aleix Espargaro was “a mistake”.

What Tanak's Hyundai departure means for the WRC driver market
WRC WRC

What Tanak's Hyundai departure means for the WRC driver market

The World Rally Championship 2023 silly season has been sent into overdrive following Ott Tanak’s bombshell that he will be leaving Hyundai Motorsport at the end of the year. But what is the background to Tanak's departure and what exactly will it mean for the 2023 WRC field?

Prime
Subscribe to PRIME
Why Hamilton could be wrong: Mercedes 2022 F1 win chances aren’t over Prime

Why Hamilton could be wrong: Mercedes 2022 F1 win chances aren’t over

OPIONION: Max Verstappen hunted down and defeated Lewis Hamilton in last weekend’s US Grand Prix at Austin – in scenes that were very 2021 after Red Bull botched his second stop. That led to Hamilton effectively declaring Mercedes’ chances of winning a Formula 1 race in 2022 to be over. But might there actually be hope yet for the Silver Arrows?

Formula 1
4 h
The pre-race call that hurt Hamilton's chance to stop Verstappen's US GP charge Prime

The pre-race call that hurt Hamilton's chance to stop Verstappen's US GP charge

Max Verstappen’s recovery from a bodged pitstop to win the United States Grand Prix demonstrated Red Bull’s dominance in 2022, but in truth key pre-race decisions helped swing the advantage back to the newly-crowned Formula 1 world constructors’ champions after its pitlane blunder. Regardless, the Dutch driver’s performance was a fitting tribute to Dietrich Mateschitz whose death during the Austin race weekend rocked the paddock

Formula 1
Oct 24, 2022
United States Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2022 Prime

United States Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2022

In a frantic and breathless Formula 1 United States Grand Prix there are zero maximum scores in the latest Autosport driver ratings, but many starring roles alongside some unwanted villain tags during the Circuit of the Americas' headline act

Formula 1
Oct 24, 2022
The questions and concerns resulting from F1's relentless growth plan Prime

The questions and concerns resulting from F1's relentless growth plan

OPINION: Formula 1 seems determined to grow and grow and has announced a planned 24-race calendar for next season that will be its biggest ever. But is there a risk, asks MATT KEW, that too much of a good thing could end up being detrimental to the championship?

Formula 1
Oct 22, 2022
The unavoidable element that all F1 drivers need to rise above Prime

The unavoidable element that all F1 drivers need to rise above

Formula 1's biggest talents can lean heavily on their ability but, without a slice of luck, results won't go in their favour. And Lady Luck has played her role this season in helping one driver start an F1 career - but, equally, put an early end to several drivers' title aspirations

Formula 1
Oct 20, 2022
The 10 steps Ferrari needs to take to be a real F1 challenger Prime

The 10 steps Ferrari needs to take to be a real F1 challenger

Max Verstappen most likely would have won the 2022 Formula 1 world championship even without Ferrari’s blunders and miscues. The team has much to work on if it’s to mount a challenge in the years ahead

Formula 1
Oct 20, 2022
The “borderline” team compromise that staved off an F1 crisis Prime

The “borderline” team compromise that staved off an F1 crisis

Formula 1’s budget cap was heralded as a radical advance, the saviour of smaller teams, and the pathway to a brighter commercial future for all. So why were so many teams so keen to either break it or negotiate a raise? As MARK GALLAGHER reveals, it’s not just about the cost of crash repairs.

Formula 1
Oct 16, 2022
Mika Hakkinen: An F1 life in pictures Prime

Mika Hakkinen: An F1 life in pictures

At the turn of the century Formula 1 became the Mika and Michael show as Mika Hakkinen claimed two world championships by going wheel-to-wheel with Michael Schumacher. Over a collection of images from his F1 career, the Flying Finn shares some cherished memories with MAURICE HAMILTON about his route to the top, annoying Ayrton Senna and Alain Prost, and that overtake in Spa…

Formula 1
Oct 13, 2022
Subscribe to our newsletter
The Motorsport.com app
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.