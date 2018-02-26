Global
Latifi to miss Barcelona F1 test due to illness

By: Lawrence Barretto, Journalist
26/02/2018 08:07

Force India reserve driver Nicholas Latifi will not drive in Formula 1 pre-season testing for health reasons.

Latifi had been expected to get his first drive in the 2018 Force India on the final day of the first Barcelona test on Friday.

However, he tweeted that a "serious infection put me in hospital last week and I'm no recovering at home".

He added: "Aiming to be back on track in the next four weeks."

Latifi will get further opportunities to drive the 2018 car in the young driver tests and a select number of Friday practice sessions.

Force India says it has yet to decide who will replace Latifi in the car on Thursday.

Development driver Nikita Mazepin will turn the first laps of the VJM11 on Monday.

Race drivers Esteban Ocon and Sergio Perez will drive on Tuesday and Wednesday respectively.

