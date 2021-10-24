Tickets Subscribe
Previous / Ricciardo “would have cried” if he’d heard Earnhardt’s comments
Formula 1 / United States GP News

Formula 1 United States Grand Prix – How to watch, start time & more

By:

Formula 1 travels to the Circuit of the Americas this weekend for the United States Grand Prix. Here's how you can watch the race.

Formula 1 United States Grand Prix – How to watch, start time & more

Fans can expect a thrilling battle at the front of the field, with title rivals Max Verstappen (Red Bull) and Lewis Hamilton (Mercedes) lining up alongside each other on the front row.

Sergio Perez will start third on the grid ahead of the Ferraris of Charles Leclerc and Carlos Sainz.

A five-place grid penalty for an engine change means Valtteri Bottas will take the start in ninth.

When is the Formula 1 United States Grand Prix

The 2021 Formula 1 United States Grand Prix will begin at 15:00 local time (+3 GMT) at the Circuit of the Americas in Austin, Texas.

  • Date: Sunday, October 24, 2021 
  • Start time: 19:00 GMT / 20:00 BST / 21:00 CEST / 21:00 SAT / 22:00 EAT / 15:00 ET / 14:00 CT / 12:00 PT / 05:00 AEST (Monday) / 04:00 JST (Monday) / 00:30 IST (Monday)

Can’t find your country or region in the list? Check the Formula 1 schedule page for the broadcast times in your local timezone.

2021 Formula 1 United States Grand Prix session timings in different timezones

Session

GMT

BST

CEST

ET

PT

AEST

JST

IST

FP1

16:30

17:30

18:30

12:30

09:30

02:30¹

01:30¹

22:00

FP2

 20:00

21:00

22:00

 16:00

13:00

 06:00¹

05:00¹

01:30¹

FP3

18:00

19:00

20:00

14:00

 11:00

04:00¹

 03:00¹

23:30

Qualifying

21:00

22:00

23:00

17:00

14:00

 07:00¹

06:00¹

02:30¹

Race 

19:00

20:00

21:00

15:00

12:00

05:00¹

04:00¹

 00:30¹

How can I watch the United States Grand Prix?

Formula 1 is broadcast live in nearly every country around the world. 

Europe

  • Austria - Servus TV / ORF
  • Belgium - RTBF
  • Denmark - TV3 / TV3 Sport / Viasat
  • Finland - MTV
  • France - Canal+
  • Germany - Sky
  • Hungary - M4
  • Italy - Sky
  • Netherlands - Ziggo
  • Poland - Eleven Sports
  • Portugal - Eleven Sports
  • Spain - Movistar / DAZN
  • Sweden - Viasat
  • Switzerland - SRF / RSI / RTS
  • UK - Sky Sports F1

Americas

  • USA - ABC (ESPN Network)
  • Canada - RDS / TSN / Discovery Velocity
  • Latin America - Fox Sports / ESPN

Asia

  • China - CCTV / Tencent / Guangdong TV
  • India - Star Sports
  • Japan - Fuji Television
  • Russia - Match TV
  • Turkey - S Sport
  • Rest of Asia - Fox Sports

Oceania

  • Australia - Fox Sports / Network 10
  • New Zealand - Spark Sports

Africa

  • Africa - SuperSport

Can I stream the United States Grand Prix?

Viewers can subscribe to F1 TV in selected countries to stream the race on a device of their choice.

Sky Sports and Movistar also offer their own live streaming service in the UK and Spain respectively.

United States Grand Prix - Starting grid:

Cla Driver Chassis Time Gap
1 Netherlands Max Verstappen Red Bull 1'32.910  
2 United Kingdom Lewis Hamilton Mercedes 1'33.119 0.209
3 Mexico Sergio Perez Red Bull 1'33.134 0.224
4 Monaco Charles Leclerc Ferrari 1'33.606 0.696
5 Spain Carlos Sainz Jr. Ferrari 1'33.792 0.882
6 Australia Daniel Ricciardo McLaren 1'33.808 0.898
7 United Kingdom Lando Norris McLaren 1'33.887 0.977
8 France Pierre Gasly AlphaTauri 1'34.118 1.208
9 Finland Valtteri Bottas Mercedes 1'33.475 0.565
10 Japan Yuki Tsunoda AlphaTauri 1'34.918 2.008
11 France Esteban Ocon Alpine 1'35.377 2.467
12 Italy Antonio Giovinazzi Alfa Romeo 1'35.794 2.884
13 Canada Lance Stroll Aston Martin 1'35.983 3.073
14 Canada Nicholas Latifi Williams 1'35.995 3.085
15 Finland Kimi Raikkonen Alfa Romeo 1'36.311 3.401
16 Germany Mick Schumacher Haas 1'36.499 3.589
17 Russian Federation Nikita Mazepin Haas 1'36.796 3.886
18 Germany Sebastian Vettel Aston Martin 1'35.500 2.590
19 United Kingdom George Russell Williams    
20 Spain Fernando Alonso Alpine 1'44.549 11.639
