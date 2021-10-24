Formula 1 United States Grand Prix – How to watch, start time & more

Fans can expect a thrilling battle at the front of the field, with title rivals Max Verstappen (Red Bull) and Lewis Hamilton (Mercedes) lining up alongside each other on the front row.

Sergio Perez will start third on the grid ahead of the Ferraris of Charles Leclerc and Carlos Sainz.

A five-place grid penalty for an engine change means Valtteri Bottas will take the start in ninth.

When is the Formula 1 United States Grand Prix

The 2021 Formula 1 United States Grand Prix will begin at 15:00 local time (+3 GMT) at the Circuit of the Americas in Austin, Texas.

Date : Sunday, October 24, 2021

: Sunday, October 24, 2021 Start time: 19:00 GMT / 20:00 BST / 21:00 CEST / 21:00 SAT / 22:00 EAT / 15:00 ET / 14:00 CT / 12:00 PT / 05:00 AEST (Monday) / 04:00 JST (Monday) / 00:30 IST (Monday)

Can’t find your country or region in the list? Check the Formula 1 schedule page for the broadcast times in your local timezone.

2021 Formula 1 United States Grand Prix session timings in different timezones

Session GMT BST CEST ET PT AEST JST IST FP1 16:30 17:30 18:30 12:30 09:30 02:30¹ 01:30¹ 22:00 FP2 20:00 21:00 22:00 16:00 13:00 06:00¹ 05:00¹ 01:30¹ FP3 18:00 19:00 20:00 14:00 11:00 04:00¹ 03:00¹ 23:30 Qualifying 21:00 22:00 23:00 17:00 14:00 07:00¹ 06:00¹ 02:30¹ Race 19:00 20:00 21:00 15:00 12:00 05:00¹ 04:00¹ 00:30¹

How can I watch the United States Grand Prix?

Formula 1 is broadcast live in nearly every country around the world.

Europe:

Austria - Servus TV / ORF

Belgium - RTBF

Denmark - TV3 / TV3 Sport / Viasat

Finland - MTV

France - Canal+

Germany - Sky

Hungary - M4

Italy - Sky

Netherlands - Ziggo

Poland - Eleven Sports

Portugal - Eleven Sports

Spain - Movistar / DAZN

Sweden - Viasat

Switzerland - SRF / RSI / RTS

UK - Sky Sports F1

Americas:

USA - ABC (ESPN Network)

Canada - RDS / TSN / Discovery Velocity

Latin America - Fox Sports / ESPN

Asia:

China - CCTV / Tencent / Guangdong TV

India - Star Sports

Japan - Fuji Television

Russia - Match TV

Turkey - S Sport

Rest of Asia - Fox Sports

Oceania:

Australia - Fox Sports / Network 10

New Zealand - Spark Sports

Africa:

Africa - SuperSport

Can I stream the United States Grand Prix?

Viewers can subscribe to F1 TV in selected countries to stream the race on a device of their choice.

Sky Sports and Movistar also offer their own live streaming service in the UK and Spain respectively.

United States Grand Prix - Starting grid: