United States GP: Latest F1 tech updates, straight from pitlane

Haas F1 Team VF-19, front wing 1 / 12 Photo by: Giorgio Piola A side-by-side comparison of the new and old specification front wings that Haas will trial this weekend. The new wing (left) features a concept more skewed toward the outwash design trend, with the outer section of the flaps placed lower on the endplate, which now also features a cutout in the upper corner. Haas is trialling this design to establish its direction for 2020.

Haas F1 Team VF-19, detail front wing 2 / 12 Photo by: Giorgio Piola Another shot of the pair of wings to be used by Haas, but this time zoomed in a little closer to show the cutout in the endplate.

Mercedes AMG F1 W10, rear 3 / 12 Photo by: Giorgio Piola The Mercedes W10 with a kiel probe array fitted behind the rear tyres and diffuser to gather invaluable data on the 2020 tyres, in order that the team can understand how they differ aerodynamically to this year’s rubber.

Mercedes AMG F1 W10, bargeboard 4 / 12 Photo by: Giorgio Piola An overview of the bargeboard region on the Mercedes W10, which has been extensively revised throughout the season.

Red Bull Racing RB15 detail 5 / 12 Photo by: Simon Galloway / Motorsport Images A close up of the narrower ‘S’-duct solution first presented by Red Bull at the Japanese GP.

Red Bull Racing RB15 bargeboard detail 6 / 12 Photo by: Simon Galloway / Motorsport Images A close up of the Red Bull RB15 shows off the feather edge on the top of the bargeboard and legality slots in the boomerang winglet.

Red Bull Racing RB15 exhaust detail 7 / 12 Photo by: Simon Galloway / Motorsport Images A close up of Red Bull’s exhaust and upwardly-angled wastegate tailpipes.

Sensors fitted to the car of Daniel Ricciardo, Renault R.S.19 8 / 12 Photo by: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images The Renault RS19 outfitted with kiel probe arrays fitted behind the front wheels for Free Practice in order that they can gather data on how the development tyres for 2020 differ in terms of the wake they create.

The nose of the Ferrari SF90 9 / 12 Photo by: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images Extreme close up of the ‘S’-duct’s mouth-like inlet on the Ferrari SF90.

Mercedes AMG F1 W10, rear suspension 10 / 12 Photo by: Giorgio Piola A look at Mercedes’ rear suspension, note how the upright fairing is also shaped to feed cool air into the brake drum.

Red Bul Racing RB15, rear 11 / 12 Photo by: Giorgio Piola An overview of the rear-end packaging and rear wing being used by Red Bull this weekend, note how it has returned to a much tighter cooling package, with the large outlets around the upper suspension arm pared back to improve aerodynamic efficiency.