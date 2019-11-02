Formula 1
Formula 1
R
Formula 1
Italian GP
05 Sep
-
08 Sep
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
Singapore GP
19 Sep
-
22 Sep
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
Russian GP
26 Sep
-
29 Sep
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
Japanese GP
10 Oct
-
13 Oct
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
Mexican GP
24 Oct
-
27 Oct
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
United States GP
01 Nov
-
03 Nov
Race in
18 Hours
:
52 Minutes
:
15 Seconds
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Brazilian GP
Tickets
14 Nov
-
17 Nov
FP1 in
12 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Abu Dhabi GP
Tickets
28 Nov
-
01 Dec
FP1 in
26 days
See full schedule
See full:
Schedule Results Standings
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

© 2019 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Buy tickets Store
Previous Next
Formula 1 / United States GP / Top List

United States GP: Starting grid in pictures

shares
comments
Slider
List

1: Valtteri Bottas, Mercedes AMG W10, 1'32.029

1: Valtteri Bottas, Mercedes AMG W10, 1'32.029
1/20

Photo by: Andrew Hone / Motorsport Images

2: Sebastian Vettel, Ferrari SF90, 1'32.041

2: Sebastian Vettel, Ferrari SF90, 1'32.041
2/20

Photo by: Simon Galloway / Motorsport Images

3: Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing RB15, 1'32.096

3: Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing RB15, 1'32.096
3/20

Photo by: Simon Galloway / Motorsport Images

4: Charles Leclerc, Ferrari SF90, 1'32.137

4: Charles Leclerc, Ferrari SF90, 1'32.137
4/20

Photo by: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images

5: Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes AMG F1 W10, 1'32.321

5: Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes AMG F1 W10, 1'32.321
5/20

Photo by: Steve Etherington / Motorsport Images

6: Alexander Albon, Red Bull RB15, 1'32.548

6: Alexander Albon, Red Bull RB15, 1'32.548
6/20

Photo by: Zak Mauger / Motorsport Images

7: Carlos Sainz Jr., McLaren MCL34, 1'32.847

7: Carlos Sainz Jr., McLaren MCL34, 1'32.847
7/20

Photo by: Glenn Dunbar / Motorsport Images

8: Lando Norris, McLaren, 1'33.175

8: Lando Norris, McLaren, 1'33.175
8/20

Photo by: Steven Tee / Motorsport Images

9: Daniel Ricciardo, Renault F1 Team R.S.19, 1'33.488

9: Daniel Ricciardo, Renault F1 Team R.S.19, 1'33.488
9/20

Photo by: Simon Galloway / Motorsport Images

10: Pierre Gasly, Toro Rosso STR14, 1'33.601

10: Pierre Gasly, Toro Rosso STR14, 1'33.601
10/20

Photo by: Steven Tee / Motorsport Images

11: Nico Hulkenberg, Renault F1 Team R.S. 19, 1'33.815

11: Nico Hulkenberg, Renault F1 Team R.S. 19, 1'33.815
11/20

Photo by: Zak Mauger / Motorsport Images

12: Kevin Magnussen, Haas F1 Team VF-19, 1'33.979

12: Kevin Magnussen, Haas F1 Team VF-19, 1'33.979
12/20

Photo by: Andrew Hone / Motorsport Images

13: Daniil Kvyat, Toro Rosso STR14, 1'33.989

13: Daniil Kvyat, Toro Rosso STR14, 1'33.989
13/20

Photo by: Steven Tee / Motorsport Images

14: Lance Stroll, Racing Point RP19, 1'34.100

14: Lance Stroll, Racing Point RP19, 1'34.100
14/20

Photo by: Steven Tee / Motorsport Images

15: Romain Grosjean, Haas F1 Team VF-19, 1'34.158

15: Romain Grosjean, Haas F1 Team VF-19, 1'34.158
15/20

Photo by: Glenn Dunbar / Motorsport Images

16: Antonio Giovinazzi, Alfa Romeo Racing C38, 1'34.226

16: Antonio Giovinazzi, Alfa Romeo Racing C38, 1'34.226
16/20

Photo by: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images

17: Kimi Raikkonen, Alfa Romeo Racing C38, 1'34.369

17: Kimi Raikkonen, Alfa Romeo Racing C38, 1'34.369
17/20

Photo by: Zak Mauger / Motorsport Images

18: George Russell, Williams Racing FW42, 1'35.372

18: George Russell, Williams Racing FW42, 1'35.372
18/20

Photo by: Glenn Dunbar / Motorsport Images

19: Robert Kubica, Williams FW42, 1'35.889

19: Robert Kubica, Williams FW42, 1'35.889
19/20

Photo by: Andrew Hone / Motorsport Images

20: Sergio Perez, Racing Point RP19, 1'35.808 (starting from pitlane)

20: Sergio Perez, Racing Point RP19, 1'35.808 (starting from pitlane)
20/20

Photo by: Steven Tee / Motorsport Images

By:
Nov 2, 2019, 10:33 PM

Here’s how the grid lines up for the 2019 United States Grand Prix at Austin’s Circuit of the Americas, the 19th round of the Formula 1 World Championship. Click on the images above to cycle through the grid…

Read Also:

Next article
United States GP: Bottas beats Vettel to pole, Hamilton fifth

Previous article

United States GP: Bottas beats Vettel to pole, Hamilton fifth

Next article

FIA responds to Red Bull's fuel-flow clarification request

FIA responds to Red Bull's fuel-flow clarification request
Load comments

About this article

Series Formula 1
Event United States GP
Author Charles Bradley

Race hub

United States GP

United States GP

1 Nov - 3 Nov
Race Starts in
18 Hours
:
52 Minutes
:
15 Seconds
Session Date
Local time
Your time
 Content
FP1 Fri 1 Nov
12:00
11:00
FP2 Fri 1 Nov
16:00
15:00
FP3 Sat 2 Nov
14:00
13:00
QU Sat 2 Nov
17:00
16:00
Race Sun 3 Nov
14:10
13:10
Latest results Standings

Trending

1
Formula 1

F1/NASCAR Texas clash "asinine", says Tony Stewart

2
Formula 1

FIA responds to Red Bull's fuel-flow clarification request

1h
3
Formula 1

Verstappen blames Hamilton for qualifying "close call"

52m
4
Formula 1

Drivers defend bumpy Austin circuit after early criticism

5
Formula 1

United States GP: Bottas beats Vettel to pole, Hamilton fifth

2h

Latest videos

Starting Grid for the United States GP 00:56
Formula 1
1h

Starting Grid for the United States GP

Tearing it up in Tinseltown with Red Bull Racing 08:54
Formula 1

Tearing it up in Tinseltown with Red Bull Racing

F1's 2021 rule changes explained 10:12
Formula 1

F1's 2021 rule changes explained

Tata Communications: Ross Brawn – finding new F1 audiences without alienating the traditional ones 04:04
Formula 1

Tata Communications: Ross Brawn – finding new F1 audiences without alienating the traditional ones

10 times F1 rule changes created ugly cars 10:43
Formula 1

10 times F1 rule changes created ugly cars

Latest news

Verstappen blames Hamilton for qualifying "close call"
F1

Verstappen blames Hamilton for qualifying "close call"

Vettel regrets conservative first Q3 run
F1

Vettel regrets conservative first Q3 run

FIA responds to Red Bull's fuel-flow clarification request
F1

FIA responds to Red Bull's fuel-flow clarification request

United States GP: Starting grid in pictures
F1

United States GP: Starting grid in pictures

United States GP: Bottas beats Vettel to pole, Hamilton fifth
F1

United States GP: Bottas beats Vettel to pole, Hamilton fifth

Schedule

Formula 1
  • Formula 1
  • MotoGP
  • WEC
Tickets
Powered by
14 Nov
Tickets
28 Nov
Tickets
See full schedule
Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2019 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.