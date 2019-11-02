United States GP: Starting grid in pictures
1: Valtteri Bottas, Mercedes AMG W10, 1'32.029
Photo by: Andrew Hone / Motorsport Images
2: Sebastian Vettel, Ferrari SF90, 1'32.041
Photo by: Simon Galloway / Motorsport Images
3: Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing RB15, 1'32.096
Photo by: Simon Galloway / Motorsport Images
4: Charles Leclerc, Ferrari SF90, 1'32.137
Photo by: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images
5: Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes AMG F1 W10, 1'32.321
Photo by: Steve Etherington / Motorsport Images
6: Alexander Albon, Red Bull RB15, 1'32.548
Photo by: Zak Mauger / Motorsport Images
7: Carlos Sainz Jr., McLaren MCL34, 1'32.847
Photo by: Glenn Dunbar / Motorsport Images
8: Lando Norris, McLaren, 1'33.175
Photo by: Steven Tee / Motorsport Images
9: Daniel Ricciardo, Renault F1 Team R.S.19, 1'33.488
Photo by: Simon Galloway / Motorsport Images
10: Pierre Gasly, Toro Rosso STR14, 1'33.601
Photo by: Steven Tee / Motorsport Images
11: Nico Hulkenberg, Renault F1 Team R.S. 19, 1'33.815
Photo by: Zak Mauger / Motorsport Images
12: Kevin Magnussen, Haas F1 Team VF-19, 1'33.979
Photo by: Andrew Hone / Motorsport Images
13: Daniil Kvyat, Toro Rosso STR14, 1'33.989
Photo by: Steven Tee / Motorsport Images
14: Lance Stroll, Racing Point RP19, 1'34.100
Photo by: Steven Tee / Motorsport Images
15: Romain Grosjean, Haas F1 Team VF-19, 1'34.158
Photo by: Glenn Dunbar / Motorsport Images
16: Antonio Giovinazzi, Alfa Romeo Racing C38, 1'34.226
Photo by: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images
17: Kimi Raikkonen, Alfa Romeo Racing C38, 1'34.369
Photo by: Zak Mauger / Motorsport Images
18: George Russell, Williams Racing FW42, 1'35.372
Photo by: Glenn Dunbar / Motorsport Images
19: Robert Kubica, Williams FW42, 1'35.889
Photo by: Andrew Hone / Motorsport Images
20: Sergio Perez, Racing Point RP19, 1'35.808 (starting from pitlane)
Photo by: Steven Tee / Motorsport Images
Here’s how the grid lines up for the 2019 United States Grand Prix at Austin’s Circuit of the Americas, the 19th round of the Formula 1 World Championship. Click on the images above to cycle through the grid…
Previous article
United States GP: Bottas beats Vettel to pole, Hamilton fifth
Next article
FIA responds to Red Bull's fuel-flow clarification request
About this article
|Series
|Formula 1
|Event
|United States GP
|Author
|Charles Bradley
United States GP: Starting grid in pictures
Race hub
|Session
|Date
|
Local time
Your time
|Content
|FP1
|Fri 1 Nov
|
12:00
11:00
|
|FP2
|Fri 1 Nov
|
16:00
15:00
|
|FP3
|Sat 2 Nov
|
14:00
13:00
|
|QU
|Sat 2 Nov
|
17:00
16:00
|
|Race
|Sun 3 Nov
|
14:10
13:10
|
Trending
Schedule
- Formula 1
- MotoGP
- WEC
Powered by