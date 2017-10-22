United States GP: Hamilton overtakes Vettel to win

Lewis Hamilton moved closer to his fourth Formula 1 world championship with an impressive victory in the United States Grand Prix at Austin.

The Mercedes driver lost the lead to F1 title rival Sebastian Vettel at the start, but got back past the Ferrari driver to clinch his ninth win of the season and fifth in six attempts at the Circuit of the Americas.

Vettel finished second, 10.1 seconds adrift, and now trails Hamilton by 66 points with only 75 remaining.

Max Verstappen snatched third from Kimi Raikkonen with a sensational pass on the final lap of the race.

However, Verstappen was given a five-second time penalty for leaving the track and gaining an advantage when completing that pass, which demoted him to fourth and promoted Raikkonen back to third.

Valtteri Bottas finished fifth as his Mercedes F1 team clinched its fourth successive constructors' championship with three grands prix still remaining.

Vettel made a great start from second on the grid to dive up the inside of Hamilton into Turn 1. Hamilton tried to defend, but Vettel took the position to lead.

Hamilton reported that his tyres felt good and after a couple of laps had got back within DRS range before launching an attack down the back straight.

The Mercedes nipped down the inside to take the position and though Vettel attacked to through the twisty section that followed, Hamilton held him off.

Vettel pitted at the end of lap 16, swapping the ultrasofts for softs, but Hamilton chose to stay out three laps longer before boxing for fresh rubber.

Vettel set a series of fast laps, but ran wide at the penultimate corner, with Hamilton emerging from the pits just ahead into Turn 1 to stay ahead.

Verstappen ran a long first stint, having started 16th, and rose through the field to take the lead as others made their stops.

Hamilton quickly caught the Red Bull driver and used DRS to make the pass on cut back at Turn 14 to retake a lead who would not relinquish.

Verstappen pitted at the end of lap 24, taking the soft tyre and rejoining fifth. Red Bull then went aggressive by pitting him for a second time 13 laps later.

The Dutchman took the supersofts and rejoined in fifth, such was the gap to Esteban Ocon behind, with Vettel responding and taking the same rubber, rejoining fourth.

That promoted Bottas to second with Raikkonen third, but the Mercedes driver was struggling for pace and after a series of attacks, Raikkonen finally made one stick at the end of the back straight to snatch second.

Vettel used fresh tyres to close back up to Bottas, passing the Mercedes driver around the outside of Turn 1 to take third with five laps to go.

Raikkonen was informed by his team that Vettel was now the car behind and promptly moved over at Turn 1 to allow his teammate to take second.

He then lost third in the final sequence of corners when Verstappen dived down the inside of the long right-hander on the final lap only to be given the position back following the Red Bull driver's time penalty.

It was a bad day for Verstappen's teammate Daniel Ricciardo, who retired early on, having had a great battle with Bottas for third, with a suspected engine problem.

Ocon absorbed pressure from Carlos Sainz to hold on to sixth, with the latter scoring points on his first race for Renault in seventh.

Sergio Perez, who was frustrated with his Force India team when he felt he was being held up by Ocon midway through the race, ended up eighth, with Felipe Massa and Daniil Kvyat completing the top 10.

Brendon Hartley finished 13th on his grand prix weekend debut with Toro Rosso, 26 seconds behind Toro Rosso teammate Kvyat.

Nico Hulkenberg retired after suffering a loss of oil pressure, while Fernando Alonso's race was ended with an engine problem.

Pascal Wehrlein also failed to finish after contact with Kevin Magnussen at the start while his Sauber teammate finished 15th, having incurred a five-second time penalty for causing a separate collision with Magnussen.