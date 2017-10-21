Global
Please note that our Privacy Policy has changed. By continuing to use this website, you acknowledge that you have read and agree to the terms of the updated Privacy Policy.
Formula 1 United States GP Qualifying report

United States GP: Hamilton on pole as Vettel snatches second

By: Edd Straw, Journalist
21/10/2017 10:06

Lewis Hamilton claimed his 72nd Formula 1 pole position with a dominant performance in qualifying for the United States Grand Prix.

The Mercedes driver was fastest in all three segments of qualifying, ending up 0.239s clear of Ferrari's Sebastian Vettel.

This was despite a poor final sector on his Hamilton's second Q3 run preventing him from improving, meaning the 1m33.108s he set on his first attempt was good enough for pole.

Vettel had been only fourth on the first runs in Q3, but hooked up a strong second lap to jump ahead of the second Mercedes of Valtteri Bottas, who also lost time in the final sector and did not improve on his first run time.

Daniel Ricciardo was fourth fastest thanks to setting his laptime before Ferrari's Kimi Raikkonen, the duo setting identical marks of 1m33.577s.

Max Verstappen, who has a 15-place grid penalty, was sixth fastest and is the only driver from the top 10 in qualifying who will start on supersofts rather than ultrasofts having used the slower Pirelli compound to set his Q2 time.

Esteban Ocon was seventh fastest, a second off Verstappen, while Carlos Sainz completed only one run in Q3 thanks to only having one set of fresh supersofts, ending up eighth.

Fernando Alonso and Sergio Perez rounded out the top 10.

Felipe Massa was eliminated in Q2 after a late improvement from Perez, missing out by less than half-a-tenth and ending up 11th.

Toro Rosso's Daniil Kvyat was 12th ahead of Stoffel Vandoorne, who has a five-place grid penalty thanks to the upgraded Honda V6 engine that was introduced at the start of the weekend, and Romain Grosjean.

Nico Hulkenberg ended qualifying 15th having opted not to run in Q2 for what the team described as "strategic" reasons because of his 20-place grid penalty for engine component changes.

Sauber's Marcus Ericsson was the quickest of the drivers to be eliminated in Q1, missing out thanks to being just seven thousandths slower than Grosjean.

That put him ahead of Lance Stroll, who complained over the radio of a deployment problem on his final run that he subsequently said cost him eight tenths on the back straight.

The Williams driver is also being investigated by stewards for impeding Grosjean, having jinked to his right and off the track while the Haas driver was attempting to go around the outside of him.

Toro Rosso debutant Brendon Hartley, who has a 25-place grid penalty, was 18th fastest, having briefly lifted himself out of the drop zone early in the final-run flurry before being shuffled back.

The New Zealander was ultimately only 0.054s off a place in Q2, having lapped eighth tenths slower than teammate Daniil Kvyat's Q1 time.

Pascal Wehrlein was 19th for Sauber, with Kevin Magnussen slowest for Haas.

Magnussen is also being investigated by stewards for impeding Perez through Turns 13/14.

Q3 results

ClaDriverChassisEngineLapsTimeGap
1 united_kingdom Lewis Hamilton  Mercedes Mercedes 6 1'33.108  
2 germany Sebastian Vettel  Ferrari Ferrari 6 1'33.347 0.239
3 finland Valtteri Bottas  Mercedes Mercedes 6 1'33.568 0.460
4 australia Daniel Ricciardo  Red Bull TAG 6 1'33.577 0.469
5 finland Kimi Raikkonen  Ferrari Ferrari 6 1'33.577 0.469
6 netherlands Max Verstappen  Red Bull TAG 6 1'33.658 0.550
7 france Esteban Ocon  Force India Mercedes 6 1'34.647 1.539
8 spain Carlos Sainz Jr.  Renault Renault 3 1'34.852 1.744
9 spain Fernando Alonso  McLaren Honda 6 1'35.007 1.899
10 mexico Sergio Perez  Force India Mercedes 6 1'35.148 2.040

Q2 results

ClaDriverChassisEngineLapsTimeGap
1 united_kingdom Lewis Hamilton  Mercedes Mercedes 6 1'33.437  
2 finland Valtteri Bottas  Mercedes Mercedes 6 1'33.769 0.332
3 finland Kimi Raikkonen  Ferrari Ferrari 6 1'33.840 0.403
4 germany Sebastian Vettel  Ferrari Ferrari 6 1'34.103 0.666
5 australia Daniel Ricciardo  Red Bull TAG 3 1'34.495 1.058
6 netherlands Max Verstappen  Red Bull TAG 3 1'34.716 1.279
7 mexico Sergio Perez  Force India Mercedes 6 1'34.789 1.352
8 spain Carlos Sainz  Renault Renault 6 1'34.899 1.462
9 spain Fernando Alonso  McLaren Honda 6 1'35.046 1.609
10 france Esteban Ocon  Force India Mercedes 6 1'35.113 1.676
11 brazil Felipe Massa  Williams Mercedes 6 1'35.155 1.718
12 russia Daniil Kvyat  Toro Rosso Renault 6 1'35.529 2.092
13 belgium Stoffel Vandoorne  McLaren Honda 6 1'35.641 2.204
14 france Romain Grosjean  Haas Ferrari 6 1'35.870 2.433
15 germany Nico Hulkenberg  Renault Renault 0    

Q1 results

ClaDriverChassisEngineLapsTimeGap
1 united_kingdom Lewis Hamilton  Mercedes Mercedes 5 1'34.822  
2 netherlands Max Verstappen  Red Bull TAG 4 1'34.899 0.077
3 finland Valtteri Bottas  Mercedes Mercedes 4 1'35.309 0.487
4 germany Sebastian Vettel  Ferrari Ferrari 5 1'35.420 0.598
5 spain Carlos Sainz  Renault Renault 8 1'35.517 0.695
6 brazil Felipe Massa  Williams Mercedes 3 1'35.603 0.781
7 finland Kimi Raikkonen  Ferrari Ferrari 5 1'35.649 0.827
8 spain Fernando Alonso  McLaren Honda 3 1'35.712 0.890
9 germany Nico Hulkenberg  Renault Renault 3 1'35.740 0.918
10 france Esteban Ocon  Force India Mercedes 5 1'35.849 1.027
11 australia Daniel Ricciardo  Red Bull TAG 5 1'35.991 1.169
12 russia Daniil Kvyat  Toro Rosso Renault 9 1'36.073 1.251
13 belgium Stoffel Vandoorne  McLaren Honda 8 1'36.286 1.464
14 mexico Sergio Perez  Force India Mercedes 7 1'36.358 1.536
15 france Romain Grosjean  Haas Ferrari 8 1'36.835 2.013
16 sweden Marcus Ericsson  Sauber Ferrari 9 1'36.842 2.020
17 canada Lance Stroll  Williams Mercedes 8 1'36.868 2.046
18 new_zealand Brendon Hartley  Toro Rosso Renault 7 1'36.889 2.067
19 germany Pascal Wehrlein  Sauber Ferrari 9 1'37.179 2.357
20 denmark Kevin Magnussen  Haas Ferrari 7 1'37.394 2.572
