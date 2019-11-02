Formula 1
Formula 1
R
Formula 1
Italian GP
05 Sep
-
08 Sep
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
Singapore GP
19 Sep
-
22 Sep
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
Russian GP
26 Sep
-
29 Sep
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
Japanese GP
10 Oct
-
13 Oct
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
Mexican GP
24 Oct
-
27 Oct
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
United States GP
01 Nov
-
03 Nov
QU in
01 Hours
:
19 Minutes
:
57 Seconds
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Brazilian GP
Tickets
14 Nov
-
17 Nov
FP1 in
12 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Abu Dhabi GP
Tickets
28 Nov
-
01 Dec
FP1 in
26 days
See full schedule
See full:
Schedule Results Standings
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

© 2019 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Buy tickets Store
Previous Next
Formula 1 / United States GP / Practice report

United States GP: Verstappen tops FP3 as Leclerc hits trouble

shares
comments
United States GP: Verstappen tops FP3 as Leclerc hits trouble
By:
Nov 2, 2019, 7:07 PM

Max Verstappen topped final practice for Formula 1's United States Grand Prix, as Lando Norris posted a surprise third-best time for McLaren and Charles Leclerc stopped with a problem.

Red Bull driver Verstappen bested Sebastian Vettel by 0.218s in Saturday's FP3 session, but Vettel ended up the only Ferrari driver to set a laptime.

Twenty minutes into the session his teammate Leclerc seemed to lose power towards the end of the lap and pulled over on the run-off before the penultimate corner.

Ferrari revealed after the session that an oil leak had caused the stoppage and said it would revert to an older engine for the remainder of the weekend, thus avoiding a grid penalty.

Light smoke was emerging from the rear of his Ferrari as he came to a rest and continued to do so as the car was wheeled behind the barriers.

The recovery of Leclerc's car, which was eventually returned to the Ferrari garage mid-way through the session, caused a brief virtual safety car period before the session resumed under green flag conditions.

Vettel and Verstappen duelled for the fastest time on the first runs before Valtteri Bottas kicked off the next new-tyre efforts and jumped to first with the first sub-1m34s lap, a 1m33.904s.

After having an earlier lap deleted for running too wide exiting the penultimate corner, Vettel found almost a second on new rubber and lapped almost four tenths quicker than Bottas.

Verstappen initially set a time within two tenths of Vettel's 1m33.523s, and locked up at Turn 1 as he tried to improve.

However, Verstappen did eventually depose Vettel one final time, clocking a 1m33.305s.

Neither Mercedes driver seriously threatened to top the session and as Bottas and Lewis Hamilton ended up more than half a second adrift, Norris stole an unexpected third.

The rookie was just 0.533s slower than Vettel as his 1m33.818s beat Bottas by eight-hundredths of a second and Hamilton by just over a tenth.

Alex Albon completed the top six in the second Red Bull, 0.678s slower than teammate Verstappen.

Carlos Sainz was twice as far from the benchmark in seventh as his teammate Norris, but shunned the soft tyre for most of the session.

He was 1.1s off the pace, but a tenth quicker than the Alfa Romeo of Kimi Raikkonen in eighth.

Pierre Gasly's Toro Rosso and Daniel Ricciardo's Renault completed the top 10.

At the back of the field, without a representative time in 19th, Sergio Perez's Racing Point was fitted with a new engine, turbocharger, MGU-H and MGU-K for final practice.

The engine changes and lack of qualifying simulation work were tactical decisions from the team as Perez will start from the pitlane because of a weighbridge infringement on Friday.

Perez will be hit with a grid penalty for the engine component changes but it will be an irrelevant formality for the Mexican, who now has the fresh components available to him for this weekend and rest of the season.

Cla Driver Chassis Laps Time Gap
1 Netherlands Max Verstappen Red Bull 13 01'33.305  
2 Germany Sebastian Vettel Ferrari 17 01'33.523 00.218
3 United Kingdom Lando Norris McLaren 14 01'33.818 00.513
4 Finland Valtteri Bottas Mercedes 17 01'33.904 00.599
5 United Kingdom Lewis Hamilton Mercedes 16 01'33.923 00.618
6 Thailand Alex Albon Red Bull 14 01'33.983 00.678
7 Spain Carlos Sainz Jr. McLaren 15 01'34.408 01.103
8 Finland Kimi Raikkonen Alfa Romeo 18 01'34.513 01.208
9 France Pierre Gasly Toro Rosso 14 01'34.517 01.212
10 Australia Daniel Ricciardo Renault 11 01'34.774 01.469
11 Germany Nico Hulkenberg Renault 11 01'34.784 01.479
12 Canada Lance Stroll Racing Point 14 01'34.792 01.487
13 France Romain Grosjean Haas 17 01'34.849 01.544
14 Russian Federation Daniil Kvyat Toro Rosso 16 01'35.129 01.824
15 Denmark Kevin Magnussen Haas 14 01'35.305 02.000
16 Italy Antonio Giovinazzi Alfa Romeo 15 01'35.956 02.651
17 United Kingdom George Russell Williams 15 01'36.256 02.951
18 Poland Robert Kubica Williams 17 01'36.628 03.323
19 Mexico Sergio Perez Racing Point 22 01'38.426 05.121
20 Monaco Charles Leclerc Ferrari 1    
View full results
Next article
Live: Follow final United States GP practice as it happens

Previous article

Live: Follow final United States GP practice as it happens

Next article

Veteran F1 tech chief Fry to join Renault in 2020

Veteran F1 tech chief Fry to join Renault in 2020
Load comments

About this article

Series Formula 1
Event United States GP
Sub-event FP3
Author Scott Mitchell

Race hub

United States GP

United States GP

1 Nov - 3 Nov
QU Starts in
01 Hours
:
19 Minutes
:
57 Seconds
Session Date
Local time
Your time
 Content
FP1 Fri 1 Nov
17:00
11:00
FP2 Fri 1 Nov
21:00
15:00
FP3 Sat 2 Nov
19:00
13:00
QU Sat 2 Nov
22:00
16:00
Race Sun 3 Nov
20:10
13:10
Latest results Standings

Trending

1
Formula 1

United States GP: Verstappen tops FP3 as Leclerc hits trouble

32m
2
Formula 1

F1/NASCAR Texas clash "asinine", says Tony Stewart

3
MotoGP

Marquez admits crash result of "copying" Quartararo

4
Formula 1

Drivers defend bumpy Austin circuit after early criticism

5
Formula 1

Live: Follow final United States GP practice as it happens

1h

Latest videos

Tearing it up in Tinseltown with Red Bull Racing 08:54
Formula 1

Tearing it up in Tinseltown with Red Bull Racing

F1's 2021 rule changes explained 10:12
Formula 1

F1's 2021 rule changes explained

Tata Communications: Ross Brawn – finding new F1 audiences without alienating the traditional ones 04:04
Formula 1

Tata Communications: Ross Brawn – finding new F1 audiences without alienating the traditional ones

10 times F1 rule changes created ugly cars 10:43
Formula 1

10 times F1 rule changes created ugly cars

A lap of COTA in F1 2019 01:45
Formula 1

A lap of COTA in F1 2019

Latest news

Veteran F1 tech chief Fry to join Renault in 2020
F1

Veteran F1 tech chief Fry to join Renault in 2020

United States GP: Verstappen tops FP3 as Leclerc hits trouble
F1

United States GP: Verstappen tops FP3 as Leclerc hits trouble

Live: Follow final United States GP practice as it happens
F1

Live: Follow final United States GP practice as it happens

McLaren hints at F1 test for Indy recruits O'Ward, Askew
F1

McLaren hints at F1 test for Indy recruits O'Ward, Askew

Ferrari would welcome FIA clarification on "extraordinary" engine
F1

Ferrari would welcome FIA clarification on "extraordinary" engine

Schedule

Formula 1
  • Formula 1
  • MotoGP
  • WEC
Tickets
Powered by
14 Nov
Tickets
28 Nov
Tickets
See full schedule
Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2019 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.