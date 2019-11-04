US GP: Best images from Sunday’s race
The Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders entertain the crowds
Photo by: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images
Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes AMG F1, in the drivers parade
Photo by: Simon Galloway / Motorsport Images
Kevin Magnussen, Haas F1 Team
Photo by: Andrew Hone / Motorsport Images
Romain Grosjean, Haas F1 Team, on the grid
Photo by: Andrew Hone / Motorsport Images
Valtteri Bottas, Mercedes AMG W10, leads the field at the start
Photo by: Steven Tee / Motorsport Images
Valtteri Bottas, Mercedes AMG W10, leads the field at Turn 1
Photo by: Andrew Hone / Motorsport Images
Valtteri Bottas, Mercedes AMG W10, leads the field at Turn 1
Photo by: Steven Tee / Motorsport Images
Alex Albon, Red Bull Racing RB15, and Carlos Sainz Jr., McLaren MCL34 collide at Turn 1
Photo by: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images
Valtteri Bottas, Mercedes AMG W10, leads Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing RB15 and the rest of the pack
Photo by: Glenn Dunbar / Motorsport Images
Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes AMG F1 W10, leads Charles Leclerc, Ferrari SF90 and Sebastian Vettel, Ferrari SF90
Photo by: Simon Galloway / Motorsport Images
Valtteri Bottas, Mercedes AMG W10
Photo by: Simon Galloway / Motorsport Images
Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing RB15, leads Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes AMG F1 W10
Photo by: Joe Portlock / Motorsport Images
Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes AMG F1 W10, leads Charles Leclerc, Ferrari SF90, Lando Norris, McLaren MCL34, Sebastian Vettel, Ferrari SF90, and Daniel Ricciardo, Renault F1 Team R.S.19
Photo by: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images
Sebastian Vettel, Ferrari SF90, battles with Daniel Ricciardo, Renault F1 Team R.S.19
Photo by: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images
Lando Norris, McLaren MCL34, leads Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes AMG F1 W10, and Sebastian Vettel, Ferrari SF90
Photo by: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images
Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing RB15, leads Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes AMG F1 W10
Photo by: Joe Portlock / Motorsport Images
Daniil Kvyat, Toro Rosso STR14
Photo by: Joe Portlock / Motorsport Images
Alex Albon, Red Bull Racing RB15, leads Nico Hulkenberg, Renault F1 Team R.S. 19
Photo by: Joe Portlock / Motorsport Images
Antonio Giovinazzi, Alfa Romeo Racing C38,leads Lance Stroll, Racing Point RP19
Photo by: Glenn Dunbar / Motorsport Images
Pierre Gasly, Toro Rosso STR14, overtakes Sebastian Vettel, Ferrari SF90
Photo by: Simon Galloway / Motorsport Images
Sebastian Vettel, Ferrari SF90, retires with broken suspension
Photo by: Simon Galloway / Motorsport Images
Robert Kubica, Williams FW42, leads George Russell, Williams Racing FW42
Photo by: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images
Alex Albon, Red Bull Racing RB15
Photo by: Simon Galloway / Motorsport Images
sSergio Perez, Racing Point RP19, leads Antonio Giovinazzi, Alfa Romeo Racing C38, and Alex Albon, Red Bull Racing RB15
Photo by: Joe Portlock / Motorsport Images
Romain Grosjean, Haas VF-19, leads Daniil Kvyat, Toro Rosso STR14
Photo by: Andrew Hone / Motorsport Images
Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes AMG F1 W10, leads Valtteri Bottas, Mercedes AMG W10
Photo by: Andrew Hone / Motorsport Images
Kevin Magnussen, Haas VF-19, makes a pit stop
Photo by: Steven Tee / Motorsport Images
Robert Kubica, Williams FW42, makes a pit stop
Photo by: Steven Tee / Motorsport Images
Lance Stroll, Racing Point RP19, makes a pit stop
Photo by: Glenn Dunbar / Motorsport Images
Valtteri Bottas, Mercedes AMG W10
Photo by: Joe Portlock / Motorsport Images
Kevin Magnussen, Haas VF-19, leads Romain Grosjean, Haas VF-19
Photo by: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images
Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes AMG F1 W10, wins his sixth world championship
Photo by: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images
Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes AMG F1 W10, 2nd position, arrives in Parc Ferme
Photo by: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images
Valtteri Bottas, Mercedes AMG F1, 1st position, celebrates in Parc Ferme with his team
Photo by: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images
Valtteri Bottas, Mercedes AMG F1, 1st position, congratulates Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes AMG F1, 2nd position, as he arrives in Parc Ferme
Photo by: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images
Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes AMG F1, 2nd position, celebrates in Parc Ferme after securing the world drivers championship title for a sixth time
Photo by: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images
Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes AMG F1, 2nd position, celebrates in Parc Ferme with his team, friends and family after securing the world drivers championship title for a sixth time
Photo by: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images
Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes AMG F1, 2nd position, celebrates with a Union flag in Parc Ferme after securing his sixth world drivers championship title
Photo by: Zak Mauger / Motorsport Images
A special spot is reserved for the car of 2019 Champion Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes AMG F1 W10
Photo by: Steven Tee / Motorsport Images
Valtteri Bottas, Mercedes AMG F1, 1st position, arrives on the podium
Photo by: Glenn Dunbar / Motorsport Images
Valtteri Bottas, Mercedes AMG F1, 1st position, pours Champagne over the head of Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes AMG F1, 2nd position, on the podium
Photo by: Simon Galloway / Motorsport Images
Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes AMG F1, and Valtteri Bottas, Mercedes AMG F1, celebrate on the podium with Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing
Photo by: Glenn Dunbar / Motorsport Images
Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes AMG F1, lifts a Union Flag after winning the world championship
Photo by: Steve Etherington / Motorsport Images
Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes AMG F1
Photo by: Joe Portlock / Motorsport Images
Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes AMG F1, celebrates winning the world championship
Photo by: Steve Etherington / Motorsport Images
Check out the best images as the Formula 1 circus descended on Austin for the United States Grand Prix, as Lewis Hamilton clinched his sixth world title.
