Italian GP
05 Sep
-
08 Sep
Event finished
R
Formula 1
Singapore GP
19 Sep
-
22 Sep
Event finished
R
Formula 1
Russian GP
26 Sep
-
29 Sep
Event finished
R
Formula 1
Japanese GP
10 Oct
-
13 Oct
Event finished
R
Formula 1
Mexican GP
24 Oct
-
27 Oct
Event finished
R
Formula 1
United States GP
01 Nov
-
03 Nov
Event finished
R
Formula 1
Brazilian GP
14 Nov
-
17 Nov
FP1 in
10 days
R
Formula 1
Abu Dhabi GP
28 Nov
-
01 Dec
FP1 in
24 days
Previous
Formula 1 / United States GP / Top List

US GP: Best images from Sunday's race

The Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders entertain the crowds

The Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders entertain the crowds
1/50

Photo by: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images

Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes AMG F1, in the drivers parade

Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes AMG F1, in the drivers parade
2/50

Photo by: Simon Galloway / Motorsport Images

Kevin Magnussen, Haas F1 Team

Kevin Magnussen, Haas F1 Team
3/50

Photo by: Andrew Hone / Motorsport Images

Romain Grosjean, Haas F1 Team, on the grid

Romain Grosjean, Haas F1 Team, on the grid
4/50

Photo by: Andrew Hone / Motorsport Images

Valtteri Bottas, Mercedes AMG W10, leads the field at the start

Valtteri Bottas, Mercedes AMG W10, leads the field at the start
5/50

Photo by: Steven Tee / Motorsport Images

Valtteri Bottas, Mercedes AMG W10, leads the field at the start

Valtteri Bottas, Mercedes AMG W10, leads the field at the start
6/50

Photo by: Steven Tee / Motorsport Images

Valtteri Bottas, Mercedes AMG W10, leads the field at Turn 1

Valtteri Bottas, Mercedes AMG W10, leads the field at Turn 1
7/50

Photo by: Andrew Hone / Motorsport Images

Valtteri Bottas, Mercedes AMG W10, leads the field at Turn 1

Valtteri Bottas, Mercedes AMG W10, leads the field at Turn 1
8/50

Photo by: Steven Tee / Motorsport Images

Alex Albon, Red Bull Racing RB15, and Carlos Sainz Jr., McLaren MCL34 collide at Turn 1

Alex Albon, Red Bull Racing RB15, and Carlos Sainz Jr., McLaren MCL34 collide at Turn 1
9/50

Photo by: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images

Alex Albon, Red Bull Racing RB15, and Carlos Sainz Jr., McLaren MCL34 collide at Turn 1

Alex Albon, Red Bull Racing RB15, and Carlos Sainz Jr., McLaren MCL34 collide at Turn 1
10/50

Photo by: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images

Alex Albon, Red Bull Racing RB15, and Carlos Sainz Jr., McLaren MCL34 collide at Turn 1

Alex Albon, Red Bull Racing RB15, and Carlos Sainz Jr., McLaren MCL34 collide at Turn 1
11/50

Photo by: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images

Valtteri Bottas, Mercedes AMG W10, leads Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing RB15 and the rest of the pack

Valtteri Bottas, Mercedes AMG W10, leads Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing RB15 and the rest of the pack
12/50

Photo by: Glenn Dunbar / Motorsport Images

Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes AMG F1 W10, leads Charles Leclerc, Ferrari SF90 and Sebastian Vettel, Ferrari SF90

Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes AMG F1 W10, leads Charles Leclerc, Ferrari SF90 and Sebastian Vettel, Ferrari SF90
13/50

Photo by: Simon Galloway / Motorsport Images

Valtteri Bottas, Mercedes AMG W10

Valtteri Bottas, Mercedes AMG W10
14/50

Photo by: Simon Galloway / Motorsport Images

Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing RB15, leads Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes AMG F1 W10

Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing RB15, leads Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes AMG F1 W10
15/50

Photo by: Joe Portlock / Motorsport Images

Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes AMG F1 W10, leads Charles Leclerc, Ferrari SF90, Lando Norris, McLaren MCL34, Sebastian Vettel, Ferrari SF90, and Daniel Ricciardo, Renault F1 Team R.S.19

Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes AMG F1 W10, leads Charles Leclerc, Ferrari SF90, Lando Norris, McLaren MCL34, Sebastian Vettel, Ferrari SF90, and Daniel Ricciardo, Renault F1 Team R.S.19
16/50

Photo by: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images

Sebastian Vettel, Ferrari SF90, battles with Daniel Ricciardo, Renault F1 Team R.S.19

Sebastian Vettel, Ferrari SF90, battles with Daniel Ricciardo, Renault F1 Team R.S.19
17/50

Photo by: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images

Sebastian Vettel, Ferrari SF90, battles with Daniel Ricciardo, Renault F1 Team R.S.19

Sebastian Vettel, Ferrari SF90, battles with Daniel Ricciardo, Renault F1 Team R.S.19
18/50

Photo by: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images

Lando Norris, McLaren MCL34, leads Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes AMG F1 W10, and Sebastian Vettel, Ferrari SF90

Lando Norris, McLaren MCL34, leads Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes AMG F1 W10, and Sebastian Vettel, Ferrari SF90
19/50

Photo by: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images

Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing RB15, leads Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes AMG F1 W10

Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing RB15, leads Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes AMG F1 W10
20/50

Photo by: Joe Portlock / Motorsport Images

Daniil Kvyat, Toro Rosso STR14

Daniil Kvyat, Toro Rosso STR14
21/50

Photo by: Joe Portlock / Motorsport Images

Alex Albon, Red Bull Racing RB15, leads Nico Hulkenberg, Renault F1 Team R.S. 19

Alex Albon, Red Bull Racing RB15, leads Nico Hulkenberg, Renault F1 Team R.S. 19
22/50

Photo by: Joe Portlock / Motorsport Images

Antonio Giovinazzi, Alfa Romeo Racing C38,leads Lance Stroll, Racing Point RP19

Antonio Giovinazzi, Alfa Romeo Racing C38,leads Lance Stroll, Racing Point RP19
23/50

Photo by: Glenn Dunbar / Motorsport Images

Pierre Gasly, Toro Rosso STR14, overtakes Sebastian Vettel, Ferrari SF90

Pierre Gasly, Toro Rosso STR14, overtakes Sebastian Vettel, Ferrari SF90
24/50

Photo by: Simon Galloway / Motorsport Images

Sebastian Vettel, Ferrari SF90, retires with broken suspension

Sebastian Vettel, Ferrari SF90, retires with broken suspension
25/50

Photo by: Simon Galloway / Motorsport Images

Robert Kubica, Williams FW42, leads George Russell, Williams Racing FW42

Robert Kubica, Williams FW42, leads George Russell, Williams Racing FW42
26/50

Photo by: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images

Alex Albon, Red Bull Racing RB15

Alex Albon, Red Bull Racing RB15
27/50

Photo by: Simon Galloway / Motorsport Images

sSergio Perez, Racing Point RP19, leads Antonio Giovinazzi, Alfa Romeo Racing C38, and Alex Albon, Red Bull Racing RB15

sSergio Perez, Racing Point RP19, leads Antonio Giovinazzi, Alfa Romeo Racing C38, and Alex Albon, Red Bull Racing RB15
28/50

Photo by: Joe Portlock / Motorsport Images

Romain Grosjean, Haas VF-19, leads Daniil Kvyat, Toro Rosso STR14

Romain Grosjean, Haas VF-19, leads Daniil Kvyat, Toro Rosso STR14
29/50

Photo by: Andrew Hone / Motorsport Images

Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes AMG F1 W10, leads Valtteri Bottas, Mercedes AMG W10

Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes AMG F1 W10, leads Valtteri Bottas, Mercedes AMG W10
30/50

Photo by: Andrew Hone / Motorsport Images

Kevin Magnussen, Haas VF-19, makes a pit stop

Kevin Magnussen, Haas VF-19, makes a pit stop
31/50

Photo by: Steven Tee / Motorsport Images

Robert Kubica, Williams FW42, makes a pit stop

Robert Kubica, Williams FW42, makes a pit stop
32/50

Photo by: Steven Tee / Motorsport Images

Lance Stroll, Racing Point RP19, makes a pit stop

Lance Stroll, Racing Point RP19, makes a pit stop
33/50

Photo by: Glenn Dunbar / Motorsport Images

Valtteri Bottas, Mercedes AMG W10

Valtteri Bottas, Mercedes AMG W10
34/50

Photo by: Joe Portlock / Motorsport Images

Kevin Magnussen, Haas VF-19, leads Romain Grosjean, Haas VF-19

Kevin Magnussen, Haas VF-19, leads Romain Grosjean, Haas VF-19
35/50

Photo by: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images

Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes AMG F1 W10, wins his sixth world championship

Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes AMG F1 W10, wins his sixth world championship
36/50

Photo by: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images

Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes AMG F1 W10, 2nd position, arrives in Parc Ferme

Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes AMG F1 W10, 2nd position, arrives in Parc Ferme
37/50

Photo by: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images

Valtteri Bottas, Mercedes AMG F1, 1st position, celebrates in Parc Ferme with his team

Valtteri Bottas, Mercedes AMG F1, 1st position, celebrates in Parc Ferme with his team
38/50

Photo by: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images

Valtteri Bottas, Mercedes AMG F1, 1st position, congratulates Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes AMG F1, 2nd position, as he arrives in Parc Ferme

Valtteri Bottas, Mercedes AMG F1, 1st position, congratulates Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes AMG F1, 2nd position, as he arrives in Parc Ferme
39/50

Photo by: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images

Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes AMG F1, 2nd position, celebrates in Parc Ferme after securing the world drivers championship title for a sixth time

Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes AMG F1, 2nd position, celebrates in Parc Ferme after securing the world drivers championship title for a sixth time
40/50

Photo by: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images

Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes AMG F1, 2nd position, celebrates in Parc Ferme after securing the world drivers championship title for a sixth time

Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes AMG F1, 2nd position, celebrates in Parc Ferme after securing the world drivers championship title for a sixth time
41/50

Photo by: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images

Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes AMG F1, 2nd position, celebrates in Parc Ferme with his team, friends and family after securing the world drivers championship title for a sixth time

Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes AMG F1, 2nd position, celebrates in Parc Ferme with his team, friends and family after securing the world drivers championship title for a sixth time
42/50

Photo by: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images

Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes AMG F1, 2nd position, celebrates with a Union flag in Parc Ferme after securing his sixth world drivers championship title

Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes AMG F1, 2nd position, celebrates with a Union flag in Parc Ferme after securing his sixth world drivers championship title
43/50

Photo by: Zak Mauger / Motorsport Images

A special spot is reserved for the car of 2019 Champion Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes AMG F1 W10

A special spot is reserved for the car of 2019 Champion Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes AMG F1 W10
44/50

Photo by: Steven Tee / Motorsport Images

Valtteri Bottas, Mercedes AMG F1, 1st position, arrives on the podium

Valtteri Bottas, Mercedes AMG F1, 1st position, arrives on the podium
45/50

Photo by: Glenn Dunbar / Motorsport Images

Valtteri Bottas, Mercedes AMG F1, 1st position, pours Champagne over the head of Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes AMG F1, 2nd position, on the podium

Valtteri Bottas, Mercedes AMG F1, 1st position, pours Champagne over the head of Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes AMG F1, 2nd position, on the podium
46/50

Photo by: Simon Galloway / Motorsport Images

Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes AMG F1, and Valtteri Bottas, Mercedes AMG F1, celebrate on the podium with Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing

Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes AMG F1, and Valtteri Bottas, Mercedes AMG F1, celebrate on the podium with Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing
47/50

Photo by: Glenn Dunbar / Motorsport Images

Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes AMG F1, lifts a Union Flag after winning the world championship

Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes AMG F1, lifts a Union Flag after winning the world championship
48/50

Photo by: Steve Etherington / Motorsport Images

Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes AMG F1

Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes AMG F1
49/50

Photo by: Joe Portlock / Motorsport Images

Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes AMG F1, celebrates winning the world championship

Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes AMG F1, celebrates winning the world championship
50/50

Photo by: Steve Etherington / Motorsport Images

By:
Nov 4, 2019, 7:35 PM

Check out the best images as the Formula 1 circus descended on Austin for the United States Grand Prix, as Lewis Hamilton clinched his sixth world title.

About this article

Series Formula 1
Event United States GP
Author Charles Bradley

Race hub

United States GP

United States GP

1 Nov - 3 Nov
Session Date
Local time
Your time
 Content
FP1 Fri 1 Nov
16:00
11:00
FP2 Fri 1 Nov
20:00
15:00
FP3 Sat 2 Nov
18:00
13:00
QU Sat 2 Nov
21:00
16:00
Race Sun 3 Nov
19:10
13:10
Latest results Standings

