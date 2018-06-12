Would a tyre war solve F1's overtaking crisis?

Formula 1 has never been in such bad shape for on-track action, even though there should be a great three-way battle at the front. Radical action is needed - could a tyre war be the answer?

We said the Monaco Grand Prix was a one-off race in which little happened because the style of track means you shouldn't expect overtaking there.

But in Canada we had another procession, even after the FIA created three artificial overtaking zones with the DRS. There were few passes in the heat of battle.