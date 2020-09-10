Tuscan GP: Latest key F1 technical developments

AlphaTauri AT01 front wing footplate detail 1 / 22 Photo by: Giorgio Piola A new front wing design is the reward AlphaTauri has allowed itself after the win at Monza. It features an enclosed section at the rear of the footplate that delivers airflow inboard, as the team finds a way around the intent of the regulations that look to prohibit such designs.

Red Bull Racing RB16 floor detail 2 / 22 Photo by: Giorgio Piola This gives a view of an area of the car we rarely see exposed as the bargeboards aren’t attached to the car. We can see that on the leading edge of the RB16’s floor, Red Bull created a step, with the outer section pushed back from the inner section, while the twisted the strakes on the leading edge not only frame each section but also work to capture the airflow and redirect it. This angle also shows just how narrow the sidepod is in the lower section, with a massive undercut allowing the air passage to the rear of the car. The twisted fins on top of the floor direct the airflow out through the fully enclosed hole that runs parallel with the edge of the floor raised slightly to allow more air to flow through.

Haas team member works on brakes 3 / 22 Photo by: Andy Hone / Motorsport Images A great shot of the brake disc and bell as the mechanic prepares the VF20 for action. Note how the bell is designed to take advantage of cooling, with heat generated by the disc passed through the 1200 or so holes drilled through it given passage at the inboard end.

Ferrari SF1000 of Sebastian Vettel 4 / 22 Photo by: Charles Coates / Motorsport Images A top down view of the SF1000’s front end shows the shapes and contours of various surfaces, such as the suspension fairings, which are designed to improve aerodynamic performance.

AlphaTauri AT01 sidepods detail 5 / 22 Photo by: Giorgio Piola The bargeboard region on the race-winning AT01, which features a large boomerang winglet to shadow the footplate elements below. Note the various slots carved into its surface to mirror those below too.

Bargeboard detail on Alfa Romeo Racing C39 6 / 22 Photo by: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images The bargeboard region on the Alfa Romeo C39 shows how teams have shuffled the development focus they once had on their front wings to the bargeboard region. It’s now an extremely complex and sensitive region of the car, with multiple tiers required on every surface to make them all work in unison.

Engine covers, seats and bodywork of Mercedes F1 W11 7 / 22 Photo by: Charles Coates / Motorsport Images Top down overview of the sidepod and engine cover bodywork of the W11 ready to be fitted to the Mercedes cars. Note how tight the cover is where the exhaust would ordinarily protrude out of the rear and how, just ahead of this, large blisters (where the drivers numbers are) have to be made in the surface in order to fit everything beneath the bodywork.

Ferrari SF1000 front wing detail 8 / 22 Photo by: Giorgio Piola This shot of Ferrari’s nose shows us the cape and turning vanes, both of which should work together to feed airflow back down the car.

Red Bull Racing pitstop simulator 9 / 22 Photo by: Giorgio Piola Ever wondered how Red Bull is so quick with its pitstops? Well, here’s a trick in its arsenal, as it uses this to simulate a stop and tune the wheel guns.

Red Bull Racing pitstop simulator 10 / 22 Photo by: Giorgio Piola Another shot of the box of tricks which essentially has two stub axles mounted within it and dummy wheel rims attached to the wheelnuts, as seen in the mechanic’s hand.

Renault R.S.20 sidepods detail 11 / 22 Photo by: Giorgio Piola The bargeboard region on the Renault RS20 with its various hedgehog-like fins which are critical in controlling the direction of the airflow.

Red Bull Racing RB16 detail 12 / 22 Photo by: Giorgio Piola Top down overview of the Red Bull RB16 shows just how tightly packaged the rear end of the car is with a huge amount of the floor visible from above.

McLaren MCL35 sidepods detail 13 / 22 Photo by: Giorgio Piola Carlos Sainz’s McLaren once again outfitted with the venetian blind-like sidepod deflectors tested in Spa and raced by him at Monza.

McLaren MCL35 sidepods detail 14 / 22 Photo by: Giorgio Piola As Norris’ car is pushed down the pitlane his MCL35 still doesn’t have the newer sidepod deflector panels at this stage.

Alfa Romeo Racing front wing 15 / 22 Photo by: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images The Alfa Romeo’s front wing is taken down the pitlane to scrutineering giving us a great view of it and the shapes that the flaps are contorted into to maximise their surface area and provide a boost to the Y250 region. It is missing the thermal imaging pods that are usually hung from the endplate too.

Racing Point front wing 16 / 22 Photo by: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images A similar view of the Racing Point RP20 front wing gives us a clear indication of how teams have differing approaches to their designs

Mechanics push the Charles Leclerc Ferrari SF1000 17 / 22 Photo by: Charles Coates / Motorsport Images Top down overview of the Ferrari SF1000 as it is pushed around the pitlane by the mechanics. Note the boxes on the floor of the car which are used to protect pitot tubes that are housed in the floor and will collect extra during FP1 tomorrow. The boxes are used to prevent any accidental damage occurring.

Red Bull Racing mechanics change a rear tyre during a practise pit stop 18 / 22 Photo by: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images Practice pitstops at Red Bull reveal an interesting finish on the rear brake drum, which is likely being used to offer a thermal barrier.

Red Bull Racing RB16 rear wing detail 19 / 22 Photo by: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images Focus on the central portion of the car shows how the wastegate pipes fan out across the top of the main exhaust outlet.

Red Bull Racing RB16 floor 20 / 22 Photo by: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images Ahead of the rear tyre, Red Bull has four diagonal slots and two longitudinal fully enclosed holes as it searches for a way of improving the diffuser’s performance, as without these solutions more airflow would be pushed laterally into the diffuser’s path.

Haas VF-20 in the pit lane 21 / 22 Photo by: Andy Hone / Motorsport Images A high-downforce rear wing and looped double element T-Wing on the Haas this weekend.