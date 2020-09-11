Formula 1
Giorgio Piola's F1 technical analysis
Topic

Giorgio Piola's F1 technical analysis
Main Photos Illustrations Shop Giorgio Piola Merchandise
Previous
Formula 1 / Tuscany GP / Analysis

Tuscan GP: Key F1 technical developments on track

shares
comments
Tuscan GP: Key F1 technical developments on track
By:
Co-author: Matthew Somerfield

Join us as we delve into the latest technical developments on display at the Tuscan Grand Prix at Mugello, courtesy of Giorgio Piola and Motorsport Images.

Click on the arrows on the images to scroll through them…

Slider
List

Racing Point RP20 comparison

Racing Point RP20 comparison
1/15

Photo by: Motorsport Images

Racing Point has a large update package available for the Tuscan GP, with the shape of the sidepods and engine completely revised. In this comparison I’ve marked the outline shape of the sidepod to make it easier to distinguish the difference. The bodywork is now tightly shrink wrapped to every facet of the internals and the outer section forms a ramp down to the floor.

McLaren MCL35 nose detail

McLaren MCL35 nose detail
2/15

Photo by: Giorgio Piola

McLaren tested a new nose during Free Practice 1, a solution which draws inspiration from the Mercedes design that features a more bulbous tip and stubby wing pillars beneath. As you can see in the comparison with the current wing being readied ahead of it, the cape is now a separate entity too, positioned further back than when combined with the pillars.

McLaren MCL35 nose detail

McLaren MCL35 nose detail
3/15

Photo by: Giorgio Piola

Another shot of the nose which was covered in flo-viz in order that the team gained visual confirmation that it is performing as anticipated.

Mercedes new front wing

Mercedes new front wing
4/15

Photo by: Motorsport Images

Mercedes has a new front wing at their disposal this weekend, as can be seen here in this comparison. The upper flap on the new wing wraps around the top of the second flap, rather than fall short of it (blue arrow), meanwhile, the second flap is now shallower to compensate and doesn’t have the slot in the tip.

Renault R.S.20 detail

Renault R.S.20 detail
5/15

Photo by: Charles Coates / Motorsport Images

A higher downforce rear wing for Renault at Mugello which has a gentle spoon shaping to the mainplane, whilst a single, endplated T-Wing is also deployed.

Renault F1 Team R.S.20 comparison

Renault F1 Team R.S.20 comparison
6/15

Photo by: Motorsport Images

Renault has a new bargeboard cluster and deflector arrangement available, the blue arrow pointing towards the changes to the main vertical elements on the bargeboards, while additional slots in the boomerang connected to them suggests there are further changes hidden away beneath. It has also followed the trend of adding venetian blind-like elements to the front edge of the deflector panel.

Renault R.S.20 detail

Renault R.S.20 detail
7/15

Photo by: Charles Coates / Motorsport Images

Another shot of the venetian blind-like deflector panel on the Renault RS20.

Lance Stroll, Racing Point RP20

Lance Stroll, Racing Point RP20
8/15

Photo by: Steven Tee / Motorsport Images

Lance Stroll’s RP20 outfitted with the new bodywork also has flo-viz painted on the rear wing as the team looks for visual confirmation that it’s working as anticipated.

Carlos Sainz Jr., McLaren MCL35

Carlos Sainz Jr., McLaren MCL35
9/15

Photo by: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images

A rear end shot of the McLaren MCL35 which also shows the flo-viz on the new nose.

Kimi Raikkonen, Alfa Romeo Racing C39

Kimi Raikkonen, Alfa Romeo Racing C39
10/15

Photo by: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images

Alfa Romeo's high downforce rear wing and double T-Wing arrangement in Mugello.

Valtteri Bottas, Mercedes F1 W11

Valtteri Bottas, Mercedes F1 W11
11/15

Photo by: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images

Flo-viz paint on the front wing endplate of Bottas’ car as the team looks to gather some visual information, whilst also worth noting the use of their new Gull-shaped T-Wing.

Valtteri Bottas, Mercedes F1 W11

Valtteri Bottas, Mercedes F1 W11
12/15

Photo by: Steven Tee / Motorsport Images

More flo-viz on the Mercedes W11, this time on the lower section of the bargeboard cluster.

Sebastian Vettel, Ferrari SF1000

Sebastian Vettel, Ferrari SF1000
13/15

Photo by: Charles Coates / Motorsport Images

Side view of the Ferrari SF1000’s front end with almost a full view of the bargeboard cluster.

George Russell, Williams FW43

George Russell, Williams FW43
14/15

Photo by: Steven Tee / Motorsport Images

George Russell with a pair of chassis canards once more, whilst his teammate Latifi uses just one canard on the left-hand side again.

Lance Stroll, Racing Point RP20

Lance Stroll, Racing Point RP20
15/15

Photo by: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images

A wide shot of the new sidepod and engine cover bodywork fitted on Lance Stroll’s Racing Point at Mugello.

About this article

Series Formula 1
Event Tuscany GP
Author Giorgio Piola

