Turkish Grand Prix qualifying – Start time, how to watch, channel & more

What time does qualifying for the Turkish Grand Prix start?

The Turkish qualifying session will get underway at 3pm local time in Istanbul. The three-part session will last approximately one hour.

Date : Saturday, November 14, 2020

: Saturday, November 14, 2020 Start time: 3pm local time / 1pm CET / 12pm GMT / 7am ET / 4am PT / 9pm JST / 10pm AEST / 5:30pm IST

How can I watch qualifying?

Formula 1 is broadcast live in nearly every country around the world.

Europe: Sky Sports F1 will broadcast the Turkish GP qualifying in both the UK and Italy. RTL will show qualifying in Germany, Movistar will telecast it in Spain and Canal+ will carry the coverage in France.

North America: Qualifying will be broadcast in the US on ESPN, in Mexico on Tudn and in Canada on TSN/RDS.

Asia: Most of Asia is covered by Fox Sports, including India where qualifying will be broadcast on sister channel Star Sports Select 2. Fuji TV Next will carry live qualifying coverage in Japan.

Oceanica: Fox Sports 506 will bring live coverage of qualifying to viewers in Australia. Spark Sport will show qualifying in New Zealand.

Can I stream qualifying?

Viewers from selected countries can subscribe to F1 TV to stream qualifying on a device of their choice. Some local broadcasters such as Sky TV (UK) and Movistar (Spain) also offer their own on-demand service.

Live commentary

Motorsport.com will bring the latest updates from Istanbul throughout the weekend, including live commentary during qualifying on Saturday.

