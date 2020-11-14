Formula 1
Formula 1
R
Formula 1
Russian GP
25 Sep
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
Eifel GP
09 Oct
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
Portuguese GP
23 Oct
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
Emilia-Romagna GP
31 Oct
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
Turkish GP
13 Nov
FP3 in
01 Hours
:
45 Minutes
:
26 Seconds
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Sakhir GP
Tickets
04 Dec
FP1 in
20 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Abu Dhabi GP
Tickets
11 Dec
FP1 in
27 days
See full schedule
See full:
Schedule Results Standings
Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Buy tickets Store
Previous
Formula 1 / Turkish GP / Preview

Turkish Grand Prix qualifying – Start time, how to watch, channel & more

shares
comments
Turkish Grand Prix qualifying – Start time, how to watch, channel & more
By:

The Istanbul Park returns to the Formula 1 calendar for the first time since 2011. Here's you can watch the Turkish Grand Prix qualifying in your country.

What time does qualifying for the Turkish Grand Prix start?

The Turkish qualifying session will get underway at 3pm local time in Istanbul. The three-part session will last approximately one hour.

  • Date: Saturday, November 14, 2020 
  • Start time: 3pm local time / 1pm CET / 12pm GMT / 7am ET / 4am PT / 9pm JST / 10pm AEST / 5:30pm IST

Can’t find your country or region in the list? Check the schedule page for the broadcast times in your local timezone.

How can I watch qualifying?

Formula 1 is broadcast live in nearly every country around the world. 

Europe: Sky Sports F1 will broadcast the Turkish GP qualifying in both the UK and Italy. RTL will show qualifying in Germany, Movistar will telecast it in Spain and Canal+ will carry the coverage in France.

North America: Qualifying will be broadcast in the US on ESPN, in Mexico on Tudn and in Canada on TSN/RDS.

Asia: Most of Asia is covered by Fox Sports, including India where qualifying will be broadcast on sister channel Star Sports Select 2. Fuji TV Next will carry live qualifying coverage in Japan. 

Oceanica: Fox Sports 506 will bring live coverage of qualifying to viewers in Australia. Spark Sport will show qualifying in New Zealand.

Can I stream qualifying?

Viewers from selected countries can subscribe to F1 TV to stream qualifying on a device of their choice. Some local broadcasters such as Sky TV (UK) and Movistar (Spain) also offer their own on-demand service. 

Live commentary

Motorsport.com will bring the latest updates from Istanbul throughout the weekend, including live commentary during qualifying on Saturday.

FP1 results:

Cla Driver Chassis Laps Time Gap
1 Netherlands Max Verstappen Red Bull 29 1'35.077  
2 Thailand Alex Albon Red Bull 27 1'35.318 0.241
3 Monaco Charles Leclerc Ferrari 26 1'35.507 0.430
4 France Pierre Gasly AlphaTauri 26 1'35.543 0.466
5 Germany Sebastian Vettel Ferrari 29 1'35.620 0.543
6 Russian Federation Daniil Kvyat AlphaTauri 27 1'36.738 1.661
7 United Kingdom Lando Norris McLaren 21 1'37.216 2.139
8 Italy Antonio Giovinazzi Alfa Romeo 21 1'37.503 2.426
9 Finland Valtteri Bottas Mercedes 23 1'37.629 2.552
10 France Esteban Ocon Renault 23 1'38.428 3.351
11 Canada Nicholas Latifi Williams 18 1'38.508 3.431
12 Mexico Sergio Perez Racing Point 22 1'38.612 3.535
13 Canada Lance Stroll Racing Point 21 1'39.484 4.407
14 France Romain Grosjean Haas 25 1'40.025 4.948
15 United Kingdom Lewis Hamilton Mercedes 12 1'40.225 5.148
16 Finland Kimi Raikkonen Alfa Romeo 23 1'41.035 5.958
17 Denmark Kevin Magnussen Haas 21 1'41.854 6.777
18 Australia Daniel Ricciardo Renault 20 1'45.156 10.079
19 Spain Carlos Sainz Jr. McLaren 12 1'46.462 11.385
20 United Kingdom George Russell Williams 17 1'49.256 14.179
View full results

FP2 results:

Cla Driver Chassis Laps Time Gap
1 Netherlands Max Verstappen Red Bull 37 1'28.330  
2 Monaco Charles Leclerc Ferrari 45 1'28.731 0.401
3 Finland Valtteri Bottas Mercedes 43 1'28.905 0.575
4 United Kingdom Lewis Hamilton Mercedes 39 1'29.180 0.850
5 Thailand Alex Albon Red Bull 42 1'29.363 1.033
6 Russian Federation Daniil Kvyat AlphaTauri 43 1'29.689 1.359
7 France Pierre Gasly AlphaTauri 43 1'29.944 1.614
8 Germany Sebastian Vettel Ferrari 41 1'30.022 1.692
9 Canada Lance Stroll Racing Point 38 1'30.297 1.967
10 United Kingdom Lando Norris McLaren 39 1'30.907 2.577
11 Mexico Sergio Perez Racing Point 38 1'31.104 2.774
12 France Esteban Ocon Renault 36 1'31.380 3.050
13 Italy Antonio Giovinazzi Alfa Romeo 39 1'31.493 3.163
14 Spain Carlos Sainz Jr. McLaren 40 1'31.498 3.168
15 Australia Daniel Ricciardo Renault 35 1'31.660 3.330
16 Finland Kimi Raikkonen Alfa Romeo 43 1'31.932 3.602
17 United Kingdom George Russell Williams 39 1'32.302 3.972
18 France Romain Grosjean Haas 33 1'32.570 4.240
19 Denmark Kevin Magnussen Haas 37 1'32.807 4.477
20 Canada Nicholas Latifi Williams 40 1'33.488 5.158
View full results

Related video

What 2011 comparisons tell us about Turkey's no-grip surface

Previous article

What 2011 comparisons tell us about Turkey's no-grip surface
Load comments

About this article

Series Formula 1
Event Turkish GP
Author Rachit Thukral

Trending Today

Crutchlow: Daughter’s reaction proved I’m right to stop racing
MotoGP MotoGP / Breaking news

Crutchlow: Daughter’s reaction proved I’m right to stop racing

Full 2021 grid buys Red Bull time for Albon decision - Horner
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Full 2021 grid buys Red Bull time for Albon decision - Horner

Turkish Grand Prix qualifying – Start time, how to watch, channel & more
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Preview

Turkish Grand Prix qualifying – Start time, how to watch, channel & more

Pirelli learned about Istanbul resurfacing too late
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Pirelli learned about Istanbul resurfacing too late

Hamilton critical of "terrifying" Turkey F1 track surface
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Hamilton critical of "terrifying" Turkey F1 track surface

What 2011 comparisons tell us about Turkey's no-grip surface
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Analysis

What 2011 comparisons tell us about Turkey's no-grip surface

Hamilton opens up on new Mercedes contract delay
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Hamilton opens up on new Mercedes contract delay

Wolff not in favour of F1 racing in 'oversized car parks'
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Wolff not in favour of F1 racing in 'oversized car parks'

Latest news

Turkish Grand Prix qualifying – Start time, how to watch, channel & more
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Preview

Turkish Grand Prix qualifying – Start time, how to watch, channel & more

What 2011 comparisons tell us about Turkey's no-grip surface
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Analysis

What 2011 comparisons tell us about Turkey's no-grip surface

Why Mercedes thinks it’s only the third-best car in Turkey Prime
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Special feature

Why Mercedes thinks it’s only the third-best car in Turkey

Pirelli learned about Istanbul resurfacing too late
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Pirelli learned about Istanbul resurfacing too late

Trending

1
MotoGP

Crutchlow: Daughter’s reaction proved I’m right to stop racing

10h
2
Formula 1

Full 2021 grid buys Red Bull time for Albon decision - Horner

14h
3
Formula 1

Turkish Grand Prix qualifying – Start time, how to watch, channel & more

36min
4
Formula 1

Pirelli learned about Istanbul resurfacing too late

13h
5
Formula 1

Hamilton critical of "terrifying" Turkey F1 track surface

16h

Latest news

Turkish Grand Prix qualifying – Start time, how to watch, channel & more
Formula 1

Turkish Grand Prix qualifying – Start time, how to watch, channel & more

What 2011 comparisons tell us about Turkey's no-grip surface
Formula 1

What 2011 comparisons tell us about Turkey's no-grip surface

Why Mercedes thinks it’s only the third-best car in Turkey
Formula 1

Why Mercedes thinks it’s only the third-best car in Turkey

Pirelli learned about Istanbul resurfacing too late
Formula 1

Pirelli learned about Istanbul resurfacing too late

Full 2021 grid buys Red Bull time for Albon decision - Horner
Formula 1

Full 2021 grid buys Red Bull time for Albon decision - Horner

Latest videos

The newly proposed F1 2023 salary cap explained 05:41
Formula 1
9h

The newly proposed F1 2023 salary cap explained

Turkish GP: Red Bull and AlphaTauri on the Istanbul streets 01:52
Formula 1
Nov 12, 2020

Turkish GP: Red Bull and AlphaTauri on the Istanbul streets

Red Bull: Back in Turkey 02:06
Formula 1
Nov 12, 2020

Red Bull: Back in Turkey

The Genius Ways F1 Cars Illegally Used Weight To Their Advantage 07:59
Formula 1
Nov 11, 2020

The Genius Ways F1 Cars Illegally Used Weight To Their Advantage

The Awesome Race Circuits F1 Drivers Want On The Calendar 05:40
Formula 1
Nov 10, 2020

The Awesome Race Circuits F1 Drivers Want On The Calendar

Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.