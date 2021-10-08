Turkish GP: The latest F1 technical images on display

Red Bull Racing RB16B detail 1 / 29 Photo by: Uncredited An overview of the Red Bull RB16B as the mechanics prepare it for action.

Red Bull Racing RB16B detail 2 / 29 Photo by: Uncredited A Red Bull mechanic applies helicopter tape to the front brake drum in order to cover the panel gaps and improve the aerodynamic efficiency.

Red Bull Racing RB16B detail 3 / 29 Photo by: Uncredited A close up of the RB16B’s chassis, including its unique single element lower wishbone and the inboard suspension elements.

Red Bull Racing RB16B brake drum detail 4 / 29 Photo by: Uncredited A close up of the front brake duct, which you’ll note the lower two inlets appear to have been covered, with only a small circular cutout made in the outermost of the two. This is likely in response to needing less cooling for Turkey but the team not wanting to completely redesign the whole section.

Red Bull Racing RB16B brake drum detail 5 / 29 Photo by: Uncredited The rear brake and suspension upright on the RB16B without the covers on shows us the detail that lies within, with the upper extension creating another channel for the airflow to pass through.

Aston Martin AMR21 brake drum detail 6 / 29 Photo by: Uncredited The front brake duct of the Aston Martin AMR21 showing off the various channels in the inlet, the outlet for the bypass pipe and the trench made in the surface of the drum.

Aston Martin AMR21 brake drum detail 7 / 29 Photo by: Uncredited At the rear of the AMR21 we can see how the brake duct and rear suspension upright are seen as one item in order that airflow can be channeled through them.

Aston Martin AMR21 detail 8 / 29 Photo by: Uncredited Battery powered fan coolers are placed in the sidepod and airbox inlets on the Aston Martin AMR21 to keep everything at the desired temperatures. Meanwhile, with the engine cover and sidepod bodywork off the car we can see some of the power unit.

Aston Martin AMR21 nose and front wing detail 9 / 29 Photo by: Uncredited The Aston Martin AMR21 front wing, note the upturned leading edge of the footplate which lessens any aerodynamic issues that might be apparent when the car pitches forward under braking.

Aston Martin AMR21 front wing detail 10 / 29 Photo by: Uncredited Close up of the Aston Martin AMR21’s front wing.

Aston Martin AMR21 detail 11 / 29 Photo by: Uncredited The Aston Martin AMR21 without the nose or vanity panel mounted affords us a view of the inboard suspension elements and ancillaries, such as the brake reservoirs, which have been designed to maximise space.

McLaren MCL35M detail 12 / 29 Photo by: Uncredited High-downforce rear wing mounted on the McLaren MCL35 as it’s prepared for action.

McLaren MCL35M detail 13 / 29 Photo by: Uncredited A shot of the McLaren MCL35 in a state of undress as it’s prepared for action affords us a view of the front brake assembly, inboard front suspension, brake cylinders and the saddle-style cooler mounted above the power unit.

McLaren MCL35M detail 14 / 29 Photo by: Uncredited A close up of the McLaren MCL35’s front brake assembly prior to the drum and other internal pipework is fitted.

Alfa Romeo Racing C41 detail 15 / 29 Photo by: Uncredited A close up of the Alfa Romeo C41’s rear end, including the diffuser, vertical outwash strakes on the lower half of the rear wing endplate and the duct at the top of the crash structure (above the rain light).

Alfa Romeo Racing C41 detail 16 / 29 Photo by: Uncredited A close up of the Alfa Romeo C41’s rear wing endplate and the various surfaces that trail down from the upper section to help guide the airflow and alter the wing tip vortex above.

Alfa Romeo Racing C41 nose and front wing detail 17 / 29 Photo by: Uncredited A rare view of the underside of a front wing, this one being the Alfa Romeo C41. Note the short strakes which help guide the airflow around the front wheels, whilst the squared footplate also features a cavity that allows airflow to travel from the upper surface to the underside.

Ferrari SF21 detail 18 / 29 Photo by: Uncredited The Ferrari SF21’s rear end, including the diffuser with its V-shaped vortex generators on the trailing edge of the plank to help improve the airflow's transition into the diffuser ramp. And the smaller rear cooling outlet, where the rear section behind the upper suspension arms looks like it has been crushed when compared with the height of the bodywork ahead of it.

Ferrari SF21 detail 19 / 29 Photo by: Uncredited An extreme close up of the Ferrari SF21’s diffuser shows the metal strapping used to help keep the sections from closing up as load builds.

Red Bull Racing RB16B detail 20 / 29 Photo by: Uncredited The Red Bull RB16B’s floor before it’s lifted onto the underside of the car – note the serrated edges on the diffuser’s periphery.

Red Bull Racing RB16B detail 21 / 29 Photo by: Uncredited A close up of the RB16B without some of the engine cover bodywork attached affords us a view of the plumbing and saddle coolers mounted above the Honda power unit.

Red Bull Racing RB16B front detail 22 / 29 Photo by: Uncredited This view of the RB16B allows us to see the inboard suspension elements at the front of the car and the winglets in the lower half of the brake duct.

Alpine A521 detail 23 / 29 Photo by: Uncredited The Alpine A521 without the nose and vanity panel affords us a view of the inboard suspension elements and brake cylinders.

Ferrari SF21 detail 24 / 29 Photo by: Uncredited A slight asymmetry to the brake duct arrangement on the Ferrari SF21, with a small Naca-style duct on the lower left-hand side.

Williams FW43B detail 25 / 29 Photo by: Uncredited High downforce rear wing on the Williams FW43B has a gentle spoon-shape to help reduce drag in the outer section of the wing.

Haas VF-21 brake drum detail 26 / 29 Photo by: Uncredited Haas appears to be utilizing an asymmetric front brake duct arrangement in Turkey, with a more closed setup on the left-hand side, as seen here, albeit with some tear drop-shaped holes to help release some of the temperature generated by the brakes.

Haas VF-21 brake drum detail 27 / 29 Photo by: Uncredited On the right-hand side, the VF21 has a more open arrangement, with a collar on the end of the drum helping to direct the airflow as it exits the face of the wheel.

Alfa Romeo Racing C41 brake drum detail 28 / 29 Photo by: Uncredited The intricately-designed inlet scoop on the front brake duct of the Alfa Romeo C41, with a wire-like finish used in some of the small inlets to prevent debris from becoming lodged within and causing the brakes to overheat. Also note the various angles of the winglets mounted in the lower half of the brake duct.