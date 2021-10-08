Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

part of
TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs rewards

Download your apps

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs
Giorgio Piola's F1 technical analysis
Topic

Giorgio Piola's F1 technical analysis
Main Photos Illustrations
Previous / F1 Grand Prix practice results: Hamilton fastest in Turkey Next / Why Mercedes' Istanbul edge is both stronger and weaker than it seems
Formula 1 / Turkish GP Special feature

Turkish GP: The latest F1 technical images on display

By:

Join us as we delve into the latest technical photos from the Turkish Grand Prix at Istanbul Park, courtesy of Giorgio Piola and Sutton Images.

Turkish GP: The latest F1 technical images on display

Click on the arrows in the images to scroll through them…

Red Bull Racing RB16B detail
Red Bull Racing RB16B detail
1/29

Photo by: Uncredited

An overview of the Red Bull RB16B as the mechanics prepare it for action.
Red Bull Racing RB16B detail
Red Bull Racing RB16B detail
2/29

Photo by: Uncredited

A Red Bull mechanic applies helicopter tape to the front brake drum in order to cover the panel gaps and improve the aerodynamic efficiency.
Red Bull Racing RB16B detail
Red Bull Racing RB16B detail
3/29

Photo by: Uncredited

A close up of the RB16B’s chassis, including its unique single element lower wishbone and the inboard suspension elements.
Red Bull Racing RB16B brake drum detail
Red Bull Racing RB16B brake drum detail
4/29

Photo by: Uncredited

A close up of the front brake duct, which you’ll note the lower two inlets appear to have been covered, with only a small circular cutout made in the outermost of the two. This is likely in response to needing less cooling for Turkey but the team not wanting to completely redesign the whole section.
Red Bull Racing RB16B brake drum detail
Red Bull Racing RB16B brake drum detail
5/29

Photo by: Uncredited

The rear brake and suspension upright on the RB16B without the covers on shows us the detail that lies within, with the upper extension creating another channel for the airflow to pass through.
Aston Martin AMR21 brake drum detail
Aston Martin AMR21 brake drum detail
6/29

Photo by: Uncredited

The front brake duct of the Aston Martin AMR21 showing off the various channels in the inlet, the outlet for the bypass pipe and the trench made in the surface of the drum.
Aston Martin AMR21 brake drum detail
Aston Martin AMR21 brake drum detail
7/29

Photo by: Uncredited

At the rear of the AMR21 we can see how the brake duct and rear suspension upright are seen as one item in order that airflow can be channeled through them.
Aston Martin AMR21 detail
Aston Martin AMR21 detail
8/29

Photo by: Uncredited

Battery powered fan coolers are placed in the sidepod and airbox inlets on the Aston Martin AMR21 to keep everything at the desired temperatures. Meanwhile, with the engine cover and sidepod bodywork off the car we can see some of the power unit.
Aston Martin AMR21 nose and front wing detail
Aston Martin AMR21 nose and front wing detail
9/29

Photo by: Uncredited

The Aston Martin AMR21 front wing, note the upturned leading edge of the footplate which lessens any aerodynamic issues that might be apparent when the car pitches forward under braking.
Aston Martin AMR21 front wing detail
Aston Martin AMR21 front wing detail
10/29

Photo by: Uncredited

Close up of the Aston Martin AMR21’s front wing.
Aston Martin AMR21 detail
Aston Martin AMR21 detail
11/29

Photo by: Uncredited

The Aston Martin AMR21 without the nose or vanity panel mounted affords us a view of the inboard suspension elements and ancillaries, such as the brake reservoirs, which have been designed to maximise space.
McLaren MCL35M detail
McLaren MCL35M detail
12/29

Photo by: Uncredited

High-downforce rear wing mounted on the McLaren MCL35 as it’s prepared for action.
McLaren MCL35M detail
McLaren MCL35M detail
13/29

Photo by: Uncredited

A shot of the McLaren MCL35 in a state of undress as it’s prepared for action affords us a view of the front brake assembly, inboard front suspension, brake cylinders and the saddle-style cooler mounted above the power unit.
McLaren MCL35M detail
McLaren MCL35M detail
14/29

Photo by: Uncredited

A close up of the McLaren MCL35’s front brake assembly prior to the drum and other internal pipework is fitted.
Alfa Romeo Racing C41 detail
Alfa Romeo Racing C41 detail
15/29

Photo by: Uncredited

A close up of the Alfa Romeo C41’s rear end, including the diffuser, vertical outwash strakes on the lower half of the rear wing endplate and the duct at the top of the crash structure (above the rain light).
Alfa Romeo Racing C41 detail
Alfa Romeo Racing C41 detail
16/29

Photo by: Uncredited

A close up of the Alfa Romeo C41’s rear wing endplate and the various surfaces that trail down from the upper section to help guide the airflow and alter the wing tip vortex above.
Alfa Romeo Racing C41 nose and front wing detail
Alfa Romeo Racing C41 nose and front wing detail
17/29

Photo by: Uncredited

A rare view of the underside of a front wing, this one being the Alfa Romeo C41. Note the short strakes which help guide the airflow around the front wheels, whilst the squared footplate also features a cavity that allows airflow to travel from the upper surface to the underside.
Ferrari SF21 detail
Ferrari SF21 detail
18/29

Photo by: Uncredited

The Ferrari SF21’s rear end, including the diffuser with its V-shaped vortex generators on the trailing edge of the plank to help improve the airflow's transition into the diffuser ramp. And the smaller rear cooling outlet, where the rear section behind the upper suspension arms looks like it has been crushed when compared with the height of the bodywork ahead of it.
Ferrari SF21 detail
Ferrari SF21 detail
19/29

Photo by: Uncredited

An extreme close up of the Ferrari SF21’s diffuser shows the metal strapping used to help keep the sections from closing up as load builds.
Red Bull Racing RB16B detail
Red Bull Racing RB16B detail
20/29

Photo by: Uncredited

The Red Bull RB16B’s floor before it’s lifted onto the underside of the car – note the serrated edges on the diffuser’s periphery.
Red Bull Racing RB16B detail
Red Bull Racing RB16B detail
21/29

Photo by: Uncredited

A close up of the RB16B without some of the engine cover bodywork attached affords us a view of the plumbing and saddle coolers mounted above the Honda power unit.
Red Bull Racing RB16B front detail
Red Bull Racing RB16B front detail
22/29

Photo by: Uncredited

This view of the RB16B allows us to see the inboard suspension elements at the front of the car and the winglets in the lower half of the brake duct.
Alpine A521 detail
Alpine A521 detail
23/29

Photo by: Uncredited

The Alpine A521 without the nose and vanity panel affords us a view of the inboard suspension elements and brake cylinders.
Ferrari SF21 detail
Ferrari SF21 detail
24/29

Photo by: Uncredited

A slight asymmetry to the brake duct arrangement on the Ferrari SF21, with a small Naca-style duct on the lower left-hand side.
Williams FW43B detail
Williams FW43B detail
25/29

Photo by: Uncredited

High downforce rear wing on the Williams FW43B has a gentle spoon-shape to help reduce drag in the outer section of the wing.
Haas VF-21 brake drum detail
Haas VF-21 brake drum detail
26/29

Photo by: Uncredited

Haas appears to be utilizing an asymmetric front brake duct arrangement in Turkey, with a more closed setup on the left-hand side, as seen here, albeit with some tear drop-shaped holes to help release some of the temperature generated by the brakes.
Haas VF-21 brake drum detail
Haas VF-21 brake drum detail
27/29

Photo by: Uncredited

On the right-hand side, the VF21 has a more open arrangement, with a collar on the end of the drum helping to direct the airflow as it exits the face of the wheel.
Alfa Romeo Racing C41 brake drum detail
Alfa Romeo Racing C41 brake drum detail
28/29

Photo by: Uncredited

The intricately-designed inlet scoop on the front brake duct of the Alfa Romeo C41, with a wire-like finish used in some of the small inlets to prevent debris from becoming lodged within and causing the brakes to overheat. Also note the various angles of the winglets mounted in the lower half of the brake duct.
AlphaTauri AT02 detail
AlphaTauri AT02 detail
29/29

Photo by: Uncredited

The AlphaTauri AT02 without the engine cover bodywork affords us a view of the saddle-style cooler mounted above the power unit. Also note the curved monkey seat winglet mounted above the exhaust, a device we don’t tend to see too often anymore.

Read Also:

shares
comments

Related video

F1 Grand Prix practice results: Hamilton fastest in Turkey

Previous article

F1 Grand Prix practice results: Hamilton fastest in Turkey

Next article

Why Mercedes' Istanbul edge is both stronger and weaker than it seems

Why Mercedes' Istanbul edge is both stronger and weaker than it seems
Load comments

Trending

1
Formula 1

Mercedes explains why it didn't give Hamilton full F1 engine change

5 h
2
Formula 1

Pirelli fears Turkey F1 tyre choice "too aggressive"

1 h
3
Formula 1

Turkish GP: Hamilton sets FP2 pace ahead of Leclerc

5 h
4
Formula 1

F1 balance "mish-mash" caused Verstappen Turkey FP2 struggle

1 h
5
Formula 1

Hamilton braced for "a lot of work" in Turkish GP after penalty

3 h
Latest news
Why Mercedes' Istanbul edge is both stronger and weaker than it seems Prime
Formula 1

Why Mercedes' Istanbul edge is both stronger and weaker than it seems

5m
Turkish GP: The latest F1 technical images on display
Formula 1

Turkish GP: The latest F1 technical images on display

15m
F1 Grand Prix practice results: Hamilton fastest in Turkey
Formula 1

F1 Grand Prix practice results: Hamilton fastest in Turkey

41m
F1 balance "mish-mash" caused Verstappen Turkey FP2 struggle
Formula 1

F1 balance "mish-mash" caused Verstappen Turkey FP2 struggle

1 h
Pirelli fears Turkey F1 tyre choice "too aggressive"
Formula 1

Pirelli fears Turkey F1 tyre choice "too aggressive"

1 h
Latest videos
Formula 1: Hamilton to take 10-place grid penalty at Turkish GP 00:30
Formula 1
7 h

Formula 1: Hamilton to take 10-place grid penalty at Turkish GP

Formula 1: Leclerc hopes Turkey track 01:06
Formula 1
10 h

Formula 1: Leclerc hopes Turkey track "still slippery" to boost Ferrari's hopes

Formula 1: Medical car crew replaced after COVID positive tests 00:46
Formula 1
Oct 7, 2021

Formula 1: Medical car crew replaced after COVID positive tests

Formula 1: Red Bull and Honda outline collaboration plans from 2022 00:42
Formula 1
Oct 7, 2021

Formula 1: Red Bull and Honda outline collaboration plans from 2022

Formula 1: Alonso believes Sochi move reaction shows rules aren't applied equally 01:05
Formula 1
Oct 7, 2021

Formula 1: Alonso believes Sochi move reaction shows rules aren't applied equally

Charles Bradley More from
Charles Bradley
F1 Grand Prix practice results: Hamilton fastest in Turkey Turkish GP
Formula 1

F1 Grand Prix practice results: Hamilton fastest in Turkey

New Ferrari Icona spy shots show off 330 P4 race car-style looks Motor1.com
Automotive

New Ferrari Icona spy shots show off 330 P4 race car-style looks

Why Bubba Wallace’s Talladega win is such a big moment for NASCAR Talladega II Prime
NASCAR Cup

Why Bubba Wallace’s Talladega win is such a big moment for NASCAR

Trending Today

Mercedes explains why it didn't give Hamilton full F1 engine change
Formula 1 Formula 1

Mercedes explains why it didn't give Hamilton full F1 engine change

Pirelli fears Turkey F1 tyre choice "too aggressive"
Formula 1 Formula 1

Pirelli fears Turkey F1 tyre choice "too aggressive"

Turkish GP: Hamilton sets FP2 pace ahead of Leclerc
Formula 1 Formula 1

Turkish GP: Hamilton sets FP2 pace ahead of Leclerc

F1 balance "mish-mash" caused Verstappen Turkey FP2 struggle
Formula 1 Formula 1

F1 balance "mish-mash" caused Verstappen Turkey FP2 struggle

Hamilton braced for "a lot of work" in Turkish GP after penalty
Formula 1 Formula 1

Hamilton braced for "a lot of work" in Turkish GP after penalty

F1 Grand Prix practice results: Hamilton fastest in Turkey
Formula 1 Formula 1

F1 Grand Prix practice results: Hamilton fastest in Turkey

Turkish GP: The latest F1 technical images on display
Formula 1 Formula 1

Turkish GP: The latest F1 technical images on display

Istanbul "a completely different F1 circuit" this year - Norris
Formula 1 Formula 1

Istanbul "a completely different F1 circuit" this year - Norris

Prime
Subscribe to PRIME
Why Mercedes' Istanbul edge is both stronger and weaker than it seems Prime

Why Mercedes' Istanbul edge is both stronger and weaker than it seems

Mercedes and Lewis Hamilton dominated the opening day of action for the 2021 Turkish Grand Prix, on the Istanbul circuit’s much improved track surface. But the Black Arrows squad’s position isn’t quite what it seems. Here’s why...

Formula 1
5m
The rise and fall of Lotus as an F1 superpower Prime

The rise and fall of Lotus as an F1 superpower

On 8 October 1961, Innes Ireland claimed victory at the United States Grand Prix to herald the true arrival of a new Formula 1 giant. While Team Lotus endured plenty of highs and lows until the team folded over three decades later, Colin Chapman's squad made F1 history and helped shape the championship.

Formula 1
7 h
How McLaren got back to winning ways in F1 and what comes next Prime

How McLaren got back to winning ways in F1 and what comes next

McLaren ended a nine-year Formula 1 win drought with a stunning 1-2 finish at last month’s Formula 1 Italian Grand Prix. As the latest step on a remarkable path of recovery from the bottom of the grid, team principal Andreas Seidl has mapped out even greater feats for the future.

Formula 1
9 h
The cash conundrum behind F1's latest calendar choices Prime

The cash conundrum behind F1's latest calendar choices

Liberty Media's assurance that any new races joining the calendar must add excitement and value for the fans, the teams and Formula 1 overall has tested by multiple factors all dictated by the COVID-19 pandemic. But with one eye on the balance sheet, is F1 going against its pledges with its latest plans?

Formula 1
Oct 7, 2021
Why re-energised Vettel isn't just making an impact at Aston Martin Prime

Why re-energised Vettel isn't just making an impact at Aston Martin

Four-time world champion Sebastian Vettel is a man reborn at Aston Martin – and, like Lewis Hamilton, is determined to use his profile to put equality and social justice at the top of the agenda. OLEG KARPOV examines how Vettel is helping the Silverstone team transform itself into a winner, while striving to make himself a better driver and a better person

Formula 1
Oct 5, 2021
The ill-fated Italian ace rendered an outsider at Ferrari Prime

The ill-fated Italian ace rendered an outsider at Ferrari

Anointed as Italy’s next great racing hero after the tragic death of Alberto Ascari, Luigi Musso was pushed out of favour at Ferrari by Peter Collins and Mike Hawthorn. Nigel Roebuck recalls a troubled soul…

Formula 1
Oct 3, 2021
The magic moments of modern racing's foremost all-rounder Prime

The magic moments of modern racing's foremost all-rounder

From Champ Car to Formula 1, NASCAR, back to IndyCar and now plying his trade in sportscars, Juan Pablo Montoya's career is remarkable for its versatility. Here, the Colombian reflects on 10 of his most significant moments along the way.

Formula 1
Oct 2, 2021
Why F1's best-sounding car flattered to deceive Prime

Why F1's best-sounding car flattered to deceive

Matra’s MS120 married rocket technology to an engine which sputtered out far too often. STUART CODLING examines how the championship-winning constructor’s ambitious project to build car and engine under one roof came to fail

Formula 1
Oct 1, 2021

Latest news

Why Mercedes' Istanbul edge is both stronger and weaker than it seems Prime
Formula 1 Formula 1

Why Mercedes' Istanbul edge is both stronger and weaker than it seems

Turkish GP: The latest F1 technical images on display
Formula 1 Formula 1

Turkish GP: The latest F1 technical images on display

F1 Grand Prix practice results: Hamilton fastest in Turkey
Formula 1 Formula 1

F1 Grand Prix practice results: Hamilton fastest in Turkey

F1 balance "mish-mash" caused Verstappen Turkey FP2 struggle
Formula 1 Formula 1

F1 balance "mish-mash" caused Verstappen Turkey FP2 struggle

Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.