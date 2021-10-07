Turkish GP: Latest F1 technical developments direct from pit lane

Aston Martin Racing AMR21 front 1 / 15 Photo by: Giorgio Piola Cabling is routed around the front wing by the Aston Martin mechanics and then connected to the Eiffel Tower-style kiel probe array that’s mounted on the outboard section of the AMR21’s front wing to help collect data during practice.

Aston Martin Racing AMR21 front wing 2 / 15 Photo by: Giorgio Piola A wide-angle view of the AMR21’s front wing with the Eiffel Tower-style arrays mounted on both sides. These will collect data based on the airflow around the front wing and the front wheel assembly.

Ferrari SF21 rear brake drum and sensor details 3 / 15 Photo by: Giorgio Piola Ferrari has also mounted a kiel probe array on the SF21 ready for practice as it looks to capture data at the rear of the car. Note how the array is shaped in order that the probes are angled more towards the flow coming off the rear wheels and diffuser.

Mercedes W12 detail 4 / 15 Photo by: Uncredited A look beneath the covers of the Mercedes W12 without the sidepod and engine cover bodywork. Note the bulbous inlet plenum which results in the bulge on the side of the W12 and AMR12’s engine covers.

Red Bull Racing RB16B detail 5 / 15 Photo by: Uncredited Red Bull mechanics tilt the floor to slide it under the car, ready for fitment, giving us a great view of the aerodynamic elements used on the leading edge and along the side of the floor where it had to be tapered for 2021.

McLaren MCL35M rear wing 6 / 15 Photo by: Giorgio Piola The McLaren MCL35 is outfitted with the high downforce rear wing and complimented by a double T-Wing arrangement.

Red Bull Racing RB16B barge board 7 / 15 Photo by: Giorgio Piola The white one-off livery on the RB16B allows you to more easily identify the cuts made in the sidepod wings which are used to maintain legality due to the elements below them, either on the floor or bargeboards.

AlphaTauri AT02 detail 8 / 15 Photo by: Giorgio Piola The AlphaTauri AT02 with the engine cover off gives us a good view of the saddle-style cooling arrangement it uses.

Red Bull Racing RB16B with white livery 9 / 15 Photo by: Andy Hone / Motorsport Images Rear end overview of the Red Bull RB16B with its one-off livery – note the spoon-shaped rear wing and note the small rear cooling outlet.

Red Bull Racing RB16B with white livery 10 / 15 Photo by: Andy Hone / Motorsport Images Side view of the Red Bull RB16B’s rear wing endplates which has a stepped cutout in the upper corner, upwash strikes and sinuous louvres in the section that overhangs. Also note the vertical outwash strakes on the lower edge of the endplate.

Mercedes W12 detail 11 / 15 Photo by: Uncredited A close up of the Mercedes W12’s chassis and inboard suspension elements, including the heave damper with its Belleville spring arrangement.

Mercedes W12 brake drum detail 12 / 15 Photo by: Uncredited A close up of the W12’s front brake assembly without the drum bodywork attached shows the internal details, including the upper and lower bypass pipework

Red Bull Racing RB16B front nose detail 13 / 15 Photo by: Giorgio Piola Side view of the RB16B’s nose assembly shows the inlet for the ‘S’-duct above the cape

Alpine A521 brake drum detail 14 / 15 Photo by: Uncredited Close up of the Alpine A521 front brake duct – note the ancillary inlet in the lower half just behind the two winglets.