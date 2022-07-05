Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me
Motorsport Network
part of
TV Jobs Watch Shop rewards Tickets
Download your apps
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Jobs Watch Shop Tickets
Previous / Sainz did not want to watch Zhou F1 crash replays Next / Why F1 code of conduct meant British GP moves were robust but legal
Formula 1 / British GP News

Tsunoda takes blame for F1 clash with Gasly in British GP

Yuki Tsunoda accepted blame for his collision with AlphaTauri Formula 1 teammate Pierre Gasly in the British GP, but says he didn't expect the Frenchman to turn in on him.

Adam Cooper
By:
Tsunoda takes blame for F1 clash with Gasly in British GP
Listen to this article

The pair were running in seventh and eighth at the time of their clash, which led to Gasly's eventual retirement and a lowly 14th place finish for Tsunoda.

Onboard footage revealed that their battle first began to heat up at Stowe on lap 10, with Gasly's graining soft tyres having allowed his teammate to close up.

Tsunoda went down the inside and Gasly ran wide off the circuit but still managed to get back in front before Vale.

Tsunoda stayed close to the sister car and then tried a run down the inside at the tight right-hander at Village, where contact sent both men spinning off the track.

Asked by his engineer how his car was, the Japanese driver replied: "My car is okay, but fu***ng hell!"

Tsunoda received a five-second penalty and two penalty points for causing a collision, while Gasly was eventually called in to retire with wing damage.

Tsunoda insisted that he thought he had the space to make the move but accepted that he was at fault.

"Well, from my side, my speed it was easy to make the corner," he said when asked by Motorsport.com about the incident. "But at the same time I didn't expect that he'd close the door. I mean, he didn't close the door fully, but it was not enough space, I would say, to turn.

"Obviously, if we drive battling each other, we want to give the minimum room as much as much as possible, because you don't want to let the car pass so easily. So I can understand Pierre. Of course, definitely I can wait for a different opportunity. I would say the main thing is I'm sorry for the team.

"I mean, definitely, we've got to have a conversation. Obviously my other situation, I was faster clearly. But anyway, that's my fault I would say. Nothing I can say other than this."

Expanding on the contact, he said: "There was no overspeed. I will say it was still possible to keep me in the white line in the exit, because I obviously I tried to overtake before the corner, not in the middle of the corner.

"And I didn't expect he'd try to still fight against me in a corner, but that was my mistake. You know, my expectation management was not good enough. So this is the thing I can learn. This is the thing I have to avoid next time."

Yuki Tsunoda, AlphaTauri AT03, battles with Pierre Gasly, AlphaTauri AT03

Yuki Tsunoda, AlphaTauri AT03, battles with Pierre Gasly, AlphaTauri AT03

Photo by: Andy Hone / Motorsport Images

Gasly declined to criticise his teammate in public, but he made his frustration clear.

"I'm extremely disappointed because we were in such a good position after the restart, both in the points on a track where we struggled massively," said the Frenchman.

"So something which needs to be discussed internally, and I'm not going to start talking here, but I'm extremely disappointed to lose an opportunity like this.

"In a difficult season like we're having we can't miss this sort of opportunity. It's the first time we're having such a scenario in such a situation. It was just unnecessary."

Read Also:

AlphaTauri technical director Jody Egginton stressed that the team was not happy with Tsunoda's move.

"It's very frustrating to have thrown away a likely points finish on a weekend where the team and drivers have worked so hard to extract the maximum from the package and get the cars into a position to fight for points," he said.

"Contact between team mates is never good, but in this instance with both cars suffering extensive damage, one of which we had to retire, there was really no way back.

"As a team we will sit down and have the necessary discussions, as the move Yuki made today was not the best and needs to be avoided."

Tsunoda flew back to Italy with team boss Franz Tost on Sunday night, giving the pair plenty of time to talk through the incident.

shares
comments

Related video

Sainz did not want to watch Zhou F1 crash replays
Previous article

Sainz did not want to watch Zhou F1 crash replays
Next article

Why F1 code of conduct meant British GP moves were robust but legal

Why F1 code of conduct meant British GP moves were robust but legal
Adam Cooper More from
Adam Cooper
Steiner: We must keep pressure off Schumacher despite F1 points
Formula 1

Steiner: We must keep pressure off Schumacher despite F1 points

F1 legends pay tribute to Sir Frank Williams
Formula 1

F1 legends pay tribute to Sir Frank Williams

The highs and lows of F1's latest supersub Hulkenberg Australian GP Prime
Formula 1

The highs and lows of F1's latest supersub Hulkenberg

Latest news

The low-key F1 upgrades Ferrari brought to the British GP
Formula 1 Formula 1

The low-key F1 upgrades Ferrari brought to the British GP

Why F1 code of conduct meant British GP moves were robust but legal
Formula 1 Formula 1

Why F1 code of conduct meant British GP moves were robust but legal

Tsunoda takes blame for F1 clash with Gasly in British GP
Formula 1 Formula 1

Tsunoda takes blame for F1 clash with Gasly in British GP

Sainz did not want to watch Zhou F1 crash replays
Formula 1 Formula 1

Sainz did not want to watch Zhou F1 crash replays

Prime
Subscribe to PRIME
How Ferrari's Monaco headache became its Silverstone migraine Prime

How Ferrari's Monaco headache became its Silverstone migraine

OPINION: Ferrari won the British Grand Prix with Carlos Sainz, but it ultimately cost Charles Leclerc a chance to make a bigger dent in Max Verstappen's title lead by leaving the Monegasque out on old tyres towards the end. Like Monaco, indecision over strategy proved to be the Scuderia's biggest issue - and if the team doesn't reflect, the headache can only intensify

Formula 1
19 h
The five factors that won Sainz a British GP he’d twice lost Prime

The five factors that won Sainz a British GP he’d twice lost

Formula 1 has a newest race winner, in a grand prix the victor appeared to have lost twice, only to charge back to headline a sensational and dramatic British Grand Prix. From a massive start crash to a late sprint finish, here’s how five factors saw Carlos Sainz take his maiden grand prix win

Formula 1
Jul 4, 2022
Why there was no case to answer in Aston's latest F1 copycat saga Prime

Why there was no case to answer in Aston's latest F1 copycat saga

The appearance of a revised Aston Martin in Spain caused controversy but PAT SYMONDS explains why the FIA investigation found the Silverstone team had no case to answer

Formula 1
Jul 3, 2022
Why it's Red Bull that really leads a three-way fight so far at Silverstone Prime

Why it's Red Bull that really leads a three-way fight so far at Silverstone

After a slow start to Friday at Silverstone, all the Formula 1 teams had to effectively cram in a day’s worth of practice into one hour. But there was still plenty to learn and while Ferrari topped the times, a three-way battle is brewing ahead of the British Grand Prix

Formula 1
Jul 2, 2022
Verstappen exclusive: Why F1's champion isn't fazed by Silverstone return Prime

Verstappen exclusive: Why F1's champion isn't fazed by Silverstone return

Max Verstappen is the world’s number one racing driver… and he’s determined to keep it that way. Speaking exclusively to GP Racing's OLEG KARPOV, the Red Bull driver explains why he’s relishing the 2022 championship battle with Charles Leclerc – and why he’s not worried about returning to Silverstone, the scene of the biggest accident of his career last year

Formula 1
Jun 30, 2022
Why Red Bull’s RB17 hypercar can help its F1 team Prime

Why Red Bull’s RB17 hypercar can help its F1 team

On Tuesday, Red Bull laid out its plans to develop and build a new hypercar - the RB17 - penned by Adrian Newey. As the project itself sates Newey as a creative outlet, it also offers Red Bull's Formula 1 team a number of new and exciting avenues to pursue.

Formula 1
Jun 29, 2022
What to expect from Mercedes as F1 returns to Silverstone Prime

What to expect from Mercedes as F1 returns to Silverstone

OPINION: The British Grand Prix is a home event for Lewis Hamilton and George Russell, with their Mercedes team based just a few miles away too. But there’s another reason why the Silver Arrows squad is eager to arrive at Silverstone this weekend, which may help it fix its remaining problems with its 2022 Formula 1 challenger .

Formula 1
Jun 29, 2022
Inside AlphaTauri’s Faenza F1 factory Prime

Inside AlphaTauri’s Faenza F1 factory

AlphaTauri’s mission in F1 is to sell clothes and train young drivers rather than win the championship – but you still need a cutting-edge factory to do that. Team boss Franz Tost takes GP Racing’s Oleg Karpov on a guided tour of a facility that’s continuing to grow.

Formula 1
Jun 26, 2022
Subscribe to our newsletter
The Motorsport.com app
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.