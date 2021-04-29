Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Tickets fashion Giorgio Piola jobs rewards

Download your apps

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Tickets fashion Giorgio Piola jobs
Previous / Bottas: Russell Imola incident "done and dusted" after apology
Formula 1 News

Tsunoda set his "goal too high" for Imola F1 race

By:
Co-author:
Ken Tanaka

Yuki Tsunoda has admitted that impatience and putting too much pressure on himself triggered the mistakes that wrecked his Formula 1 weekend at Imola.

Tsunoda set his "goal too high" for Imola F1 race

Coming off the back of a promising debut in Bahrain, the Japanese rookie had hoped to impress more at the Emilia Romagna Grand Prix a fortnight ago.

However, a crash in Q1 that left him at the back of the grid, allied to a spin in the race, meant he missed out on points.

Tsunoda has spent the time since the last race analysing what went wrong, and he thinks it was the result of getting himself too worked up ahead of the weekend.

"I set my goal too high," said the AlphaTauri driver. "Imola was the track that I had the most experience with, and I was enthusiastic about getting big points there.

"From free practice, I was thinking of aiming for the top four in qualifying, but the flow of the weekend was not good after power unit trouble in FP1.

"I was able to run in FP2, but I was a little impatient. Then in FP3, I hit traffic and ended up without real performance. So I didn't know where I was actually before the qualifying.

"On the run to that corner [where I crashed] it went very well but I was a little too excited and I braked later than I had previously tried that weekend.

"I knew that the back would start to slide to some extent, but I thought I would take a risk. Then the rear slid more than I expected and crashed. It wasn't something I should have done in Q1, and I really regret it."

Read Also:

While his spin in the race was put down to inexperience, Tsunoda said that a weekend that saw double trouble was not ideal.

"In a sense, I made two big mistakes in one grand prix," he said. "It feels like all my weaknesses came out.

"Of course, the result was very bad and disappointing. But if you take it positively, all those mistakes were made in one race. It was a good weekend in terms of looking back at those mistakes."

Tsunoda said he was approaching this weekend's Portuguese Grand Prix with a different frame of mind after what happened at Imola.

"I've never driven here, so the expectation for me for this week to be honest is a little bit lower than Imola," he explained. "I'll be just trying to build up the pace from FP1, lap by lap. And for qualifying I would say, of course, I have to change the approach, especially from Imola."

shares
comments

Related video

Bottas: Russell Imola incident "done and dusted" after apology

Previous article

Bottas: Russell Imola incident "done and dusted" after apology
Load comments

About this article

Series Formula 1
Drivers Yuki Tsunoda
Author Jonathan Noble

Trending

1
Formula 1

Honda to keep up engine development work for Red Bull

6h
2
Formula 1

Verstappen/Hamilton shoulder brush a sign of 'intense' fight - Jos

5h
3
Esports

Fanatec’s CSL DD is a low-cost direct drive wheel base

22h
4
Formula 1

McLaren calls for secret ballots on F1 rule changes

4h
5
Formula 1

Russell: Actions after Bottas crash "very poor judgement"

3h
Latest news
Tsunoda set his "goal too high" for Imola F1 race
Formula 1

Tsunoda set his "goal too high" for Imola F1 race

1h
Bottas: Russell Imola incident "done and dusted" after apology
Formula 1

Bottas: Russell Imola incident "done and dusted" after apology

2h
Hamilton: Social media platforms must do more to fight racism
Formula 1

Hamilton: Social media platforms must do more to fight racism

3h
Russell: Actions after Bottas crash "very poor judgement"
Formula 1

Russell: Actions after Bottas crash "very poor judgement"

3h
McLaren calls for secret ballots on F1 rule changes
Formula 1

McLaren calls for secret ballots on F1 rule changes

4h
Latest videos
Grand Prix Greats – Portuguese GP greatest moments 05:17
Formula 1
1m

Grand Prix Greats – Portuguese GP greatest moments

F1: Turkey replaces Canada 00:54
Formula 1
10h

F1: Turkey replaces Canada

Onboard Lap - Algarve International Circuit 01:38
Formula 1
Apr 28, 2021

Onboard Lap - Algarve International Circuit

Guenther Steiner: Difficult to say right things to drivers 00:28
Formula 1
Apr 28, 2021

Guenther Steiner: Difficult to say right things to drivers

Brawn: 'Unlikely to roll out sprint races at every Grand Prix' 08:42
Formula 1
Apr 27, 2021

Brawn: 'Unlikely to roll out sprint races at every Grand Prix'

Jonathan Noble More from
Jonathan Noble
McLaren calls for secret ballots on F1 rule changes
Formula 1

McLaren calls for secret ballots on F1 rule changes

Verstappen/Hamilton shoulder brush a sign of 'intense' fight - Jos
Formula 1

Verstappen/Hamilton shoulder brush a sign of 'intense' fight - Jos

The biggest headache F1 faces over its sprint race experiments Prime
Formula 1

The biggest headache F1 faces over its sprint race experiments

More from
Yuki Tsunoda
The essential quality Tsunoda has to harness better Prime
Formula 1

The essential quality Tsunoda has to harness better

Tsunoda’s Imola Q1 crash "part of the rookie journey"
Formula 1

Tsunoda’s Imola Q1 crash "part of the rookie journey"

Tsunoda’s gearbox broke in half in Imola Q1 crash Emilia Romagna GP
Formula 1

Tsunoda’s gearbox broke in half in Imola Q1 crash

Prime
Subscribe to PRIME
How in-form Norris is staking his claim as Britain's next F1 champion Prime

How in-form Norris is staking his claim as Britain's next F1 champion

As a highly-rated Mercedes junior, George Russell is naturally billed as Lewis Hamilton's heir apparent where Britain's next Formula 1 champion is concerned. But he may face competition for that accolade from Lando Norris, fresh from a confidence-boosting run to third at Imola whose rise is being accelerated by his McLaren team’s revival

Formula 1
8h
The biggest headache F1 faces over its sprint race experiments Prime

The biggest headache F1 faces over its sprint race experiments

The news this week that F1 has green-lit 'sprint qualifying' races that will determine the grid for three grands prix in 2021 was met with a blend of excitement and scepticism. But before those in both camps can be vilified, F1 must first work out what its criteria is for success - and what will justify making them a more permanent fixture

Formula 1
23h
The essential quality Tsunoda has to harness better Prime

The essential quality Tsunoda has to harness better

A rapid ascent through the junior categories meant Yuki Tsunoda's arrival in Formula 1 was always going to be much-hyped. It's not been smooth sailing for Red Bull's latest protege so far, but his confidence has never wavered - something he'll need to rely on to continue his progress into the driver he believes he can be.

Formula 1
Apr 27, 2021
Why Russell was right to be wrong about Bottas after Imola F1 clash Prime

Why Russell was right to be wrong about Bottas after Imola F1 clash

George Russell and Valtteri Bottas' collision at Imola on Sunday prompted fury in the Formula 1 paddock. But Russell's carefully-worded heartfelt statement later, acknowledging that his initial response was wrong, proved the right move

Formula 1
Apr 22, 2021
How Verstappen and Hamilton’s Imola clash sets the tone for 2021 Prime

How Verstappen and Hamilton’s Imola clash sets the tone for 2021

In Max Verstappen's Formula 1 career to date, he has been cast as the 'pretender', an acknowledged top-line performer without the car to regularly challenge Lewis Hamilton. But that no longer applies in 2021, and the start to the Emilia Romagna Grand Prix was the most telling signal yet of what we can expect from their duel this year

Formula 1
Apr 21, 2021
How "overwhelming" McLaren move has given Ricciardo a new verve Prime

How "overwhelming" McLaren move has given Ricciardo a new verve

Daniel Ricciardo has found a new lease of life at McLaren – a move that’s been years in the making, as he explains to STUART CODLING…

Formula 1
Apr 20, 2021
How 2021's midfielders have taken lessons from F1's top teams Prime

How 2021's midfielders have taken lessons from F1's top teams

Formula 1’s latest Imola adventure turned into an expensive trip for many teams due to several crashes throughout the weekend. While balancing the books is an added factor in 2021 with the cost cap, a few midfield teams have cashed in early on development investments.

Formula 1
Apr 19, 2021
Emilia Romagna Grand Prix Driver Ratings Prime

Emilia Romagna Grand Prix Driver Ratings

A frantic wet race at Imola produced plenty of excitement and drama as drivers scrabbled for grip. Amid the hatful of mistakes and incidents that ensued, who kept their noses cleanest?

Formula 1
Apr 19, 2021

Trending Today

Honda to keep up engine development work for Red Bull
Formula 1 Formula 1

Honda to keep up engine development work for Red Bull

Verstappen/Hamilton shoulder brush a sign of 'intense' fight - Jos
Formula 1 Formula 1

Verstappen/Hamilton shoulder brush a sign of 'intense' fight - Jos

Fanatec’s CSL DD is a low-cost direct drive wheel base
Esports Esports

Fanatec’s CSL DD is a low-cost direct drive wheel base

McLaren calls for secret ballots on F1 rule changes
Formula 1 Formula 1

McLaren calls for secret ballots on F1 rule changes

Russell: Actions after Bottas crash "very poor judgement"
Formula 1 Formula 1

Russell: Actions after Bottas crash "very poor judgement"

Espargaro: I don’t need Marquez to show how fast I am in MotoGP
MotoGP MotoGP

Espargaro: I don’t need Marquez to show how fast I am in MotoGP

Erik Jones entered first year with RPM "a little bit blind"
NASCAR Cup NASCAR Cup

Erik Jones entered first year with RPM "a little bit blind"

Rossi’s MotoGP team plans take on messy turn
MotoGP MotoGP

Rossi’s MotoGP team plans take on messy turn

Latest news

Tsunoda set his "goal too high" for Imola F1 race
Formula 1 Formula 1

Tsunoda set his "goal too high" for Imola F1 race

Bottas: Russell Imola incident "done and dusted" after apology
Formula 1 Formula 1

Bottas: Russell Imola incident "done and dusted" after apology

Hamilton: Social media platforms must do more to fight racism
Formula 1 Formula 1

Hamilton: Social media platforms must do more to fight racism

Russell: Actions after Bottas crash "very poor judgement"
Formula 1 Formula 1

Russell: Actions after Bottas crash "very poor judgement"

Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.