Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me
Motorsport Network
part of
Tickets TV Jobs Watch Shop rewards
Download your apps
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
Tickets TV Jobs Watch Shop
Previous / Norris: Imola F1 podium still "blows my mind" given McLaren's pace Next / How one of F1's greatest names was revived
Formula 1 News

Tsunoda gives himself 7/10 for start to F1 2022 season

Yuki Tsunoda believes he has made a measurable improvement as a driver during his second season in Formula 1, rating his year to date as seven out of 10.

By:
Co-author:
Luke Smith
Tsunoda gives himself 7/10 for start to F1 2022 season
Listen to this article

Reflecting on his 2022 progress in an interview given ahead of the French Grand Prix before F1's summer break, Tsunoda rated himself higher than the five or a six at the same point in his rookie season, putting the uptick down to the confidence that comes with experience.

"I think I've been able to use the experience from last year," he said. "I think knowing what I have to do, how I should approach every race weekend, is definitely an advantage compared to last year.

"At the same time, I experienced pretty much everything last year, the worst things, but was able to come back from there. So yeah. Most situations, I've been able to keep calm, not like last year. That's the main difference.

"Every race week, I know what I have to do. That's the main target, the main thing. Last year I didn't really know what to do, I just thought I had to perform well. But how? To perform well in FP1, every single session, it's like a different kind of testing. Those things I was not thinking about."

AlphaTauri Formula 1 technical director Jody Egginton agreed with Tsunoda's assessment, noting the difference a year has made in terms of Tsunoda's work with the engineering staff.

"He's developing and he's got a good relationship with his engineers," said Egginton. "I sit down and talk with him, and he's forming an opinion of what he wants on the car. Which is good stuff, because it means he's starting to click and he's got a view on it."

Yuki Tsunoda, AlphaTauri AT03

Yuki Tsunoda, AlphaTauri AT03

Photo by: Red Bull Content Pool

In terms of points scored, Tsunoda is some way behind the 18 he had at this point last season.

He only has 11 this time around, but is philosophical about that in view of various reliability setbacks.

Senior driver Pierre Gasly has suffered a much sharper drop, with just 16 points, as opposed to 50 going into the 2021 summer break.

"I'm quite happy with what I've done, just extracting performance out of the car," Tsunoda said.

"I had a lot of reliability issues, as a team I would say. In Saudi Arabia, for example, I didn't drive FP3, qualifying or the race.

"In Bahrain I lost the FP3 session. Pierre also lost FP3 in Barcelona. Also, I was running P7 or P6 in Azerbaijan."

Read Also:

The latter was set to be his strongest performance of the season. Having qualified eighth, he was running sixth when he was forced to pit because of damage to the DRS on his rear wing.

"Lots of things happened, but overall, I'm still happy with what I've done," said Tsunoda.

"I think to me and Pierre, there's not much difference in terms of points. Considering what I lost in Saudi and Azerbaijan, it should be aligned. Yeah, I'm happy."

shares
comments

Related video

Norris: Imola F1 podium still "blows my mind" given McLaren's pace
Previous article

Norris: Imola F1 podium still "blows my mind" given McLaren's pace
Next article

How one of F1's greatest names was revived

How one of F1's greatest names was revived

Latest news

Magnussen still pinching himself about F1 comeback
Formula 1 Formula 1

Magnussen still pinching himself about F1 comeback

Kevin Magnussen says he has gained a new appreciation for the privilege of being a Formula 1 driver over the course of his 2022 comeback season.

Lundgaard: Vettel could expect “tough transition” to IndyCar
IndyCar IndyCar

Lundgaard: Vettel could expect “tough transition” to IndyCar

Rahal Letterman Lanigan’s Christian Lundgaard said that four-time Formula 1 champion Sebastian Vettel would face a hard task adapting to the demands of IndyCar if he wished to make the switch.

Could late rule changes to F1 2023 floors aid bigger teams?
Formula 1 Formula 1

Could late rule changes to F1 2023 floors aid bigger teams?

The FIA World Motor Sport Council finally pushed through rule changes to address porpoising for the 2023 Formula 1 season, amid suggestions the late alterations will help bigger teams.

Wolff: Mercedes bounced "from depression to exuberance" in F1 2022
Formula 1 Formula 1

Wolff: Mercedes bounced "from depression to exuberance" in F1 2022

Toto Wolff says the ranging emotions through Mercedes’ Formula 1 season so far has been “painful” at times, bouncing from “depression to exuberance” through its 2022 car struggles. 

Prime
Subscribe to PRIME
Nicholas Latifi: The under-fire F1 driver fighting for his future Prime

Nicholas Latifi: The under-fire F1 driver fighting for his future

Personable, articulate and devoid of the usual racing driver airs and graces, Nicholas Latifi is the last Formula 1 driver you’d expect to receive death threats, but such was the toxic legacy of his part in last year’s explosive season finale. And now, as ALEX KALINAUCKAS explains, he faces a battle to keep his place on the F1 grid…

Formula 1
Aug 13, 2022
The strange tyre travails faced by F1’s past heroes Prime

The strange tyre travails faced by F1’s past heroes

Modern grand prix drivers like to think the tyres they work with are unusually difficult and temperamental. But, says  MAURICE HAMILTON, their predecessors faced many of the same challenges – and some even stranger…

Formula 1
Aug 12, 2022
The returning fan car revolution that could suit F1 Prime

The returning fan car revolution that could suit F1

Gordon Murray's Brabham BT46B 'fan car' was Formula 1 engineering at perhaps its most outlandish. Now fan technology has been successfully utilised on the McMurtry Speirling at the Goodwood Festival of Speed, could it be adopted by grand prix racing once again?

Formula 1
Aug 11, 2022
Hamilton's first experience of turning silver into gold Prime

Hamilton's first experience of turning silver into gold

The seven-time F1 champion has been lumbered with a duff car before the 2022 Mercedes. Back in 2009, McLaren’s alchemists transformed the disastrous MP4-24. And now it’s happening again at his current team

Formula 1
Aug 11, 2022
Why few would blame Leclerc if he leaves Ferrari in future Prime

Why few would blame Leclerc if he leaves Ferrari in future

OPINION: Ferrari's numerous strategy blunders, as well as some of his own mistakes, have cost Charles Leclerc dearly in the 2022 Formula 1 title battle in the first half of the season. Though he is locked into a deal with Ferrari, few could blame Leclerc if he ultimately wanted to look elsewhere - just as Lewis Hamilton did with McLaren 10 years prior.

Formula 1
Aug 9, 2022
The other McLaren exile hoping to follow Perez's path to a top F1 seat Prime

The other McLaren exile hoping to follow Perez's path to a top F1 seat

After being ditched by McLaren earlier in his F1 career Sergio Perez fought his way back into a seat with a leading team. BEN EDWARDS thinks the same could be happening to another member of the current grid

Formula 1
Aug 8, 2022
How studying Schumacher helped make Coulthard a McLaren F1 mainstay Prime

How studying Schumacher helped make Coulthard a McLaren F1 mainstay

Winner of 13 grands prix including Monaco and survivor of a life-changing plane crash, David Coulthard could be forgiven for having eased into a quiet retirement – but, as MARK GALLAGHER explains, in fact he’s busier than ever, running an award-winning media company and championing diversity in motor racing. Not bad for someone who, by his own admission, wasn’t quite the fastest driver of his generation…

Formula 1
Aug 7, 2022
Could F1 move to a future beyond carbon fibre? Prime

Could F1 move to a future beyond carbon fibre?

Formula 1 has ambitious goals for improving its carbon footprint, but could this include banishing its favoured composite material? Pat Symonds considers the alternatives to carbon fibre and what use, if any, those materials have in a Formula 1 setting

Formula 1
Aug 6, 2022
Subscribe to our newsletter
The Motorsport.com app
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.