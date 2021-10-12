Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

part of
TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs rewards

Download your apps

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs
Previous / Alonso sorry for Schumacher clash early in Turkish GP
Formula 1 / Turkish GP News

Tsunoda: I was doing everything for Verstappen to hold Hamilton off

By:

Yuki Tsunoda tried fending off Lewis Hamilton “as much as possible” early in the Turkish Grand Prix to help Max Verstappen’s Formula 1 title hopes in Honda’s final season.

Tsunoda: I was doing everything for Verstappen to hold Hamilton off

Honda-backed youngster Tsunoda reached Q3 for the third time this season at Istanbul Park on Saturday, and started well to sit eighth early on ahead of Hamilton.

The AlphaTauri driver was able to keep Hamilton back for a number of laps with some solid defence, stalling the Mercedes’ driver’s recovery from a grid penalty that meant he started 11th.

But Hamilton was eventually able to make a pass on lap eight around the outside of Turn 3, with Tsunoda then dropping out of the points after spinning on lap 22.

Tsunoda explained that he “used too much tyre early on” in the fight with Hamilton, but that he wanted to do everything he could to help Honda-powered Verstappen’s title bid for Red Bull before the Japanese manufacturer’s exit from F1 at the ned of the year.

“I want Max to win in the last year of Honda, and for Red Bull as well,” Tsunoda said.

“So I tried to hold Lewis up as much as possible, for I don't know how many laps. I was trying to save more of my tyre.

“I tried to hold him behind for 20 laps. Eight laps is not enough.”

Hamilton would go on to finish the race fifth for Mercedes, meaning Verstappen regained the championship lead by six points with six races remaining.

Tsunoda crossed the line 14th in the end, and lamented the spin after believing he had the pace to score points.

He explained that the dirty spray - something also noted by Nikita Mazepin and Lando Norris - made him think a car was close behind, prompting him to push harder.

“I couldn't see anything because of dirt and dust,” Tsunoda said.

“I just couldn't see, I thought there was a car right behind me so I just have to push, and I spun.

“The spin ruined my whole race so it's a shame. We were able to score points today so yeah, just a shame.”

Tsunoda also rued the lost points as AlphaTauri pushed to catch Alpine for fifth place in the constructors’ championship, with the gap standing at 12 points after Turkey.

“It was an opportunity to get us big points compared to other teams,” he said.

shares
comments

Related video

Alonso sorry for Schumacher clash early in Turkish GP

Previous article

Alonso sorry for Schumacher clash early in Turkish GP
Load comments

Trending

1
Formula 1

"Useless" hybrid rules shows F1 needs better green push - Vettel

3 h
2
NASCAR Cup

NASCAR's explanation of no-call on Elliott bumper falls short

13 h
3
Formula 1

Alonso sorry for Schumacher clash early in Turkish GP

1 h
4
NASCAR Cup

Next Gen car changes coming as a result of NASCAR crash test

12 h
5
Formula 1

Perez: Hamilton "caught me at my worst time" in Turkey duel

17 h
Latest news
Tsunoda: I was doing everything for Verstappen to hold Hamilton off
Formula 1

Tsunoda: I was doing everything for Verstappen to hold Hamilton off

0m
Alonso sorry for Schumacher clash early in Turkish GP
Formula 1

Alonso sorry for Schumacher clash early in Turkish GP

1 h
"Useless" hybrid rules shows F1 needs better green push - Vettel
Formula 1

"Useless" hybrid rules shows F1 needs better green push - Vettel

3 h
Perez: Hamilton "caught me at my worst time" in Turkey duel
Formula 1

Perez: Hamilton "caught me at my worst time" in Turkey duel

17 h
10 things we learned from F1's 2021 Turkish Grand Prix
Formula 1

10 things we learned from F1's 2021 Turkish Grand Prix

18 h
Latest videos
Red Bull Racing Honda takes over Manhattan 00:31
Formula 1
18 h

Red Bull Racing Honda takes over Manhattan

F1 set to trial system of deleting yellow flag laptimes 00:51
Formula 1
19 h

F1 set to trial system of deleting yellow flag laptimes

Formula 1: Red Bull surprised at 00:51
Formula 1
19 h

Formula 1: Red Bull surprised at "significant" Mercedes power boost

Formula 1: Verstappen knows title fight won't be 'easy’ despite points lead 00:44
Formula 1
Oct 11, 2021

Formula 1: Verstappen knows title fight won't be 'easy’ despite points lead

Formula 1: Hamilton explains why Mercedes tyre call left him 'frustrated' 00:48
Formula 1
Oct 11, 2021

Formula 1: Hamilton explains why Mercedes tyre call left him 'frustrated'

Luke Smith More from
Luke Smith
Alonso sorry for Schumacher clash early in Turkish GP Turkish GP
Formula 1

Alonso sorry for Schumacher clash early in Turkish GP

10 things we learned from F1's 2021 Turkish Grand Prix Turkish GP
Formula 1

10 things we learned from F1's 2021 Turkish Grand Prix

The challenge Russell will pose to Hamilton’s Mercedes legacy Prime
Formula 1

The challenge Russell will pose to Hamilton’s Mercedes legacy

Yuki Tsunoda More from
Yuki Tsunoda
Tsunoda hopes new home sim can help "sharpen" his F1 driving
Formula 1

Tsunoda hopes new home sim can help "sharpen" his F1 driving

Tsunoda contract extension was never in doubt for Tost
Video Inside
Formula 1

Tsunoda contract extension was never in doubt for Tost

The essential quality Tsunoda has to harness better Prime
Formula 1

The essential quality Tsunoda has to harness better

Red Bull Racing More from
Red Bull Racing
Red Bull surprised at "significant" Mercedes F1 power boost Turkish GP
Video Inside
Formula 1

Red Bull surprised at "significant" Mercedes F1 power boost

Verstappen: F1 title fight won't be 'easy’ despite points lead Turkish GP
Video Inside
Formula 1

Verstappen: F1 title fight won't be 'easy’ despite points lead

Why Perez won't be broken by his latest F1 disappointments Russian GP Prime
Formula 1

Why Perez won't be broken by his latest F1 disappointments

Trending Today

"Useless" hybrid rules shows F1 needs better green push - Vettel
Formula 1 Formula 1

"Useless" hybrid rules shows F1 needs better green push - Vettel

NASCAR's explanation of no-call on Elliott bumper falls short
NASCAR Cup NASCAR Cup

NASCAR's explanation of no-call on Elliott bumper falls short

Alonso sorry for Schumacher clash early in Turkish GP
Formula 1 Formula 1

Alonso sorry for Schumacher clash early in Turkish GP

Next Gen car changes coming as a result of NASCAR crash test
Video Inside
NASCAR Cup NASCAR Cup

Next Gen car changes coming as a result of NASCAR crash test

Perez: Hamilton "caught me at my worst time" in Turkey duel
Formula 1 Formula 1

Perez: Hamilton "caught me at my worst time" in Turkey duel

10 things we learned from F1's 2021 Turkish Grand Prix
Formula 1 Formula 1

10 things we learned from F1's 2021 Turkish Grand Prix

Extreme E to conclude inaugural season with UK round in Dorset
Extreme E Extreme E

Extreme E to conclude inaugural season with UK round in Dorset

F1 set to abandon planned new sporting regulations format
Video Inside
Formula 1 Formula 1

F1 set to abandon planned new sporting regulations format

Prime
Subscribe to PRIME
Turkish Grand Prix driver ratings Prime

Turkish Grand Prix driver ratings

On a day that the number two Mercedes enjoyed a rare day in the sun, the Turkish Grand Prix produced several standout drives - not least from a driver who has hit a purple patch of late

Formula 1
22 h
The hidden factors that thwarted Hamilton's bid for Turkey glory Prime

The hidden factors that thwarted Hamilton's bid for Turkey glory

Starting 11th after his engine change grid penalty, Lewis Hamilton faced a tough task to repeat his Turkish Grand Prix heroics of 2020 - despite making strong early progress in the wet. Instead, his Mercedes teammate Valtteri Bottas broke through for a first win of the year to mitigate Max Verstappen re-taking the points lead

Formula 1
Oct 11, 2021
How pitstops evolved into an F1 art form Prime

How pitstops evolved into an F1 art form

A Formula 1 pitstop is a rapid-fire blend of high technology and human performance. PAT SYMONDS describes how the science of margin gains makes stops so quick

Formula 1
Oct 10, 2021
Why Mercedes' Istanbul edge is both stronger and weaker than it seems Prime

Why Mercedes' Istanbul edge is both stronger and weaker than it seems

Mercedes and Lewis Hamilton dominated the opening day of action for the 2021 Turkish Grand Prix, on the Istanbul circuit’s much improved track surface. But the Black Arrows squad’s position isn’t quite what it seems. Here’s why...

Formula 1
Oct 8, 2021
The rise and fall of Lotus as an F1 superpower Prime

The rise and fall of Lotus as an F1 superpower

On 8 October 1961, Innes Ireland claimed victory at the United States Grand Prix to herald the true arrival of a new Formula 1 giant. While Team Lotus endured plenty of highs and lows until the team folded over three decades later, Colin Chapman's squad made F1 history and helped shape the championship.

Formula 1
Oct 8, 2021
How McLaren got back to winning ways in F1 and what comes next Prime

How McLaren got back to winning ways in F1 and what comes next

McLaren ended a nine-year Formula 1 win drought with a stunning 1-2 finish at last month’s Formula 1 Italian Grand Prix. As the latest step on a remarkable path of recovery from the bottom of the grid, team principal Andreas Seidl has mapped out even greater feats for the future.

Formula 1
Oct 8, 2021
The cash conundrum behind F1's latest calendar choices Prime

The cash conundrum behind F1's latest calendar choices

Liberty Media's assurance that any new races joining the calendar must add excitement and value for the fans, the teams and Formula 1 overall has tested by multiple factors all dictated by the COVID-19 pandemic. But with one eye on the balance sheet, is F1 going against its pledges with its latest plans?

Formula 1
Oct 7, 2021
Why re-energised Vettel isn't just making an impact at Aston Martin Prime

Why re-energised Vettel isn't just making an impact at Aston Martin

Four-time world champion Sebastian Vettel is a man reborn at Aston Martin – and, like Lewis Hamilton, is determined to use his profile to put equality and social justice at the top of the agenda. OLEG KARPOV examines how Vettel is helping the Silverstone team transform itself into a winner, while striving to make himself a better driver and a better person

Formula 1
Oct 5, 2021

Latest news

Tsunoda: I was doing everything for Verstappen to hold Hamilton off
Formula 1 Formula 1

Tsunoda: I was doing everything for Verstappen to hold Hamilton off

Alonso sorry for Schumacher clash early in Turkish GP
Formula 1 Formula 1

Alonso sorry for Schumacher clash early in Turkish GP

"Useless" hybrid rules shows F1 needs better green push - Vettel
Formula 1 Formula 1

"Useless" hybrid rules shows F1 needs better green push - Vettel

Perez: Hamilton "caught me at my worst time" in Turkey duel
Formula 1 Formula 1

Perez: Hamilton "caught me at my worst time" in Turkey duel

Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.