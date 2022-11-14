Tickets Subscribe
Previous / Two F1 factors behind Ferrari's decision not to swap Leclerc, Sainz Next / Ferrari's F1 development freeze triggered after it 'couldn't afford' upgrades
Formula 1 / São Paulo GP News

Tsunoda highlights bizarre F1 safety car system anomaly in Brazil GP

Yuki Tsunoda became the unfortunate victim of an unexpected anomaly in the system designed to help the FIA control safety car situations in Formula 1's Brazilian GP.

Adam Cooper
By:
Tsunoda highlights bizarre F1 safety car system anomaly in Brazil GP
Listen to this article

The scenario that unfolded robbed the AlphaTauri driver of two positions and left him far behind the drivers with whom he should have been fighting.

Following the controversy in last year's Abu Dhabi GP, the FIA decided to automate the system that identified the lapped cars that are eligible to unlap themselves during a safety car period.

In Abu Dhabi last year, only some cars were allowed to pass leader Lewis Hamilton, leaving no traffic between himself and Max Verstappen, while still leaving cars between the Dutchman and Carlos Sainz in third, protecting him from an attack by the Ferrari driver.

It also sped up the unlapping process sufficiently to allow time for a restart and give the Red Bull driver a chance to pass Hamilton and claim the world championship.

The miscounting of lapped cars was put down to a human error by an FIA official working alongside then-race director Michael Masi.

To avoid a repeat, F1's timing software was modified to automatically flag cars that have been lapped and are thus allowed to pass before the restart.

When the safety car came out in Brazil, the three lapped cars were the AlphaTauri of Tsunoda and the Williams pairing of Alex Albon and Nicholas Latifi.

Tsunoda was right behind leader George Russell in the queue when AlphaTauri took the opportunity to pit the Japanese driver for new tyres.

In so doing, he actually passed Russell in the pitlane, thus technically briefly unlapping himself – before emerging onto the track in sixth place in the queue, behind Russell, the lapped Albon, Lewis Hamilton, Sergio Perez and Carlos Sainz. Latifi, the third-lapped driver, was just behind him.

By passing Russell in the pitlane, Tsunoda had created a situation that had not been anticipated, and according to the automated system, he was ineligible to unlap himself.

Yuki Tsunoda, AlphaTauri AT03

Yuki Tsunoda, AlphaTauri AT03

Photo by: Red Bull Content Pool

When the 'lapped cars may now overtake' message came on the timing screens, it only mentioned the numbers of Albon and Latifi.

Tsunoda's engineer hesitated when he saw the message, saying: "You can overtake lapped… Standby, standby."

In the confusion, Tsunoda initially unlapped himself from Sainz but then stopped behind Perez, while at the same time Latifi – with whom he was battling for position - passed him and continued on past the frontrunning cars.

When he asked about passing Tsunoda was told, "Negative, no overtake," to which he replied, "What the f**k, what are we doing?" He then received the message, "Hold position Yuki, do not overtake."

He then let Sainz back past, restoring his original place in the queue. The restart thus took place with the lapped Tsunoda still separating Sainz from his pursuers, led by Charles Leclerc.

Tsunoda could thus have disrupted the races of Leclerc and others. However, wisely at the restart his engineer told him to let the quicker cars by, and he almost came to a stop on the pit straight as he allowed the whole field to pass.

As a result, Tsunoda was left stranded in last place as the only lapped car, having lost out to both Albon and Latifi. He should have beaten both of them with his fresh tyres – and he might even have been able to make up more places had he been in his rightful position at the restart.

Asked by Motorsport.com about what happened, he said: "I got told that you have to stay in line. I don't know why. Probably the FIA thinks I was fighting P5 or something like that!"

Nicholas Latifi, Williams FW44, Yuki Tsunoda, AlphaTauri AT03

Nicholas Latifi, Williams FW44, Yuki Tsunoda, AlphaTauri AT03

Photo by: Red Bull Content Pool

A clearly frustrated AlphaTauri team boss Franz Tost declined to comment on what had unfolded.

The automated system was never intended to handicap a driver in such a way, or leave a lapped car stuck in the middle of the pack in such circumstances. However, the FIA insisted that no mistakes were made.

In a statement, the governing body explained in detail what had happened: "All of the systems functioned correctly and according to the regulations. The unusual situation arose as a result of the idiosyncrasies of the specific circuit and scenario which were as follows:

"Car 22 was the first to cross SC1 following the deployment of the safety car.

"On the following lap he therefore became the first car to cross SC1 line for a second time, which would normally trigger the systems to indicate he is eligible to unlap.

"However, at this time he entered the pit lane and was able to go faster than the train of cars behind the safety car. In doing so, he unlapped himself when crossing the control line in the pit lane.

"When he rejoined the circuit, the systems correctly indicated that he was again a lap down, however as he had already unlapped himself once, he was not eligible to do so again when the safety car period was ending.

"Race control checked this was correct with F1 timing and they confirmed that only car 6 and car 23 could unlap themselves."

The FIA noted that the situation would be reviewed and thus potentially address in the future: "While this is a very unusual scenario, there were no systems or procedural errors – it is one of those unpredictable scenarios that can happen, and there are no immediate changes that need to be implemented.

"This will of course be discussed at future Sporting Advisory Committees as part of the normal review procedures."

Latest news

Ferrari denies rumours about Binotto's F1 role
Formula 1 Formula 1

Ferrari denies rumours about Binotto's F1 role

Ferrari has denied rumours in the Italian press that its current Formula 1 team principal Mattia Binotto is set to be replaced by Alfa Romeo's Fred Vasseur.

The F1 set-up differences that separated Hamilton and Russell in Brazil
Formula 1 Formula 1

The F1 set-up differences that separated Hamilton and Russell in Brazil

At the start of the 2022 Formula 1 season, a victory for Mercedes seemed to be something it could only dream of as it seriously struggled with the W13’s porpoising.

NASCAR legend Jeff Gordon named The Amelia 2023 Honoree
NASCAR Cup NASCAR Cup

NASCAR legend Jeff Gordon named The Amelia 2023 Honoree

NASCAR Hall of Famer and Hendrick Motorsports executive Jeff Gordon has been named honoree of the 2023 Amelia motoring event.

How much will Red Bull's aero testing penalty really hurt? Prime
Formula 1 Formula 1

How much will Red Bull's aero testing penalty really hurt?

A $7m fine and a 10% cut in aerodynamic testing time was Red Bull's punishment for violating 2021's cost cap rules: a punishment too harsh for the team's liking, and not harsh enough for its rivals. Here's a look at how it really affects Red Bull

How much will Red Bull's aero testing penalty really hurt? Prime

How much will Red Bull's aero testing penalty really hurt?

A $7m fine and a 10% cut in aerodynamic testing time was Red Bull's punishment for violating 2021's cost cap rules: a punishment too harsh for the team's liking, and not harsh enough for its rivals. Here's a look at how it really affects Red Bull

Formula 1
2 h
What Verstappen’s team orders defiance says about Red Bull Prime

What Verstappen’s team orders defiance says about Red Bull

OPINION: Max Verstappen's defiance of team orders in the Brazilian Grand Prix has led to an unnecessary rift between himself and Sergio Perez in the Red Bull camp. While the team is no stranger to controversies within its own borders, the Brazil fallout highlights the world champion's pulling power

Formula 1
6 h
Brazilian Grand Prix Driver Ratings Prime

Brazilian Grand Prix Driver Ratings

F1's sprint race format returned for the penultimate round of 2022 in Interlagos, meaning drivers had multiple opportunities to impress - or otherwise - in an incident-packed and controversial Brazilian Grand Prix. Here's how we rated the field

Formula 1
Nov 14, 2022
How Russell led Mercedes' return to winning F1 ways in Brazil Prime

How Russell led Mercedes' return to winning F1 ways in Brazil

The Mercedes W13 has rarely looked like being a winner in 2022, but in Interlagos the team kicked its recent malaise firmly into touch. George Russell led Lewis Hamilton in a remarkable 1-2, which few could have predicted any more than Friday night's topsy-turvy qualifying headed by Kevin Magnussen, as an off-weekend for Red Bull and a track favourable to Mercedes' concept put the Silver Arrows back on top

Formula 1
Nov 14, 2022
Why Hamilton isn't finished with F1 just yet Prime

Why Hamilton isn't finished with F1 just yet

Losing out on last year's Formula 1 drivers' title in Abu Dhabi, and the circumstances surrounding it, cast a shadow over the winter months for Lewis Hamilton. Yet despite that, and the challenges of the troubled Mercedes W13 this season, the seven-time champion is determined to keep going as he approaches his forties...

Formula 1
Nov 11, 2022
Why "impatient" Leclerc is keeping faith in Ferrari for F1 2023 Prime

Why "impatient" Leclerc is keeping faith in Ferrari for F1 2023

Despite strong early results and qualifying dominance this season, Charles Leclerc and Ferrari's Formula 1 title hopes eventually faded away as Max Verstappen and Red Bull sealed the drivers' and constructors' crowns with several races to spare. But Leclerc believes progress has been made in a number of areas, and is upbeat that the Scuderia can compete for honours once more

Formula 1
Nov 10, 2022
Why F1 risks not appreciating Ricciardo's inadvertent farewell Prime

Why F1 risks not appreciating Ricciardo's inadvertent farewell

Hoping to remain in the F1 paddock in some form in 2023, Daniel Ricciardo has put a pin in his racing career to give himself the best chance of a 2024 reprieve. But it's a huge risk for the Australian – and F1 could theoretically lose one of its superstars with barely any commotion

Formula 1
Nov 9, 2022
Ranking F1's greatest wet-weather drives Prime

Ranking F1's greatest wet-weather drives

One of the (many) measures of great drivers is their prowess in the rain, when the human agent is able to make up for deficiencies in their machinery. But which are the very best? We've come up with our top 10 performances - limited to one per driver - to settle the age-old debate

Formula 1
Nov 9, 2022
