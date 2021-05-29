Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs rewards

Download your apps

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs
Previous / Aston Martin 'clawing back' performance in 2021 F1 season
Formula 1 News

Tsunoda: Controlling myself on the radio my "main topic"

By:

AlphaTauri Formula 1 driver Yuki Tsunoda has acknowledged that getting his temper under control is one of his main priorities during his rookie Formula 1 season.

Tsunoda: Controlling myself on the radio my "main topic"

Tsunoda's heated and often expletive-ridden team radio messages attracted a lot of attention this season and drew mixed responses from fans and observers.

Speaking on F1's Beyond The Grid podcast, Tsunoda accepted that his temper behind the wheel and his team radio communications are a "main topic" to improve in the coming races, admitting he doesn't know why he gets so hot under the collar.

"Even me I don't know why I get to heat up," Tsunoda said.

"I really like to do lap by myself maybe, naturally, like I don't want to have something disturb my push lap. Especially if I [am] having quite good lap.

"I think most of the drivers have same feeling, but just... yeah it's I think controlling myself is now main topic for me, 100%."

While some appreciate the young Japanese driver's passion, his post-qualifying outburst in Spain, where he was dumped out of Q1 far behind teammate Pierre Gasly, later prompted Tsunoda to apologise to his team.

Tsunoda admitted his fiery Barcelona comments, in which he openly questioned the Faenza team, were over the limit.

"In Barcelona I was like fully out of control. I don't have to, but just I pressed the radio – I don't know why – but just shouted at them," he said. "So, this is definitely now my weak point.

"I think radio communication is the most important thing for Formula 1, especially. So [there] is just no point to shout on the radio. If you want to have something, advice from them, you just have to be really calm and tell what the issue is.

"But if you just shout, they can't do anything, you know. So, I think radio is my main topic for now."

Read Also:

Tsunoda added he appreciated the support he received from AlphaTauri team principal Franz Tost, who played down his Barcelona outburst.

"He's really calm and he always, I think, supports drivers," Tsunoda added.

"Also, for example, he knows Sebastian Vettel well, he saw directly how he managed to be a successful driver. So, he doesn't force me to do like this or like that, just try to tell me the advice.

"Even after Imola he just laughed at me. Not like in a bad way, you know, like "shit happens". Or "I think you push too much" and [things] like that. He didn't say like 'what did you do?' and 'what is it, these mistakes?'

"And even after Barcelona when I was saying [on the] radio this really bad thing, even he said like 'you don't have to worry about radio, this radio is almost nothing, so just focus on driving and talk to engineer about what was the issue', and 'you have to make the car do what you want', you know?

"For me he's kind, and he also sometimes [can] be strict, but it's in a good way."

shares
comments

Related video

Aston Martin 'clawing back' performance in 2021 F1 season

Previous article

Aston Martin 'clawing back' performance in 2021 F1 season
Load comments

About this article

Series Formula 1
Drivers Yuki Tsunoda
Teams AlphaTauri
Author Filip Cleeren

Trending

1
Formula 1

How Bottas' pitstop ended up being 43 hours long

1d
2
Formula 1

Marko: Wolff "should look at his front wings" amid protest threat

7h
3
MotoGP

Yamaha slams Marquez's "not fair" MotoGP qualifying tactics

1h
4
MotoGP

Mugello MotoGP: Quartararo smashes lap record to take pole

1h
5
Formula 1

Opportunity of a lifetime: A fallen Indycar star's Jaguar F1 test

1d
Latest news
Tsunoda: Controlling myself on the radio my "main topic"
Formula 1

Tsunoda: Controlling myself on the radio my "main topic"

42m
Aston Martin 'clawing back' performance in 2021 F1 season
Formula 1

Aston Martin 'clawing back' performance in 2021 F1 season

3h
The politics-laden Ferrari that climaxed the Enzo era Prime
Formula 1

The politics-laden Ferrari that climaxed the Enzo era

5h
Marko: Wolff "should look at his front wings" amid protest threat
Video Inside
Formula 1

Marko: Wolff "should look at his front wings" amid protest threat

7h
Ocon highlights 'massive' role of new engineers in performances
Formula 1

Ocon highlights 'massive' role of new engineers in performances

18h
Latest videos
F1: Marko - Wolff 'should look at his own front wings' amid protest threat 00:38
Formula 1
2h

F1: Marko - Wolff 'should look at his own front wings' amid protest threat

Formula 1: How Bottas' pitstop ended up being 43 hours long 00:46
Formula 1
23h

Formula 1: How Bottas' pitstop ended up being 43 hours long

F1 keen to ensure sprint races aren’t “a blur” for fans 00:40
Formula 1
23h

F1 keen to ensure sprint races aren’t “a blur” for fans

IndyCar vs Formula 1 car: Technical Comparison 08:57
Formula 1
May 28, 2021

IndyCar vs Formula 1 car: Technical Comparison

My Job in F1: Andrew Shovlin | Trackside Engineering Director 03:28
Formula 1
May 27, 2021

My Job in F1: Andrew Shovlin | Trackside Engineering Director

More from
Filip Cleeren
Leclerc “not too harsh on myself” over Q3 Monaco crash Monaco GP
Formula 1

Leclerc “not too harsh on myself” over Q3 Monaco crash

Ferrari: Low-speed performance "not a given" after Monaco pole
Formula 1

Ferrari: Low-speed performance "not a given" after Monaco pole

Norris: Fending off Perez for Monaco podium was "stressful" Monaco GP
Formula 1

Norris: Fending off Perez for Monaco podium was "stressful"

Yuki Tsunoda More from
Yuki Tsunoda
How AlphaTauri is taming the Tsunoda ‘thunderstorm’ Monaco GP
Formula 1

How AlphaTauri is taming the Tsunoda ‘thunderstorm’

Tsunoda 'lost his mind' in Spain, seeks reset in Monaco
Formula 1

Tsunoda 'lost his mind' in Spain, seeks reset in Monaco

The essential quality Tsunoda has to harness better Prime
Formula 1

The essential quality Tsunoda has to harness better

Prime
Subscribe to PRIME
The politics-laden Ferrari that climaxed the Enzo era Prime

The politics-laden Ferrari that climaxed the Enzo era

Hampered by troubled development and Maranello politics, the F1-87 remains a landmark car. Stuart Codling examines the last Ferrari to win a grand prix during Enzo Ferrari’s lifetime.

Formula 1
5h
Why Britain's Ferrari-linked F1 hopeful is playing the waiting game Prime

Why Britain's Ferrari-linked F1 hopeful is playing the waiting game

Ferrari protege Callum Ilott is racing a Maranello product and driving Formula 1 cars. But that’s a 488 GT3 and an Alfa Romeo in FP1 respectively. However, he reckons his time could come to wear the Prancing Horse logo as a grand prix driver

Formula 1
May 28, 2021
Why time isn't up on Monaco's place on the F1 calendar Prime

Why time isn't up on Monaco's place on the F1 calendar

OPINION: The latest Monaco Grand Prix may have split opinion about the race action and its place in modern Formula 1, but it cannot be ignored as a unique challenge that provides risks and opportunities for drivers and teams in equal measure

Formula 1
May 27, 2021
The signs that suggest Leclerc will come back stronger Prime

The signs that suggest Leclerc will come back stronger

OPINION: Last weekend, Charles Leclerc ultimately endured a fourth tough Monaco Grand Prix event in his burgeoning motorsport career. But, based on what happened after his other home setbacks, he will likely come back stronger – eyeing yet more Formula 1 success .

Formula 1
May 26, 2021
How strategy proved key in F1’s Monaco midfield battle Prime

How strategy proved key in F1’s Monaco midfield battle

With overtaking at a premium on the streets of Monte Carlo, strategy becomes an even more vital weapon in the Formula 1 fight. And as margins between teams continue to shrink, this year’s Monaco Grand Prix demonstrated why an ace strategy trumps all – and can even allow a mid-pack runner to beat a world championship protagonist.

Formula 1
May 24, 2021
Monaco Grand Prix driver ratings Prime

Monaco Grand Prix driver ratings

It wasn't just the famous casinos which made it an expensive return to Monaco for several Formula 1 teams, as drivers stepped over the limits defined by the unforgiving armco barriers. Those with unmarked machinery fared best come raceday, but only one driver earns a maximum score in our driver ratings

Formula 1
May 24, 2021
The seven reasons why Monaco 2021 wasn’t a better F1 race Prime

The seven reasons why Monaco 2021 wasn’t a better F1 race

As several opportunities to enliven the 2021 Monaco Grand Prix failed to materialise, Max Verstappen took full advantage and romped to a comfortable victory. Now atop of the Formula 1 drivers' standings, the Red Bull driver will be one of few glad of the woes that robbed him of meaningful competition

Formula 1
May 24, 2021
The ulterior motive behind Mercedes' F1 engineering talent stockpile Prime

The ulterior motive behind Mercedes' F1 engineering talent stockpile

When talented Formula 1 engineers start to think about retiring or taking up other interests, it creates headaches for their current employers when rival teams come sniffing. This, as STUART CODLING explains, could answer what was behind the planned Mercedes engineering management reshuffle

Formula 1
May 23, 2021

Trending Today

How Bottas' pitstop ended up being 43 hours long
Formula 1 Formula 1

How Bottas' pitstop ended up being 43 hours long

Marko: Wolff "should look at his front wings" amid protest threat
Video Inside
Formula 1 Formula 1

Marko: Wolff "should look at his front wings" amid protest threat

Yamaha slams Marquez's "not fair" MotoGP qualifying tactics
MotoGP MotoGP

Yamaha slams Marquez's "not fair" MotoGP qualifying tactics

Mugello MotoGP: Quartararo smashes lap record to take pole
Video Inside
MotoGP MotoGP

Mugello MotoGP: Quartararo smashes lap record to take pole

Opportunity of a lifetime: A fallen Indycar star's Jaguar F1 test
Formula 1 Formula 1

Opportunity of a lifetime: A fallen Indycar star's Jaguar F1 test

How much money does the Indy 500 winner receive? Prize purse explained
IndyCar IndyCar

How much money does the Indy 500 winner receive? Prize purse explained

Rossi “in trouble” in Mugello MotoGP practice
Video Inside
MotoGP MotoGP

Rossi “in trouble” in Mugello MotoGP practice

Aston Martin 'clawing back' performance in 2021 F1 season
Formula 1 Formula 1

Aston Martin 'clawing back' performance in 2021 F1 season

Latest news

Tsunoda: Controlling myself on the radio my "main topic"
Formula 1 Formula 1

Tsunoda: Controlling myself on the radio my "main topic"

Aston Martin 'clawing back' performance in 2021 F1 season
Formula 1 Formula 1

Aston Martin 'clawing back' performance in 2021 F1 season

The politics-laden Ferrari that climaxed the Enzo era Prime
Formula 1 Formula 1

The politics-laden Ferrari that climaxed the Enzo era

Marko: Wolff "should look at his front wings" amid protest threat
Video Inside
Formula 1 Formula 1

Marko: Wolff "should look at his front wings" amid protest threat

Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.