Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me
Motorsport Network
part of
Tickets TV Jobs Watch Shop rewards
Download your apps
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
Tickets TV Jobs Watch Shop
Previous / Aston Martin does not share Alpine’s F1 concerns over Alonso’s age Next / Alonso: "Strange feeling" as Alpine F1 talks stalled for a couple of months
Formula 1 / Belgian GP News

Tsunoda: AlphaTauri F1 future depends on "things in the background"

Yuki Tsunoda sees no reason why he cannot stay with AlphaTauri in Formula 1 next year, but says his future depends on “things that are happening in the background.”

Luke Smith
By:
Tsunoda: AlphaTauri F1 future depends on "things in the background"
Listen to this article

The F1 driver market for 2023 has moved quickly over the summer break following confirmation of Fernando Alonso's shock switch to Aston Martin, Daniel Ricciardo's exit from McLaren and Alex Albon's extended Williams deal.

AlphaTauri is one of the few teams with a free seat for next year, but team principal Franz Tost previously indicated Tsunoda had a "good chance" for keeping his drive. 

But Tsunoda hinted there were matters behind the scenes that needed to be cleared up before any final decision could be taken on his future with AlphaTauri.

"We both of course want to stay in next year, but things that are happening in the background, it depends on that," Tsunoda said when asked by Motorsport.com for an update on his future at Spa on Thursday.

"I still don't know how it's going. But from my side, I would like to stay in AlphaTauri. For me, there's not much reason why I cannot stay here."

Tsunoda joined AlphaTauri at the start of the 2021 season and was retained for this year despite some rookie struggles, including a spate of incidents and crashes.

While the Japanese driver has only scored points in three races so far this year, he appears to have made a step forward in performance. Tsunoda currently trails teammate Pierre Gasly by just five points in the standings, and believes he would be ahead on points had it not been for reliability issues and bad luck.

Yuki Tsunoda, AlphaTauri AT03

Yuki Tsunoda, AlphaTauri AT03

Photo by: Red Bull Content Pool

Honda played a big role in supporting Tsunoda's rise through the junior ranks prior to its F1 exit at the end of 2021, although it retains a technical partnership with both Red Bull and its sister AlphaTauri team.

Asked if there were complications on the commercial side or relating to the Honda affiliation, Tsunoda replied: "Well I cannot say anything about that.

"I know what kind of will trigger that for next year, the contract. At the moment, I cannot say much.

"For myself, the thing that I can do now is focus on myself and make the results. That's what I can do."

Read Also:

Tsunoda's future has been overseen by Red Bull advisor Helmut Marko, who revealed in July the team had hired a psychologist to help the 22-year-old.

Tsunoda said the impression he got from Marko was that he "wants to keep me" for next year, but felt a quick answer on his future would take away a distraction.

"Of course I would like to have an answer as soon as possible," Tsunoda said. "To be honest, [I'm] not having a fully comfortable life right now, because a bit of pressure, something like that.

"So yeah, if I had that information as early as possible, I feel more confidence, and I can fully focus on myself."

shares
comments

Related video

Aston Martin does not share Alpine’s F1 concerns over Alonso’s age
Previous article

Aston Martin does not share Alpine’s F1 concerns over Alonso’s age
Next article

Alonso: "Strange feeling" as Alpine F1 talks stalled for a couple of months

Alonso: "Strange feeling" as Alpine F1 talks stalled for a couple of months
Luke Smith More from
Luke Smith
Alonso found F1 conspiracy theories over contract saga "sad and annoying"
Formula 1

Alonso found F1 conspiracy theories over contract saga "sad and annoying"

Horner: Ricciardo not the same F1 driver he was with Red Bull
Formula 1

Horner: Ricciardo not the same F1 driver he was with Red Bull

Connecting two of Ferrari's favourite F1 sons: Villeneuve and Leclerc Prime
Formula 1

Connecting two of Ferrari's favourite F1 sons: Villeneuve and Leclerc

Yuki Tsunoda More from
Yuki Tsunoda
Gasly: "Very funny" Tsunoda taking F1 more seriously this year
Formula 1

Gasly: "Very funny" Tsunoda taking F1 more seriously this year

Tsunoda brushes off "angry" F1 image after Marko comments
Formula 1

Tsunoda brushes off "angry" F1 image after Marko comments

How Tsunoda plans to achieve his F1 potential Prime
Formula 1

How Tsunoda plans to achieve his F1 potential

More from
AlphaTauri
Gasly: AlphaTauri ‘paying the price a bit more’ in closer F1 midfield
Formula 1

Gasly: AlphaTauri ‘paying the price a bit more’ in closer F1 midfield

Gasly: AlphaTauri has the “right tools” to recover F1 form
Formula 1

Gasly: AlphaTauri has the “right tools” to recover F1 form

Inside AlphaTauri’s Faenza F1 factory Prime
Formula 1

Inside AlphaTauri’s Faenza F1 factory

Latest news

Alonso found F1 conspiracy theories over contract saga "sad and annoying"
Formula 1 Formula 1

Alonso found F1 conspiracy theories over contract saga "sad and annoying"

Fernando Alonso found it “sad and annoying” to read suggestions of a conspiracy involving him, Flavio Briatore and Mark Webber in the latest Formula 1 driver market saga.

F1 Belgian Grand Prix qualifying – Start time, how to watch, channel
Formula 1 Formula 1

F1 Belgian Grand Prix qualifying – Start time, how to watch, channel

The Spa-Francorchamps circuit hosts the 14th round of the 2022 Formula 1 season this weekend on August 26-28. Here's how and when you can watch qualifying for the Belgian Grand Prix on Saturday.

Belgian GP: Latest F1 technical images from the pitlane
Formula 1 Formula 1

Belgian GP: Latest F1 technical images from the pitlane

Join us as we delve into the new and interesting technical features on display up and down the pitlane as teams prepare for Formula 1's Belgian Grand Prix.

Wolff: Audi and Porsche arrival will make F1 tougher
Formula 1 Formula 1

Wolff: Audi and Porsche arrival will make F1 tougher

Mercedes boss Toto Wolff says that Audi's arrival alongside fellow Volkswagen Group brand Porsche will only make the sport tougher.

Prime
Subscribe to PRIME
Why Verstappen has the upper hand for Spa’s recovery race Prime

Why Verstappen has the upper hand for Spa’s recovery race

Formula 1 title rivals Max Verstappen and Charles Leclerc both face a battle to recover from the rear of the grid after engine penalties. But it appears the championship leader is in the box seat on pace to salvage the most from a potentially tricky Belgian Grand Prix

Formula 1
11 h
How Formula 1’s Audi coup has been realised Prime

How Formula 1’s Audi coup has been realised

Formula 1 has pulled off a major coup in encouraging Audi to join the series as an engine manufacturer from the 2026 season. It speaks to the surge in popularity F1 is enjoying. This is how it came to pass and how the famous German marque will tackle its new challenge

Formula 1
20 h
Why Spa can reveal the most about Mercedes’ powers of resurrection Prime

Why Spa can reveal the most about Mercedes’ powers of resurrection

After a difficult start to Formula 1's ground effect-era, Mercedes has shown signs of recovery in recent races by regularly finishing on the podium and even taking pole last time out in Hungary. With more time to understand its W13 car and its improvement in recent races, plus a new technical directive coming into force for Spa, the Belgian GP could be a crucial barometer of its progress.

Formula 1
Aug 24, 2022
How Senna’s first F1 winner gave Lotus life after Chapman Prime

How Senna’s first F1 winner gave Lotus life after Chapman

Designed by Gerard Ducarouge, the 97T returned Lotus to the winners circle for the first time since the death of its founder but also, as STUART CODLING reveals, gave the team a problem holding onto its new star

Formula 1
Aug 23, 2022
Grading F1's 2022 drivers at half-term Prime

Grading F1's 2022 drivers at half-term

Over the first 13 races of Formula 1's new ground effects era, Max Verstappen has surged into the lead in the world championship over Charles Leclerc. But as the 2022 season prepares to roar back into life, who stacks up as the top of the class, and who must do better? We graded every driver based on their performances so far

Formula 1
Aug 19, 2022
The 10 stories to watch out for across the rest of the 2022 F1 season Prime

The 10 stories to watch out for across the rest of the 2022 F1 season

It’s 13 down, nine to go as the Formula 1 teams pause for breath in the summer break. But what can we expect to happen over the next three months from Belgium to Abu Dhabi? Here's the key storylines to keep an eye out for the rest of the 2022 season

Formula 1
Aug 18, 2022
Nicholas Latifi: The under-fire F1 driver fighting for his future Prime

Nicholas Latifi: The under-fire F1 driver fighting for his future

Personable, articulate and devoid of the usual racing driver airs and graces, Nicholas Latifi is the last Formula 1 driver you’d expect to receive death threats, but such was the toxic legacy of his part in last year’s explosive season finale. And now, as ALEX KALINAUCKAS explains, he faces a battle to keep his place on the F1 grid…

Formula 1
Aug 13, 2022
The strange tyre travails faced by F1’s past heroes Prime

The strange tyre travails faced by F1’s past heroes

Modern grand prix drivers like to think the tyres they work with are unusually difficult and temperamental. But, says  MAURICE HAMILTON, their predecessors faced many of the same challenges – and some even stranger…

Formula 1
Aug 12, 2022
Subscribe to our newsletter
The Motorsport.com app
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.