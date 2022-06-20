Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me
Motorsport Network
part of
TV Jobs Watch Shop rewards Tickets
Download your apps
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Jobs Watch Shop Tickets
Previous / How could Sainz have won the Canadian GP for Ferrari? Next / Mercedes claims its F1 porpoising issues are now "solved"
Formula 1 / Canadian GP News

Traction, not top speed, kept Verstappen ahead of Sainz - Horner

Christian Horner believes the traction of the Red Bull Formula 1 car exiting corners, not its top speed, was the key to Max Verstappen’s Canadian Grand Prix victory.

Luke Smith
By:
Traction, not top speed, kept Verstappen ahead of Sainz - Horner
Listen to this article

Verstappen scored his sixth win of the 2022 season and Red Bull's sixth in a row by fending off Ferrari's Carlos Sainz in the final 16-lap sprint to the flag in Montreal on Sunday.

Verstappen had looked set to defeat the one-stopping Sainz by catching him on a two-stop strategy, only for a late safety car period to give Ferrari the chance to make a second stop and set up a final battle to the line.

Despite having a five-lap tyre advantage and the benefit of DRS throughout the closing stages, Sainz could not get close enough to try and pass Verstappen.

The straight-line speed of the Red Bull RB18 car has been one of its greatest assets so far this year, but team principal Horner felt it was the greater traction out of the corners that meant Verstappen could keep Sainz at bay.

"The first sector was critical, and it was the traction out of Turn 10 that was vital," Horner explained.

"He never got closer than 0.6 seconds, and that was when he got closest to having a go. It was 0.7, 0.8, Max could never break the magic second.

"The Ferrari was just very, very good over the kerbs. He was able to take a lot of speed over the kerbs. And with the DRS zone on the back straight and also the two up here, it just keeps you in play."

Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing, 1st position, celebrates on arrival in Parc Ferme

Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing, 1st position, celebrates on arrival in Parc Ferme

Photo by: Andy Hone / Motorsport Images

Verstappen ultimately crossed the line 0.993 seconds clear of Sainz to clinch the victory, extending his lead at the top of the drivers' championship to 46 points.

Asked by Motorsport.com to explain his tactics in the closing stages, Verstappen said he focused on nailing the first sector so he could pull enough of a gap before the first DRS zone.

"You always have to make sure that you know the place where he had DRS, you have a good exit the corner before," Verstappen said.

"It was all about just really pushing to the limit and not making a mistake in general. Because I knew what even in sector one, if I would have made a tiny mistake, Carlos would gain a tenth on me, and that might have been enough to then get closer in the first DRS zone, and then in the second [DRS zone].

"It was proper racing, proper pushing. And I mean, I had my moments where I had a bit of oversteer, and then I looked in the mirror and saw Carlos was having the same amount of moments.

"It was really on the edge, but that's good to see."

Read Also:
shares
comments

Related video

How could Sainz have won the Canadian GP for Ferrari?
Previous article

How could Sainz have won the Canadian GP for Ferrari?
Next article

Mercedes claims its F1 porpoising issues are now "solved"

Mercedes claims its F1 porpoising issues are now "solved"
Luke Smith More from
Luke Smith
Aston Martin keen for Vettel to stay long-term as F1 talks loom
Formula 1

Aston Martin keen for Vettel to stay long-term as F1 talks loom

Hamilton: Mercedes will be ‘more cautious’ with F1 set-up experiments Canadian GP
Formula 1

Hamilton: Mercedes will be ‘more cautious’ with F1 set-up experiments

Connecting two of Ferrari's favourite F1 sons: Villeneuve and Leclerc Prime
Formula 1

Connecting two of Ferrari's favourite F1 sons: Villeneuve and Leclerc

Carlos Sainz More from
Carlos Sainz
Sainz now able to push without fear of crashing Ferrari F1 car Canadian GP
Video Inside
Formula 1

Sainz now able to push without fear of crashing Ferrari F1 car

Ferrari reveals frantic last-second F1 call behind Sainz pitstop in Canada Canadian GP
Video Inside
Formula 1

Ferrari reveals frantic last-second F1 call behind Sainz pitstop in Canada

Can Ferrari maintain its F1 title push? Emilia Romagna GP Prime
Formula 1

Can Ferrari maintain its F1 title push?

Latest news

Stroll still lacking confidence in unpredictable 2022 Aston F1 car
Formula 1 Formula 1

Stroll still lacking confidence in unpredictable 2022 Aston F1 car

Ocon: Silverstone F1 upgrades should boost Alpine’s form
Formula 1 Formula 1

Ocon: Silverstone F1 upgrades should boost Alpine’s form

Inside AlphaTauri’s Faenza F1 factory Prime
Formula 1 Formula 1

Inside AlphaTauri’s Faenza F1 factory

Aston Martin keen for Vettel to stay long-term as F1 talks loom
Formula 1 Formula 1

Aston Martin keen for Vettel to stay long-term as F1 talks loom

Prime
Subscribe to PRIME
Inside AlphaTauri’s Faenza F1 factory Prime

Inside AlphaTauri’s Faenza F1 factory

AlphaTauri’s mission in F1 is to sell clothes and train young drivers rather than win the championship – but you still need a cutting-edge factory to do that. Team boss Franz Tost takes GP Racing’s Oleg Karpov on a guided tour of a facility that’s continuing to grow.

Formula 1
8 h
Connecting two of Ferrari's favourite F1 sons: Villeneuve and Leclerc Prime

Connecting two of Ferrari's favourite F1 sons: Villeneuve and Leclerc

Gilles Villeneuve's exploits behind the wheel of a Ferrari made him a legend to the tifosi, even 40 years after his death. The team's current Formula 1 star Charles Leclerc enjoys a similar status, and recently got behind the wheel of a very special car from the French-Canadian’s career.

Formula 1
Jun 24, 2022
How a 30cm metal wire triggered open warfare in the F1 paddock Prime

How a 30cm metal wire triggered open warfare in the F1 paddock

Porpoising has become the key talking point during the 2022 Formula 1 season, as teams battle to come to terms with it. An FIA technical directive ahead of the Canadian Grand Prix and a second stay appearing on the Mercedes cars only served to create a bigger debate and raise tensions further

Formula 1
Jun 23, 2022
Does Max Verstappen have any weaknesses left? Prime

Does Max Verstappen have any weaknesses left?

Having extended his Formula 1 points lead with victory in Canada, Max Verstappen has raised his game further following his 2021 title triumph. Even on the days where Red Bull appears to be second best to Ferrari, Verstappen is getting the most out of the car in each race. So, does he have any weaknesses that his title rivals can exploit?

Formula 1
Jun 22, 2022
How F1's future fuels can shape the automotive sector Prime

How F1's future fuels can shape the automotive sector

In 2026, Formula 1 plans to make the switch to a fully sustainable fuel, as the greater automotive world considers its own alternative propulsion methods. Biogasoline and e-fuels both have merit as 'drop-in' fuels but, equally, both have their shortcomings...

Formula 1
Jun 21, 2022
The breakthrough behind Sainz's best weekend of F1 2022 so far Prime

The breakthrough behind Sainz's best weekend of F1 2022 so far

OPINION: Carlos Sainz came close to winning in Monaco but needed that race’s specific circumstances for his shot at a maiden Formula 1 victory to appear. Last weekend in Canada, he led the line for Ferrari in Charles Leclerc’s absence from the front. And there’s a key reason why Sainz has turned his 2022 form around

Formula 1
Jun 21, 2022
Why “faster” Ferrari couldn’t beat Red Bull in Canadian GP Prime

Why “faster” Ferrari couldn’t beat Red Bull in Canadian GP

On paper the Canadian Grand Prix will go down as Max Verstappen’s latest triumph, fending off late pressure from Carlos Sainz to extend his Formula 1 world championship lead. But as safety car periods, virtual and real, shook up the race Ferrari demonstrated it can take the fight to Red Bull after recent failures.

Formula 1
Jun 20, 2022
Canadian Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2022 Prime

Canadian Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2022

Plenty of high scores but just a single perfect 10 from the first Montreal race in three years, as Max Verstappen fended off late pressure from Carlos Sainz. Here’s Autosport’s assessment on the Formula 1 drivers from the Canadian Grand Prix

Formula 1
Jun 20, 2022
Subscribe to our newsletter
The Motorsport.com app
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.