Toto Wolff's 'Lewis Hamilton's still our driver' comment melts F1 fans after Mercedes 1-2 in China
Toto Wolff won praise from fans after warmly calling Lewis Hamilton “still our driver” following a 1-2-3 qualifying moment in China
Toto Wolff, Team principal Mercedes and Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes
Photo by: Daimler AG
Mercedes team chief Toto Wolff has been branded a "class act" by fans after the Brackley outfit shared a video of the Austrian reacting to Lewis Hamilton securing third behind Kimi Antonelli and George Russell in qualifying for the Chinese Grand Prix.
"I actually thought for a moment that we had three cars," he said to the camera as he looked at the timing screens. "First, second and third. Need to get used to it."
As he pointed to the three posing together for photos after qualifying, a voice from behind the camera said, "One is in red right now."
Wolff responded with a smile, "Still our driver."
Hamilton and Wolff enjoyed a successful partnership during the Briton's time with the team between 2013 and 2024, with Hamilton securing six of his seven championship titles with the Wolff-led team.
"'Still our driver' - Toto, China (2026) [face holding back tears emoji]," one fan commented, while another added: "Toto Wolff is just my guy. His love for Lewis is genuine."
Someone else posted: "That 'still our driver' hits hard."
"Toto is a class act... He is becoming a true legend of our sport," someone else wrote, and another fan commented: "Toto knows you can change the paint, but you can’t overwrite 12 years of execution. For him, seeing a Mercedes 1-2 followed by Lewis in P3 is simply the most efficient way to organise a grid. Maybe it's time for Toto to share the 'party mode' details to Lewis."
Other comments included: "This hurts me a little bit. Miss the Mercedes family", "Hamilton is always a Mercedes Family," and "Wolff is like a proud older brother."
The Chinese Grand Prix is the second round of the 2026 season and is set for lights out at 3pm local time (7am GMT).
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