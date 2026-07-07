Toto Wolff's 'spiciest slapback' at George Russell at British GP compared to Mark Webber moment

Mercedes team principal Toto Wolff's blunt post-race radio message to George Russell at the British Grand Prix has been likened to Mark Webber's infamous 2010 quote by Formula 1 commentator Alex Jacques.

Russell finished second at his home race, inheriting the position after his team-mate Kimi Antonelli fell down to 15th position with a dislodged wheel shield and a track limits penalty, and he overtook Lewis Hamilton as the Ferrari driver pitted under the safety car.

Despite securing a podium, Russell used his in-lap radio to report a lack of straightline speed across the weekend. Wolff immediately intervened on the team channel, stating: "No, the straightline speed's fine."

Speaking on the F1 Nation podcast, Jacques described the exchange as a clinical shutdown from the Mercedes boss. "My interpretation of that comment was, ‘Uh, mate, look in the mirror’," Jacques said. "The spiciest slapback on a victory lap radio since Mark Webber said, 'Not bad for a number two driver.'"

Former F1 driver Jolyon Palmer, who joined Jacques on the podcast, agreed with the commentator. He argued that Wolff's response was a clear instruction for Russell to stop looking at the car's data and start looking at his own performance.

"But you know what George is? He should have a future, I'm sure he will want it, but if he wants to go to politics, it'd be brilliant because not only does he know the rule book very well, which we saw in Austria, we saw him immediately explain why it was fine. 'I backed off single yellows,' all that. He knows the rule book. He plays the games.

"But we also hear him get what he wants to say across all the time. And he's thinking about it. He knows he's not performing at a level good enough to win the championship. He knows that as a driver.

"You're realising if you're having to fight 11/10 of your potential to get close to your team-mate, but he's trying to get, once again, his message across. So, if you're saying you're down on the straights, that means it's not the driver. That means it's something wrong with the car.

"Toto Wolff swatted it away, didn't he? It was, 'Uh, no, you need to find more. Stop blaming us, the team.' But even if you look at Austria, he did have a solid enough race. He won the grand prix.

George Russell, Mercedes Photo by: Manuel Eletto

"I didn't think it was swashbuckling. I thought the two behind were a little bit quicker. But he came across the line and told us on the radio that he did it without a drink. Went to the cooldown room, and immediately I found it almost comical.

"But it was almost the way that he was like, 'Max, sorry, just checking. Did you have a drink for the race?'

"'Kimi, did you have a drink? I didn't have a drink, guys.' And it was very much like he's making his point that there was a little bit more in there. He was slightly uncomfortable. And he's very good at just getting across what he wants to get across.

"And he was trying to do the same on the in-lap, but obviously Toto Wolff wasn't interested in that becoming a line for him to use. And yeah, it was a bit spicy."