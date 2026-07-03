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Toto Wolff turns heads at Silverstone with rare classic Mercedes estimated at $3.5million

Toto Wolff arrived at Silverstone in a classic Mercedes-Benz 300 SL Gullwing

Lydia Mee
Published:
Toto Wolff, Mercedes

Toto Wolff, Mercedes

Photo by: Max Slovencik / Getty Images

Mercedes Formula 1 team chief Toto Wolff turned heads with his entrance to the Silverstone paddock ahead of the only practice session and sprint qualifying today.

While Wolff and his wife, F1 Academy managing director Susie Wolff, are frequently seen driving around the streets of Monte Carlo in the Mercedes-Benz 300 SL Roadster, he selected its hard-top predecessor for the British race weekend. 

Produced between 1954 and 1957, the Gullwing coupe is powered by a three-litre straight-six engine capable of producing 215 horsepower. It can accelerate from 0-62mph in just 8.9 seconds and can reach a top speed of 160mph. Online estimates place the value at between $1.3million and $3.5million.

The classic 300 SL models join an impressive line-up of cars in Wolff's garage. Other cars understood to have been part of the Mercedes chief's collection include the Mercedes-AMG ONE, a Ferrari F40, a Ferrari Enzo, a LaFerrari and a Mercedes-Benz SL 65.

 

Wolff's entrance understandably drew a lot of attention from fans. "To me, that’s one of the most beautiful cars ever made," one fan commented on Reddit, while another added: "This, the E-type, the 250 GTO, and the DB5 are all top contenders in my list. Absolutely gorgeous cars."

"He is such a Bond villain. Between this kinda aura and his doing videos in a black turtleneck. Would definitely be threatening the world in a Bond movie," someone else posted.

Others pointed to Wolff's height as an issue for the classic car. "He's way too tall for that car. Looks terribly uncomfortable," one wrote.

Further comments included: "Cool car that he is way too tall to fit in"; "His knees and head are at absolute maximum in that car lol"; and "Impressive that he fits in the car with his height."

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