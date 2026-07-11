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Toto Wolff "too smart" to sign Max Verstappen, says Guenther Steiner

Guenther Steiner has questioned why Mercedes would pursue Max Verstappen, arguing the move would be costly and risk disrupting its strong current driver line-up

Lydia Mee
Published:
Toto Wolff, Mercedes

Toto Wolff, Mercedes

Photo by: Hector Vivas / Formula 1 via Getty Images

Former Haas Formula 1 team principal Guenther Steiner has questioned why Mercedes would attempt to sign four-time champion Max Verstappen, suggesting that team boss Toto Wolff is "too smart" to make such a move.

Verstappen's future has been the subject of intense speculation in recent weeks. In addition to his dislike of the new regulation cars, the Red Bull driver has also faced issues with his machinery.

Following a mechanical failure of his rear wing at the British Grand Prix, the Dutchman was vocal on the team radio about the RB22's performance and reliability. 

As a result, Verstappen has been at the centre of rumours linking him to a move to Mercedes or McLaren. But while speaking on The Red Flags Podcast, Steiner cast doubt on the viability of a move to the Brackley outfit, arguing that there is no reason for Mercedes to destabilise its current driver line-up.

"But I mean, where is he going? I mean, if he doesn't like Red Bull, there are places where he can go, but they don't have the money to pay him, and they don't have the car he wants.

GettyImages-2284613202

GettyImages-2284613202

"Why would Mercedes take him? Mercedes has got the next superstar and a very good driver in George.

"So why would you spend more money to get Max in? The only way Max would come in is if George leaves. He costs a lot more than George and would maybe unsettle Kimi. Why would he do that? And Toto is too smart to do that, in my opinion, and it costs a lot more."

After being in the fight for the drivers' championship in 2025, ultimately losing out to McLaren's Lando Norris, Verstappen now finds himself seventh in the standings with 76 points after the first nine rounds of the 2026 season. Mercedes' Kimi Antonelli leads with 179 points.

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