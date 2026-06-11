Toto Wolff "too smart" to pair Max Verstappen with Kimi Antonelli, says Guenther Steiner

Former Haas Formula 1 team principal Guenther Steiner believes Mercedes boss Toto Wolff is "too smart" to consider pairing Max Verstappen with Kimi Antonelli.

Speaking on The Red Flags Podcast, Steiner weighed in on rumours linking the Red Bull driver to Mercedes. During the 'Gas or Brake' segment of the podcast, the hypothetical scenario was put to Steiner, suggesting that the Dutchman could replace George Russell at Mercedes.

"I don't think that will happen. Max will not replace George. Why would Toto bring in Max now when he has got the biggest future talent in his place?" Steiner said of current championship leader Antonelli.

"I think Max is the best at the moment, but at some stage, somebody will be better, and for sure, Kimi at some stage will be better than him. But why would he bring in now somebody like Max, and then he gets a competition and they may both lose. That is not what Toto will do. Toto is too smart to do that."

Mercedes has enjoyed a strong start to the 2026 season, winning every grand prix so far. While Russell won the Australian Grand Prix and the Chinese sprint race, it was Antonelli who picked up five consecutive wins.

Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing Photo by: Andrea Diodato / NurPhoto via Getty Images

Wolff reiterated his commitment to the Brackley outfit's current driver line-up in an interview with OE24 in March. "The amazing thing is that these stupid rumours are already coming up in March," Wolff said. "Stupid enough that you usually talk about it in July.

"I don’t know who brought it up again. We have two drivers with whom we have long-term, multi-year contracts. I couldn’t be happier with the two of them.

"Both deliver top performances, so there is no reason at all to even think about a line-up change, about other drivers. I say that with the greatest respect to Max."