Toto Wolff silences critics in heartfelt message after Kimi Antonelli’s first F1 win

Mercedes team principal and CEO Toto Wolff shared a heartfelt message to Kimi Antonelli over the team radio after the Italian driver secured his first Formula 1 victory.

The Italian driver managed to fend off his Mercedes team-mate George Russell and Ferrari drivers Lewis Hamilton and Charles Leclerc to convert pole position into a maiden grand prix victory.

Antonelli joined Mercedes to take the seat left by seven-time champion Lewis Hamilton, who decided to move to Ferrari after 12 years with the Brackley outfit.

Wolff faced scrutiny at the time of Antonelli's signing due to his age and quick progression through the motorsport ladder. The young driver had bypassed Formula 3 to join Formula 2 in 2024 and then stepped up to the Mercedes F1 team in 2025.

"'He’s too young. We shouldn’t put him in a Mercedes. Put him in a smaller team. He needs the experience. Look at the mistakes he makes.' Here we go, Kimi. Victory," Wolff said to Antonelli after he took the chequered flag in Shanghai.

Wolff was asked about his radio message after the race.

"When things go bad, there are people who come out and say, 'That was a bad decision,' and 'Mercedes took too much risk.' And it was never really harsh criticism because people recognise the talent that he has," he said.

"But there were many voices within the sport and outside that said, 'That was a mistake to do.' So it's nice to have a little revanche. But obviously, it's one race win.

"And this sport that we live in is manic depressive. Today, it's great. In two weeks, we are in Japan, and he puts it in the wall, and people say he's too young. So I think we need to just keep the feet on the ground."