Skip to main content

Sign up for free

  • Get quick access to your favorite articles

  • Manage alerts on breaking news and favorite drivers

  • Make your voice heard with article commenting.

Recommended for you

Ex-teammates Ross Chastain and Daniel Suarez clash in heated Vegas confrontation

NASCAR Cup
Las Vegas
Ex-teammates Ross Chastain and Daniel Suarez clash in heated Vegas confrontation

Denny Hamlin overcomes penalty, beats Chase Elliott to win Las Vegas Cup race

NASCAR Cup
Las Vegas
Denny Hamlin overcomes penalty, beats Chase Elliott to win Las Vegas Cup race

Official race results: 2026 NASCAR Cup Las Vegas I

NASCAR Cup
Las Vegas
Official race results: 2026 NASCAR Cup Las Vegas I

Toto Wolff silences critics in heartfelt message after Kimi Antonelli’s first F1 win

Formula 1
Chinese GP
Toto Wolff silences critics in heartfelt message after Kimi Antonelli’s first F1 win

F1 fans stunned by Kimi Antonelli podium mix-up in viral Chinese GP moment

Formula 1
Chinese GP
F1 fans stunned by Kimi Antonelli podium mix-up in viral Chinese GP moment

Porsche Penske hit with tougher BoP for Sebring after Daytona 24 win

IMSA
Sebring 12 Hours
Porsche Penske hit with tougher BoP for Sebring after Daytona 24 win

Kirkwood "currently the biggest threat" to Palou's title reign after Arlington win

IndyCar
Streets of Arlington
Kirkwood "currently the biggest threat" to Palou's title reign after Arlington win

Watch SVG’s wild Las Vegas save join NASCAR’s greatest car-control moments

NASCAR Cup
Las Vegas
Watch SVG’s wild Las Vegas save join NASCAR’s greatest car-control moments
Formula 1 Chinese GP

Toto Wolff silences critics in heartfelt message after Kimi Antonelli’s first F1 win

Toto Wolff defended Mercedes’ decision to fast-track Kimi Antonelli after the teenager silenced critics by claiming his first Formula 1 victory in China

Lydia Mee Ronald Vording
Published:
Andrea Kimi Antonelli, Mercedes

Andrea Kimi Antonelli, Mercedes

Photo by: Sam Bloxham / LAT Images via Getty Images

Mercedes team principal and CEO Toto Wolff shared a heartfelt message to Kimi Antonelli over the team radio after the Italian driver secured his first Formula 1 victory.

The Italian driver managed to fend off his Mercedes team-mate George Russell and Ferrari drivers Lewis Hamilton and Charles Leclerc to convert pole position into a maiden grand prix victory. 

Antonelli joined Mercedes to take the seat left by seven-time champion Lewis Hamilton, who decided to move to Ferrari after 12 years with the Brackley outfit.

Wolff faced scrutiny at the time of Antonelli's signing due to his age and quick progression through the motorsport ladder. The young driver had bypassed Formula 3 to join Formula 2 in 2024 and then stepped up to the Mercedes F1 team in 2025.

"'He’s too young. We shouldn’t put him in a Mercedes. Put him in a smaller team. He needs the experience. Look at the mistakes he makes.' Here we go, Kimi. Victory," Wolff said to Antonelli after he took the chequered flag in Shanghai.

 

Wolff was asked about his radio message after the race.

"When things go bad, there are people who come out and say, 'That was a bad decision,' and 'Mercedes took too much risk.' And it was never really harsh criticism because people recognise the talent that he has," he said.

"But there were many voices within the sport and outside that said, 'That was a mistake to do.' So it's nice to have a little revanche. But obviously, it's one race win.

"And this sport that we live in is manic depressive. Today, it's great. In two weeks, we are in Japan, and he puts it in the wall, and people say he's too young. So I think we need to just keep the feet on the ground."

Share Or Save This Story

Previous article F1 fans stunned by Kimi Antonelli podium mix-up in viral Chinese GP moment

Top Comments

More from
Lydia Mee

F1 fans stunned by Kimi Antonelli podium mix-up in viral Chinese GP moment

Formula 1
Formula 1
Chinese GP
F1 fans stunned by Kimi Antonelli podium mix-up in viral Chinese GP moment

Fernando Alonso steering wheel footage sparks safety fears after Chinese GP retirement

Formula 1
Formula 1
Chinese GP
Fernando Alonso steering wheel footage sparks safety fears after Chinese GP retirement

Jacques Villeneuve claims Lewis Hamilton and Charles Leclerc ‘destroyed Ferrari’s race’ in Chinese GP battle

Formula 1
Formula 1
Chinese GP
Jacques Villeneuve claims Lewis Hamilton and Charles Leclerc ‘destroyed Ferrari’s race’ in Chinese GP battle
More from
Toto Wolff

Toto Wolff "overwhelmed" by emotional Chinese GP podium as Kimi Antonelli secured maiden F1 win

Formula 1
Formula 1
Chinese GP
Toto Wolff "overwhelmed" by emotional Chinese GP podium as Kimi Antonelli secured maiden F1 win

Mercedes mocks Toto Wolff’s viral Australian GP scooter blunder in new video

Formula 1
Formula 1
Chinese GP
Mercedes mocks Toto Wolff’s viral Australian GP scooter blunder in new video

Toto Wolff goes viral after hilarious Australian Grand Prix paddock mishap

Formula 1
Formula 1
Australian GP
Toto Wolff goes viral after hilarious Australian Grand Prix paddock mishap
More from
Mercedes

Antonelli's China triumph demonstrated his class - and the next lessons of his F1 career

Formula 1
Chinese GP
Antonelli's China triumph demonstrated his class - and the next lessons of his F1 career

Max Verstappen “in a horror show” – Toto Wolff responds to 2026 F1 criticism

Formula 1
Formula 1
Chinese GP
Max Verstappen “in a horror show” – Toto Wolff responds to 2026 F1 criticism

Kimi Antonelli's father sends heartfelt message to Toto Wolff after first F1 victory

Formula 1
Formula 1
Chinese GP
Kimi Antonelli's father sends heartfelt message to Toto Wolff after first F1 victory

Latest news

Ex-teammates Ross Chastain and Daniel Suarez clash in heated Vegas confrontation

NASCAR Cup
Las Vegas
Ex-teammates Ross Chastain and Daniel Suarez clash in heated Vegas confrontation

Denny Hamlin overcomes penalty, beats Chase Elliott to win Las Vegas Cup race

NASCAR Cup
Las Vegas
Denny Hamlin overcomes penalty, beats Chase Elliott to win Las Vegas Cup race

Official race results: 2026 NASCAR Cup Las Vegas I

NASCAR Cup
Las Vegas
Official race results: 2026 NASCAR Cup Las Vegas I

Toto Wolff silences critics in heartfelt message after Kimi Antonelli’s first F1 win

Formula 1
Chinese GP
Toto Wolff silences critics in heartfelt message after Kimi Antonelli’s first F1 win

Feature

Discover prime content

How 2023 is McLaren's blueprint to dust itself off after Chinese F1 no-show

Formula 1
Chinese GP
By Filip Cleeren
How 2023 is McLaren's blueprint to dust itself off after Chinese F1 no-show

Antonelli's China triumph demonstrated his class - and the next lessons of his F1 career

Formula 1
Chinese GP
By Jake Boxall-Legge
Antonelli's China triumph demonstrated his class - and the next lessons of his F1 career

How Antonelli became F1's youngest-ever polesitter

Formula 1
Chinese GP
By Stuart Codling
How Antonelli became F1's youngest-ever polesitter

What we learned from the 2026 F1 Chinese GP sprint race and qualifying

Formula 1
Chinese GP
By Jake Boxall-Legge
What we learned from the 2026 F1 Chinese GP sprint race and qualifying
View more