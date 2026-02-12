Toto Wolff reacts to Andrea Kimi Antonelli crashing his rare Mercedes-AMG company car

Mercedes Formula 1 CEO and team principal Toto Wolff has joked about Andrea Kimi Antonelli's crash in his new company car, explaining that - thankfully - the only thing that was hurt was the Italian driver's ego.

Antonelli picked up the keys to an exclusive Mercedes-AMG GT 63 PRO Motorsport Collectors’ Edition company car, valued at approximately £180,000, ahead of the 2026 F1 season. But after only having the car for a matter of days, he crashed into a guardrail in Italy. Luckily, no other vehicles or people were involved in the collision.

"I think he's more embarrassed than anyone else and that's the most important thing," Wolff told Sky Sports Germany in Bahrain when asked how much teasing Antonelli had to put up with when he returned to the track.

"And I immediately wondered if anyone was injured, if he hurt himself, or God forbid, if anyone else was hurt. No, that wasn't the case.

"It's a shame about the great car, but in the end, it was just a car, even if it is the best AMG," he added with a smile.

Antonelli's AMG GT 63 PRO 4MATIC+ Motorsport Collectors' Edition was extremely rare with only 200 units built. The metallic obsidian black base colour, inspired by the 2024 Mercedes F1 car, was complemented by hand-painted silver arrows at the rear and accents in the PETRONAS-turquoise.

The crash in Serravalle, Italy, was confirmed by Mercedes in an official statement. "Last Saturday evening, near his home in San Marino, Kimi was involved in a road accident," the Brackley outfit explained.

"The police attended the scene after being called by Kimi. His was the only car involved and, although the vehicle sustained damage, Kimi was completely unharmed."

The crash took place before Antonelli flew out to Bahrain for pre-season testing.