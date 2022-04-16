Wolff 'gives his word' Grosjean F1 test will happen
Mercedes boss Toto Wolff says there are no doubts that Romain Grosjean’s Formula 1 test with his team will go ahead – even though the plans have hit delays.
The Whiting traits emerging from F1’s new race control
After the opening three rounds of Formula 1’s new race direction of Niels Wittich and Eduardo Freitas being in charge, key qualities from Charlie Whiting’s era have surfaced and met by various reactions from teams and drivers. But as the series looks to move on from the controversial end to the 2021 season, it marks the start that was needed
How the Australian GP gave F1 a much needed tonic
OPINION: Formula 1 had been shrouded in various forms of controversy for almost six months when it arrived in Melbourne, but the party atmosphere and engaging yet inoffensive events at the Australian Grand Prix provided the series with middle of the road normality that had been missing for too long
The Verstappen path Leclerc seems to be following in F1 2022
OPINION: Charles Leclerc insists he has not made a step up in his Formula 1 performances from 2021 into his early domination of 2022. But he does admit to there being one key difference compared to his past at Ferrari, which comes with striking similarity to the life of his closest on-track rival so far this year
Australian Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2022
Formula 1's long-awaited return to Melbourne delivered an intriguing race on a track rather different than the one teams had last raced at in 2019. Among several standout performances, two drivers earned maximum scores in our driver ratings
How Ferrari and Red Bull calls led to Leclerc’s Melbourne masterclass
A second retirement in three races for Max Verstappen in the Australian Grand Prix leaves the Red Bull ace already facing an uphill battle to get himself back into the title fight. But there were several factors which contributed to the team's disappointing weekend - and they were ones Ferrari got right as Charles Leclerc romped to victory
The background considerations behind Berger's Aston boss criticism
OPINION: Does Gerhard Berger’s recent slating of new Aston Martin team principal Mike Krack suggest an ambition unfulfilled? Stuart Codling thinks that may be the case
Why Australian GP is set for another Red Bull vs Ferrari showdown
As in Jeddah, Ferrari swept both practice sessions on Friday in Melbourne. But Max Verstappen and Red Bull looked strong on race pace long runs and, with four DRS zones in play, F1's Albert Park return could produce a similarly enthralling battle to the one seen last time out between the two teams in Jeddah
The domino effect causing Mercedes' current F1 problems
Mercedes has started this year as it did last year – on the back foot. But the problems now are more serious, with only the third-fastest car unable as yet to challenge the Red Bull and Ferrari on pace. So what next for the Silver Arrows? Here's how its planning to turn its "ambitious" W13 into a race winner